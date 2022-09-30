ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspicious white powder found at EU Commission building

ABC News
Emergency workers in hazmat suits responded to the headquarters of the European Union's executive commission Friday after an envelope containing a suspicious white powder was found on the premises, a spokesperson for Brussels firefighters said.

Walter Derieuw told The Associated Press that only one person came into contact with the substance, which has been sent to a military laboratory for analysis. The person, who was not identified, did not show any negative symptoms and was authorized to return home after taking a shower at European Commission headquarters.

Brussels police confirmed an intervention at the Berlaymont office building after “a suspicious package” was found but declined to give details when contacted by the AP.

The envelope was found on the 13th floor of the building, where the office of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is located.

The European Commission’s chief spokesman, Eric Mamer, said the discovery required the evacuation of the whole floor.

“Everybody is fine as far as I know,” Mamer said.

EU takes Malta to court over golden passport programme

BRUSSELS/VALLETTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it would file a legal challenge against Malta for its so-called golden passport programme that allows wealthy foreigners to buy citizenship in exchange for an investment of around 1 million euros ($970,000).
The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns

Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
Putin limps across the room as he observes major Russian war games alongside 'side-lined' defence minister Sergei Shoigu

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk with a limp as he attended Russia's major Vostok war games today, raising fresh doubts over his health. The Russian leader, 69, observed the major military exercises from inside a command post while sitting next to his defence minister Sergei Shoigu who is said to have been 'sidelined' by Putin due to Russia's heavy losses in Ukraine.
Russian Hypersonic Missile May Have Accidentally Struck Russia

Social media users have speculated that an object that crashed in a Russian city around 220 miles from the Ukrainian border may have been a stray Russian hypersonic missile. The incident took place in the Turkmen district of the Stavropol region on Wednesday according to the Ukrainian military center, which said that when emergency responders tried to control the flames, an explosion took place on the ground, injuring six people.
Ukraine Sinks Russian Barge 'Loaded With Weapons, Equipment': Military

The Ukrainian military says that it destroyed a Russian barge carrying weapons, military equipment and troops in an embattled area of the Dnipro River. Ukraine's Operational Command South said in a Facebook post on Monday that a Russian barge attempting to move the troops and supplies across the river near the city of Nova Kakhovka had joined a growing Russian "underwater fleet" after being hit in a Ukrainian attack.
