Albany man charged with hate crime assault in Glenmont

By John McIntyre
 3 days ago
GLENMONT – A road rage incident escalated into assault and led to hate-crime charges being filed against an Albany man.

On Sunday, Sept. 25 at approximately 10:26 p.m., two women were driving on River Road traveling to the Cumberland Farms on Corning Hill road after work, when a 2010 Honda Civic began tailgating the vehicle. The Honda was flashing its lights and the driver was giving the women the middle finger before passing and then stopping in front of them.

According to reports, the driver of the Honda, later identified as Kyle J. Demania, 19, exited the car and approached the woman in her car. He allegedly spit in her face and called her a derogatory word for a Black person multiple times. When the women exited the car, Demania allegedly punched her in the face multiple times then left the scene.

The woman called 911 and attempted to follow the Honda, but then waited for police. When officers interviewed the passenger in the car, the woman provided them with a picture of the license plate of the Honda, which was registered to Demania. She also told police that there was a female passenger in the car with Demania.

Bethlehem EMS did respond to the scene, but the victim refused further medical attention.

During an investigation the victim positively identified him.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Demania was taken into custody and interviewed at the police station. His girlfriend came to the station on her own, said she was in the vehicle and admitted she and Demania fabricated a story to tell police about the incident.

Demania was charged with hate crime assault, a felony, and assault to cause physical injury, a misdemeanor.

He was given an appearance ticket for the charges and was released. Demania is scheduled to return to court on Monday, Oct. 3.

Dapp62
2d ago

yeah sounds very cowardly I bet he wouldn't have done that if a man was in the car

