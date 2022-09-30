ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Detroit News

Michigan marijuana poses problem for climate. Some hope to find a fix

When Michigan cannabis growers collect the good stuff for gummies, brownies and any number of smokable products, harvest time ends with a big pile of stalks, root balls and discarded plant waste. That leftover green is trashed at many Michigan facilities, said Ross Kangas, a cannabis cultivator with Hypha Organic...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan offering to pay property owners to remove scrap tire piles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan could pay you to clean up your old scrap tire piles. Cities across Michigan are struggling with illegal tire dumping. It not only creates an eyesore, but it can also lead to health and safety hazards. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

Michigan residents eligible for 5 more free COVID tests

Michiganders are eligible for another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests. An additional 289,000 self-administered tests will be available upon request for 58,000 households, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday, Sept. 30. Tests are provided through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, known as Project Act....
Michigan Daily

Michigan Medicine nurses union ratifies new contract after six months of negotiations

Members of the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council (MNA-UMPNC) have voted “overwhelmingly” to approve a tentative agreement with Michigan Medicine, according to a press release Saturday night. The new four-year contract comes after six months of negotiations. Over 6,000 union members had worked without a contract since the previous agreement expired on June 30.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Legislature $1B spending approval met with pushback

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Legislature this week added $1 billion in new spending to an already record-breaking $76 billion budget, a boost intended to attract large economic projects and meeting immediate pushback from several key Republicans.A majority of the $1 billion package is bound for an economic development fund that has previously been used to send hundreds of millions of dollars in incentives to Ford Motor Co. and General Motors. Funding for the supplemental budget approved Wednesday would come from the state's $7 billion surplus. The measure now goes to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for consideration.The Strategic Outreach and Attraction...
MICHIGAN STATE
WKHM

Legislation Stalled in The Michigan Senate for Over a Year Would Guarantee Insurance Companies Count All “Copays” Towards Deductible

Patients from across Michigan, and Michigan’s leading patient advocacy organizations, are sharing their personal stories and asking member so the Michigan State Senate to join them in backing legislation that will guarantee insurance companies count all payments made by or on behalf of Michiganders. House Bill 4353, championed by...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Vigneron calls on faithful to defeat abortion-rights ballot measure

Catholic followers in the Archdiocese of Detroit marked Respect Life Month on Sunday with a sermon led by Archbishop Vigneron celebrating the ruling that overturned a national right to an abortion. Respect Life Month was established in the U.S. Catholic Church in 1972, months before the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide. Sunday's church service was one of two special Masses coordinated by the archdiocese this year.
DETROIT, MI

