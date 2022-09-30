Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 59
Football Friday Night: September 30
INDIANAPOLIS – One more Friday night of high school football before the calendar turns to October. Ben Davis (4-2) visiting Carmel (4-2) for a class 6A top ten battle highlights the week seven schedule. Hoosier Crossroads Conference powers Brownsburg (6-0) and Hamilton Southeastern (6-0) aim to stay perfect this...
Houser's all-around play leads Elkhart past Adams
ELKHART — Elkhart's football players lined up and looked ready to tackle head coach Romison Saint-Louis after posting a 35-3 Northern Indiana Conference win Friday over South Bend Adams at Rice Field. Instead, the Lions sang Happy Birthday to their coach, who turned 35 years old on Friday.
Comments / 0