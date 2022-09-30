ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WKRC

Gold miner fined $150K by Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — In a Sept. 28 ruling, federal Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco levied $150,000 against suction dredge miner Shannon Poe of California, according to the Idaho Conservation League. Poe has been fined for polluting the South Fork of the Clearwater River, which is a major tributary of the Snake River running through North-central Idaho.
WKRC

3 postal workers arrested for fraud scheme, identity theft

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Three US postal workers have been arrested in a $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme. The Justice Department alleges that the postal employees and a civilian accomplice stole credit cards in the mail. According to the DOJ, the credit cards were then...
WKRC

Ohio minimum wage to increase by next year

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The minimum wage in Ohio is scheduled to rise to $10.10 per hour next year. The increase is scheduled to take effect in January 2023. Tipped employees will receive $5.05 per hour. The Constitutional Amendment (II-34a) passed in 2006 says that Ohio’s minimum wage shall increase on...
