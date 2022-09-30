Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Charged by SEC for “Unlawfully Touting Crypto Security,” Agrees to $1.26M Settlement
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday unveiled charges against Kim Kardashian for touting, on social media, “a crypto asset security offered and sold by EthereumMax without disclosing the payment she received for the promotion.” It said Kardashian agreed to settle the charges, pay $1.26 million in penalties, disgorgement and interest, while also cooperating with the SEC’s ongoing investigation. The SEC’s order found that “Kardashian failed to disclose that she was paid $250,000 to publish a post on her Instagram account about EMAX tokens, the crypto asset security being offered by EthereumMax,” the commission said. Kardashian’s post contained a link...
Kim Kardashian Settles with SEC for “Crypto Asset Security” Promotion, Pays $1.26 Million Penalty
Global influencer, celebrity, and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has settled charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding allegations of promoting a “crypto asset security” without revealing she was paid for touting the digital asset on social media. The promotion took place in June of 2021. According to...
Hydrogen digital asset firm charged over securities violations and market manipulation
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced charges against The Hydrogen Technology, the company behind the Hydro digital asset token, for securities violations. The watchdog also filed charges against South African market maker Moonwalkers, which it alleges was hired to illegally manipulate the market and prop up the Hydro price.
The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund
Greg Jensen, co–chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. A hotter-than-expected monthly inflation report threw the stock market for a loop on Tuesday, and a top executive at the world’s largest hedge fund argues that it’s just the beginning of the pain for investors. In an interview at...
Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there is a ‘high probability’ the stock market will be ‘flat’ for an entire decade
Stanley Druckenmiller, CEO of Duquesne Family Office, in December 2019. That same day, Stanley Druckenmiller, one of Wall Street’s most respected minds, argued that the pain won’t be temporary—and that stocks face an entire decade of sideways trading as the global economy goes through a tectonic shift.
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
Credit Suisse stock falls to fresh record low as investor concerns mount
Shares of Credit Suisse plunged to a fresh record low on Monday as jittery investors trained their attention on the Swiss bank.
Bitcoin stable as Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank rumored to be on verge of collapse
Bitcoin is holding steady amid rumors of a banking collapse, trading between $18,900 and $20,200 over the past three days. Investors are drawing parallels between the woes at Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank and the collapse of the Lehman Brothers during the 2007-2008 financial crisis. Lehman Brothers was the fourth...
Should You Hold Discover Financial (DFS) Stock for Now?
DFS - Free Report) is well poised to grow on the back of digital transformation efforts, global expansions, and higher travel and entertainment spending. Its solid cash flow generating ability also bodes well. However, rising costs can reduce its margin. Discover Financial — with a market cap of $25.6 billion...
Zions (ZION) Rides on Loans & Rising Rates, Higher Costs Ail
ZION - Free Report) financials. However, persistently increasing expenses and a less diversified loan portfolio are key near-term headwinds. Zions has been witnessing solid organic growth, with total revenues recording a CAGR of 2.8% over the last five years (2017-2021). Revenues were driven by robust loan balance, with net loans and leases (net of unearned income and fees) recording a CAGR of 3.2% over the same time frame. Further, the bank's non-interest-bearing deposits (51% of total deposits as of Jun 30, 2022) aid its financials. Further, With the Federal Reserve raising the interest rates and more such hikes expected to come, Zions’ net interest margin is likely to witness decent improvement.
The Street Is Finally Waking Up To SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM)
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for SM Energy Company (SM) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.02, or +0.05%, to $37.8. Volume reached 116,467 shares, with price reaching a high of $37.61 and a low of $37.61. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES PROGRAM TO RETURN CAPITAL TO STOCKHOLDERS.
There Is A Quest For Clarity Surrounding NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) Volatility
There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for NOV Inc. (NOV) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.61, or +3.88%, to $16.35. Volume reached 210,972 shares, with price reaching a high of $16.18 and a low of $16.18. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that NOV Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.
4 Reasons to Invest in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) Stock
FMAO - Free Report) — which is a solid pick based on its fundamental strength and improving prospects. The company has been witnessing upward earnings estimate revisions of late, reflecting that analysts are optimistic regarding its earnings growth prospects. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FMAO’s current-year earnings has moved 1.1% upward. As a result, the company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Big Trouble for European Banking as Credit Suisse Flashes Warning Signs
Trouble is brewing in the European banking sector as one of the region’s leading financial institutions starts to show signs of weakness. Credit Suisse is currently fighting for survival following months of rumors regarding its liquidity and capital position. According to reports over the weekend, a negative outcome for the Swiss banking giant could have similar repercussions to the Lehman Brothers fallout, which triggered the 2008 financial crisis.
Analyst Ratings for Coinbase Global
Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on Coinbase Global COIN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Brookdale (BKD) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Everyone...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 30th
NTB - Free Report) : This company which provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited The Price...
Beat the Market Like Zacks: ADP, Walmart, Starbucks in Focus
U.S. stocks ended the September 30 trading session in the red, with the three most widely followed indexes closing out a tumultuous week, month and quarter. The Dow and the S&P 500 ended the week down 2.9%, while the Nasdaq lost almost 2.7%. For September, the Dow, the S&P 500...
Reasons to Retain TransUnion (TRU) Stock in Your Portfolio
TRU - Free Report) is currently benefiting from a strong sales performance and ongoing innovations. The company’s revenues for 2022 and 2023 are expected to improve 21.7% and 8.2%, respectively, year over year. Earnings are expected to increase 9.3% and 10.6% year over year, respectively, in 2022 and 2023.
Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) Hits New 52-Week High
PFIX - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 84.3% from its 52-week low of $37.38 per share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
