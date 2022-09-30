ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID store owner stabbed to death in LA Fashion District

LOS ANGELES – Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
power98fm.com

PnB Rock: All Suspects Charged In Connection To The Rapper’s Murder

Three people, including a father and son, have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock, officials announced Thursday (Sept. 29) per local news outlet KTLA. Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, along with two counts of second-degree robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Assault with deadly weapon suspect barricades in La Puente

A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was holed up Sunday in La Puente as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department crisis negotiators were brought in to seek a peaceful resolution to the standoff.The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15500 Block of Klamath Street, near Fickewith Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.It was not immediately made clear what type of building the man was barricaded in.The department's Special Enforcement Bureau and Crisis Negotiation Team is expected to make contact with the man to try to peacefully resolve the situation.(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
LA PUENTE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pnb Rock
Person
Ed Sheeran
CBS LA

2 in custody following stabbing death of man in downtown Los Angeles

Two people were in custody following the stabbing death of a man in downtown Los Angeles. The incident happened Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard. Police say a man in his 50s was stabbed several times and died. Investigators have discovered that the man got into a fight with two suspects - described as a man and a woman - who fled the scene before being caught. Details are still unclear as to what led up to the fight. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#South Los Angeles#Extradition#Chicken Waffles
CBS LA

LAPD officers shot at by suspect in alley

Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were shot at overnight while conducting an investigation in the department's Southeast Division. Southeast Division Gang Enforcement Detail officers were responding to a radio call of shots fired when they themselves were met with gunfire after encountering a suspect in an alley. The officers, who were not injured, returned fire towards the suspect, according to LAPD. It's the second time in just over a week that LAPD Southeast gang enforcement officers have been shot at by suspects, according to LAPD chief Michael Moore. A short pursuit ensued after both parties exchanged gun fire. Two suspects, including the gunman, were arrested after crashing their getaway vehicle. Both are facing attempted murder charges. The exact location of this incident is unclear at this moment. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man killed, woman wounded in La Puente shooting

A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in La Puente Saturday night. The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies form the Industry Sheriff’s Station responded to the area for a report of […]
LA PUENTE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
foxla.com

2 in custody after LASD pursuit in Compton area

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Two people were arrested Sunday night after leading the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a pursuit through Los Angeles County. Reports of the pursuit came in around 8 p.m. Sunday. The driver was wanted for allegedly driving under the influence. After originally being chased by the Los Angeles Police Department, LASD took over the pursuit as the driver entered the Compton area.
COMPTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy