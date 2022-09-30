Read full article on original website
WKRC
Clean-up efforts underway in Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina post-Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Clean-up efforts were underway in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina on Saturday due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The National Weather Service said post-tropical cyclone Ian will continue to weaken near the Virginia and North Carolina borders throughout the day. But while the...
WKRC
First monkeypox-related death in Ohio, could be second confirmed case in U.S.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man who tested positive for the monkeypox virus has died. It is the first death reported in Ohio. The state department of health confirmed Thursday the man also had other health issues. It could also be the second confirmed death in the U.S. There are 276...
WKRC
Indiana man charged with murder after toddler found dead with 'severe' burns, injuries
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) – An Indiana man was arrested for allegedly murdering an 18-month-old. Tavion Cobb was arrested Wednesday for murder, neglect of a dependent causing death, neglect of a dependent causing death (medical), and failure to appear warrant, according to police. Reports say the 18-month-old’s mother brought the...
WKRC
Gold miner fined $150K by Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — In a Sept. 28 ruling, federal Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco levied $150,000 against suction dredge miner Shannon Poe of California, according to the Idaho Conservation League. Poe has been fined for polluting the South Fork of the Clearwater River, which is a major tributary of the Snake River running through North-central Idaho.
WKRC
Man sentenced for murdering stepfather who poured beer on his mother's head
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (WKRC) - A 20-year-old Texas man was sentenced Friday in the fatal shooting of his stepfather who, he says, was abusing his mother. Jurors found Jarren Diego Garcia guilty of killing 49-year-old Mark Ramos on March 5 in 2021. At the time of his arrest, he told...
WKRC
3 postal workers arrested for fraud scheme, identity theft
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Three US postal workers have been arrested in a $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme. The Justice Department alleges that the postal employees and a civilian accomplice stole credit cards in the mail. According to the DOJ, the credit cards were then...
WKRC
Indiana high school student earns world's only perfect score in college-level math exam
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (CNN Newsource/WISH/WKRC) - "The only one in the world." That is something an Indiana high school student can say about himself after scoring a perfect score on a college-level calculus exam this year. But to 16-year-old Felix Zhang, the accomplishment is no big deal. "I mean it's pretty,...
WKRC
Family of soldier who died by suicide files medical malpractice claim against US Army
FORT HOOD, Texas (WKRC/KXXV/CNN Newsource) - The family of a Fort Hood soldier who died by suicide has filed a $25 million medical malpractice claim against the US Army. 23-year-old Sergeant Elder Neves Fernandes was found dead, hanging from a tree, on August 25, 2020. It was eight days after...
WKRC
Ohio minimum wage to increase by next year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The minimum wage in Ohio is scheduled to rise to $10.10 per hour next year. The increase is scheduled to take effect in January 2023. Tipped employees will receive $5.05 per hour. The Constitutional Amendment (II-34a) passed in 2006 says that Ohio’s minimum wage shall increase on...
WKRC
Report: Overwhelming majority of Kentuckians support medical cannabis in the state
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC)- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) says an overwhelming majority of people in the Commonwealth support medical marijuana. That is according to a new report from the Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. A new committee report shows of the more than 3,500 people who commented, more than 98% of...
