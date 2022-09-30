Read full article on original website
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Oct. 3-9
Brownwood at Mineral Wells, 6 p.m. Comanche at Early, 6:30 p.m. Zephyr at Rochelle, 5 p.m. Brownwood at Stephenville, 4 p.m. Howard Payne at Texas Lutheran, 4 p.m. Brownwood at Stepheville, 9 a.m. Early at Stephenville, 9 a.m. Bangs at Stephenville, 9 a.m. ***. Thursday, Oct. 6. WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER...
Brownwood. Stephenville. Nuff Said
Tonight (Friday), for the 82nd time, the Brownwood Lions and Stephenville Yellow Jackets will tangle, this year in Stephenville. Listen to the game on KOXE 101.3, KOXE.com or KOXE App. Our football coverage kicks off with the Pigskin Pick’em Show at 6, followed by Lion Talk, Countdown to Kickoff, Mic’d Up with Dallas Huston and the Pre-game prior to the 7:30 pm kickoff. After the game, listen to the Dr. Pepper High School Football Scoreboard.
HPU starts fast again, staves off Sul Ross late in 56-42 triumph
ALPINE – The Howard Payne Yellow Jackets tallied the first four touchdowns in their battle of American Southwest Conference unbeatens with Sul Ross Saturday afternoon, then staved off a furious fourth quarter rally to emerge with a 56-42 victory over the host Lobos. Sul Ross (2-3, 2-1) trimmed Howard...
Lady Lions slip to 0-3 in district with loss at Stephenville
STEPHENVILLE – The Brownwood Lady Lions slipped to 0-3 in District 6-4A volleyball action and 4-18 on the season Friday night as they suffered a 25-8, 25-9, 25-13 loss at Stephenville. Brownwood received three kills each from Aubrie Felux and Hannah Deen, two from Ava Choate and Kassidy Wooten...
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Playing Coach
I never really had a great desire to be a coach and after a couple of experiences in my life I determined that there was no way you could pay me enough to be a coach! One occurred at Howard Payne about 1980. I got a phone call from the then Howard Payne coach, Harold Mayo, and he said, “Dallas, have you ever wanted to coach”? I don’t know what I said, but he said “I have this idea. We’re going to have a Spring game this year at Howard Payne. We’re going to equally divide the teams talent wise and I’m going to have you coach one team and Bill Stovall of the Brownwood Bulletin is going to coach the other. We’ll divide the coaching staff as well”. I said, “Why not? Sounds like fun”.
ASC unbeaten squads HPU, Sul Ross square off Saturday
Two of the three remaining undefeated teams in American Southwest Conference football action cross paths on Saturday as the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets invade Alpine and the Sul Ross Lobos. Kickoff between the Yellow Jackets (3-1, 2-0) and Lobos (2-2, 2-0) is slated for 1 p.m. at Jackson Field. The...
Bangs volleyball tumbles in straight sets against Hawley
BANGS – The Bangs Lady Dragons fell to 1-2 in District 6-2A volleyball action and 9-16 on the season with Saturday’s 25-16, 25-16, 27-25 home loss to Hawley. Jadyn Miller led Bangs with 10 kills followed by Neeley Bradley with five and Kasey Solis with one. Miller served two aces while Bradley, Ava Boren and Laynie Evans chipped in one apiece. Bradled led the way with seven assists and Evans notched six.
Early volleyball closes first half of district with loss at Millsap
MILLSAP – The Early Lady Horns concluded the first half of District 8-3A volleyball action with a straight-set defeat at the hands of Millsap, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13, Friday night. Early (8-16, 1-6) received three kills from Dakota Barksdale, two from Gabby Leal and one from Stoney Laughlin. Trinity Torrez...
Editha Thomason
Editha Thomason, age 87 of Brownwood, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 30, 2022. Although she will be missed, we rejoice that she is now free from the burdens and pain of this life. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 6, 2022, in the...
Danny Carey
Daniel Mack ” Danny Mack” Carey was born February 18, 1953, in Brownwood and left this earth peacefully on Friday, September 30, 2022. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 3, 2022, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon at Heartland Funeral Home. A private family inurnment will follow in Ebony Cemetery.
Stanley ‘Rick’ Frakes
Stanley “Rick” Frakes, age 77, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. A Celebration of Life for Rick will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Grosvenor Baptist Church with David Barnum and Don Fawcett officiating; a private family interment will be held at a later date at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood
Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. A celebration of life service & visitation will be held at Heartland Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Debra was born December 6, 1982 in Brownwood, Texas to Daniel and Doylene Davis....
One-vehicle accident near Brownwood Country Club
A one-vehicle accident took place Sunday evening on County Road 225 near the Brownwood Country Club. Witnesses on the scene stated a pick-up truck began to wobble uncontrollably, eventually lost control, left the roadway, and overturned. No major injuries were reported. DPS Troopers are on the scene investigating. More information...
Hwy 36 Temporarily Closed between Cross Plains and Rising Star
Eastland County - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a truck tractor semi-tank trailer rollover crash that occurred around 2 a.m. on State Highway 36 approximately 3 miles west of Rising Star, Texas. The commercial vehicle (CMV) was transporting a cargo tank containing hydrogen peroxide from the Houston area to Slaton, Texas. The CMV was traveling west when it lost control and overturned on the roadway skidding on its side causing the tanker to rupture, spilling a portion of the chemical contained. The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured in the crash.
Eden Green Technology Opens First Vertical Greenhouse in Cleburne
Eden Green Technology Opens First Vertical Farming Greenhouse in Cleburne. Dallas-based vertical farming company Eden Green Technology has completed construction of its first vertical farming greenhouse, a 2-acre facility, in Cleburne. The facility uses vertical farming to reduce the space needed for urban farming. It will produce 1.8 million pounds of greens annually in a 62,500 square-foot growing space.
MICHAEL BUNKER: Fall Back
This was a weird week, but a good one. Autumn has finally arrived and on Sunday we headed out in the cool of the morning for a walk around downtown. It’s mostly empty of people downtown on Sunday morning and there were some early fallen leaves blowing across Lee Street as we crossed over, harbingers of the season. It’s not cold, but it’s cool enough that I’m wearing a light pullover and that is saying something after this brutal summer.
Multiple People Killed In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Coleman County (Coleman County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Coleman County. The officials reported that the crash happened on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
2 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Runnels County
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were killed and three injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Runnels County Tuesday afternoon. A press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety reveals Ronald Presley, 74, of Winters, and Jeffrey Stewart, 43, of Ballinger, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened […]
Court Records 9/30/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from September 23 through September 29:. Foster, Courtney Brook, Resist Arrest Search or Transport. Foster, Courtney Brook, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz. Hodges, Joseph Deshawn, Possession of Marijuana <2-oz. in Drug Free Zone IAT 4. Keeney, Robert Eric,...
DETOUR: Chemical Tanker Crashes Spilling Toxic Contents Near Rising Star
EASTLAND – The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a truck tractor semi-tank trailer rollover crash that occurred around 2 a.m. Friday morning on State Highway 36 approximately 3 miles west of Rising Star in Eastland County. The commercial vehicle was transporting a cargo tank containing hydrogen peroxide from the Houston area to Slaton, Texas. The 18-wheeler was traveling west when the driver lost control and overturned on the roadway skidding on its side causing the tanker to rupture, spilling a portion of the chemical onto the roadway. The driver of the commercial vehicle…
