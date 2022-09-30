ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Teen accused of killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer will undergo psych evaluation

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXdif_0iGnPQf100

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The teenager accused of killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer will undergo a neuropsychological evaluation starting Oct. 9.

At a status hearing in Henrico court Thursday morning, attorneys and the judge agreed the trial of Dylan Williams will still go forward in January. He faces six charges related to Bremer's March 2021 shooting death.

Bremer was walking with a friend near Godwin High School in western Henrico when police said Williams approached and shot Bremer.

Court documents revealed Williams, who was 14 at the time, had a history of trauma and potential head injuries.

Henrico Circuit Court Judge Richard Wallerstein authorized the assessment of William’s brain function.

Following the evaluation, another status hearing is set for early November. Williams will be tried as an adult in a three-day trial beginning next Jan. 30.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henrico County, VA
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Henrico, VA
foxrichmond.com

Man charged with murder in Richmond stabbing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead after a stabbing at a Richmond apartment complex Wednesday morning. Shortly after 7 a.m., officers were called to the 5400 block of Nutmeg Court. When police arrived they found a man - identified Thursday as 27-year-old Michael Benbow - suffering from a...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Williams
NBC12

Petersburg Police identify man shot dead, body left on roadway

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Petersburg Police are investigating an early morning shooting after a man was found dead in the street. On Friday, Sept. 30, at around 5:59 a.m., police were called to the 20 block of South Little Street Church on reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found...
PETERSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Psych#Head Injuries#Attorneys#Violent Crime#Godwin High School#Henrico Circuit Court
NBC12

17-year-old shot while walking to bus stop in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A teenager is in the hospital after being shot while walking toward a bus stop in Richmond Friday morning. Officers responded to the 900 block of McDowell Road for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound. He was...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

Investigation under way after fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a fire that took place at Allen Tire on the 13000 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 6 a.m. Saturday. There are no injuries reported at this time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

49K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy