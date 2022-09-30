KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Morpheus at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Morpheus was one of the dogs we got in from Texas and boy are we lucky! Morpheus is one of the sweetest and most loving dogs you'll ever meet! He does great with kids and other dogs! We took him to the Rett Syndrome Strollathon this past Saturday and he was amazing! He loves attention, but is perfectly happy just being by your side! He knows basic commands such as sit, here, and stay. He does a great job keeping his kennel clean and would make the perfect companion for any home! If you're interested in meeting Morpheus stop by the Shelter during our open hours! He would love to see you!

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO