I never really had a great desire to be a coach and after a couple of experiences in my life I determined that there was no way you could pay me enough to be a coach! One occurred at Howard Payne about 1980. I got a phone call from the then Howard Payne coach, Harold Mayo, and he said, “Dallas, have you ever wanted to coach”? I don’t know what I said, but he said “I have this idea. We’re going to have a Spring game this year at Howard Payne. We’re going to equally divide the teams talent wise and I’m going to have you coach one team and Bill Stovall of the Brownwood Bulletin is going to coach the other. We’ll divide the coaching staff as well”. I said, “Why not? Sounds like fun”.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO