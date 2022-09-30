Read full article on original website
6 Halloween Events in Los Angeles for Spooky Fun in 2022Your California GuideLos Angeles, CA
5 Family-Friendly Pumpkin Patches in LAYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Tasty Places to Get Pizza Delivery in LA (if you're in the delivery range)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Ways To Celebrate Oktoberfest 2022 in Los AngelesYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
KTLA.com
Video surfaces showing moments before fatal DTLA stabbing; 2 teens arrested in killing
One day after a man in his 50s was fatally stabbed in downtown Los Angeles, new video shows the moments leading up to the attack. The stabbing at Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street near the Fashion District happened around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, and police believe the fatal altercation began as an argument between the victim, 56-year-old Du Lee, and a couple.
Unsolved Episode 307 - Laundromat Execution / Front Yard Assassin
There are more than 10,000 unsolved crimes in Southern California, most of which are homicides. This week, Steve Gregory looks into two of those cases with the hope that someone will come forward with new information that will help detectives solve them.
Video shows fight that led to fatal stabbing in LA's Fashion District
Disturbing new video shows the events that led up to a deadly stabbing in downtown LA's Fashion District.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID store owner stabbed to death in LA Fashion District
LOS ANGELES – Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
power98fm.com
PnB Rock: All Suspects Charged In Connection To The Rapper’s Murder
Three people, including a father and son, have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock, officials announced Thursday (Sept. 29) per local news outlet KTLA. Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, along with two counts of second-degree robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Two Teenagers Arrested in Downtown LA Stabbing Death
A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were in custody Sunday in the stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
Assault with deadly weapon suspect barricades in La Puente
A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was holed up Sunday in La Puente as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department crisis negotiators were brought in to seek a peaceful resolution to the standoff.The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15500 Block of Klamath Street, near Fickewith Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.It was not immediately made clear what type of building the man was barricaded in.The department's Special Enforcement Bureau and Crisis Negotiation Team is expected to make contact with the man to try to peacefully resolve the situation.(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
foxla.com
Woman attacked with fire extinguisher in West LA, police searching for suspect
LOS ANGELES - A woman is recovering from an apparent concussion after an unprovoked attack in West Los Angeles where a man on an electric scooter threw a fire extinguisher at her head. Police are now looking for the scooter driver. The attack happened around 11 a.m. along Pico Boulevard...
2 in custody following stabbing death of man in downtown Los Angeles
Two people were in custody following the stabbing death of a man in downtown Los Angeles. The incident happened Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard. Police say a man in his 50s was stabbed several times and died. Investigators have discovered that the man got into a fight with two suspects - described as a man and a woman - who fled the scene before being caught. Details are still unclear as to what led up to the fight.
foxla.com
Man who nearly struck pedestrian killed in downtown Los Angeles: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - A man who almost struck a pedestrian was shot and later died at a hospital after getting into an argument with the pedestrian and four other men in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday...
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Downtown LA Stabbing Attack
Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles.
Man shot and killed at dispensary near a synagogue in Tarzana; LAPD detectives investigating
LAPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed at a dispensary near a synagogue in Tarzana.
LAPD bodycam shows officers use CPR to help suspect with gun
An incident that began with officers confronting an armed man in Chatsworth ended with them using CPR to possibly save his life.
Woman Fatally Stabbed in Boyle Heights; Boyfriend Sought
A woman was fatally stabbed in Boyle Heights and sheriff's detectives Saturday are searching for a man they suspect killed her.
LAPD officers shot at by suspect in alley
Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were shot at overnight while conducting an investigation in the department's Southeast Division. Southeast Division Gang Enforcement Detail officers were responding to a radio call of shots fired when they themselves were met with gunfire after encountering a suspect in an alley. The officers, who were not injured, returned fire towards the suspect, according to LAPD. It's the second time in just over a week that LAPD Southeast gang enforcement officers have been shot at by suspects, according to LAPD chief Michael Moore. A short pursuit ensued after both parties exchanged gun fire. Two suspects, including the gunman, were arrested after crashing their getaway vehicle. Both are facing attempted murder charges. The exact location of this incident is unclear at this moment.
Man killed, woman wounded in La Puente shooting
A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in La Puente Saturday night. The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies form the Industry Sheriff’s Station responded to the area for a report of […]
Third Suspect Arrested in Rapper PnB Rock's Killing
A third suspect sought by police in the shooting death of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant was arrested in Nevada Thursday.
California serial thief known as 'Blue Cloth Bandit' arrested in connection to 68 armed robberies
A Los Angeles serial theft suspect known as the 'Blue Cloth Bandit' has been arrested in connection to 68 robberies. He faces upward of 16 counts of robbery.
PnB Rock killing: Alleged getaway driver arrested in Las Vegas, as police say teen son was gunman
A man wanted in connection with the killing of rapper PnB Rock was apprehended in Las Vegas but police say his 17-year-old son was the actual gunman.
foxla.com
2 in custody after LASD pursuit in Compton area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Two people were arrested Sunday night after leading the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a pursuit through Los Angeles County. Reports of the pursuit came in around 8 p.m. Sunday. The driver was wanted for allegedly driving under the influence. After originally being chased by the Los Angeles Police Department, LASD took over the pursuit as the driver entered the Compton area.
