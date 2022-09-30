ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man trapped in Richmond house fire dies

By Scott Wise
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- A 58-year-old man has died in a Thursday morning house fire in Richmond.

Richmond Fire crews were called to the 1500 block of Clarkson Road, near Hull Street Road in South Richmond, after someone called 911 to report a person trapped in a house fire.

"Once on scene, they saw heavy fire coming from the first and second floors of the structure," a Richmond Fire spokesperson shared on social media. "Crews were able to remove an adult male victim from the second floor and put out a bulk of the fire within approximately 10 minutes. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries."

CBS 6 spoke with the victim's brother, David Mallory, who identified him as Robert Mallory. David said he tried to get Robert to jump from the second floor bedroom window, but he couldn’t.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire was first reported at about 7:47 a.m. and marked under control at about 8:14 a.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

