ZION - Free Report) financials. However, persistently increasing expenses and a less diversified loan portfolio are key near-term headwinds. Zions has been witnessing solid organic growth, with total revenues recording a CAGR of 2.8% over the last five years (2017-2021). Revenues were driven by robust loan balance, with net loans and leases (net of unearned income and fees) recording a CAGR of 3.2% over the same time frame. Further, the bank's non-interest-bearing deposits (51% of total deposits as of Jun 30, 2022) aid its financials. Further, With the Federal Reserve raising the interest rates and more such hikes expected to come, Zions’ net interest margin is likely to witness decent improvement.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO