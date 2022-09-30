Read full article on original website
This Legendary Bar Has Been Named The Best In New Jersey For 2022
New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
New Jersey ice cream shop offers 40+ flavors year-round
I recently got a chance to stop by an ice cream shop that has been raved about by so many. Beanie’s has made every list of best ice cream places in New Jersey including NJ Mom, NJ.com, New Jersey Isn’t Boring and more. I finally decided to try...
Wow! This tree in NJ dates back to when state was called ‘New Netherlands’
There may be no better way of judging time and history than when you are dealing with trees. It is a way to estimate actual time and give age even when dealing with subjects that can be nearly 500 years old. It's pretty awesome to see approximately a tree that...
Amazing! One of the Oldest Schools in America is Right Here in New Jersey
Talk about real American history, this is one of those cases involving one of the oldest schools in the United States and right in Burlington County, New Jersey. This one-room schoolhouse dates back to 1759, making it 263 years old and still standing. According to Google, the oldest school in the United States is the Boston Latin School, established in 1635.
You’re not from New Jersey unless …
On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hole In The Wall Restaurant
There is no question that we love our food here in New Jersey, and we are always looking for the next best thing. Sometimes it's great to find an amazing hole-in-the-wall restaurant, and the best one in the Garden State has been revealed. We have the great luxury in New...
Where to find New Jersey’s best garlic knots and the ‘Ewing Pizza’
There are those who span the globe looking for greatness and then there are those who find it right outside their door. When it comes to garlic knots and New Jersey 101.5, I found the latter to be true. The best knots ever are right down the road from the radio station at Kings Pizzarama located at 200 Ewingville Road, Ewing Township.
Central Jersey’s ‘go-to’ restaurants and what to order (Opinion)
Everybody has their favorite "go-to' restaurant when they travel. Many times hitting that place for your favorite meal there is the best part of making the trip to that area. Last month, I asked what's your favorite "go-to" restaurant at the Jersey shore and the response was overwhelming. But in November, the shore is a long way away.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 10/2
—High Risk of Rip Currents and rough surf once again posted for the Jersey Shore. That will continue through at least Tuesday. —Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories are posted, cautioning of several rounds of minor to moderate tidal flooding. —Wind Advisory in effect for NJ's coastal counties from 2 p.m....
The New Jersey Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Town
A New Jersey town has been named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the entire nation by a major national publication. October is just upon us. The pumpkin spice is just getting settled in our coffee, but that doesn't mean we can't start talking about Christmas. Especially when a great New Jersey town is already getting Christmas praise.
This Food Store Just Lowered Their Prices In New Jersey To Help Fight Inflation
Something has to give. Especially in New Jersey. We are exhausted and we are overcharged at every turn. COVID has sent prices soaring and everything from supply chain issues to downsizing has our economy spinning out of control. Guess what? I have some refreshing news because your food shopping bill is getting reduced.
Bakery Specializing In Japanese Doughnuts Opening 12 New Jersey Locations
My sister is obsessed with mochi. If you are not familiar, Mochi is, "a Japanese rice cake made of mochigome, a short-grain japonica glutinous rice. Sometimes, [mochi contains] other ingredients such as water, sugar, and cornstarch," according to Wikipedia.org. Well, you are about to be exposed to a new creation...
newjerseyisntboring.com
The New Jersey Isn’t Boring Store is Officially Open
Well, well, well… It’s October and it’s already time for holiday shopping. Don’t believe me? My gifts are wrapped and ready to go. Having said that, if you’re not ready to do all your shopping yet I wanted to get the word out that New Jersey Isn’t Boring has two stores that are active and open this year. You can check out all merchandise at our Etsy Shop and our shop on Bonfire.
Fixing New Jersey’s plastic bag troubles gets even messier. And maybe costlier (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New Jersey’s self-made predicament with its ban on single-use plastic and paper bags continues to get sillier. The ban went into effect in May and has had a major unintended consequence: Grocery delivery services have buried their customers under a mountain of re-usable bags, bringing new bags with every new food delivery. One resident complained that she already had about 100 of the bags cluttering up her basement.
People in NJ will sleep in car or tent on Oct. 22. But for many, it’s every night
SUMMIT — A New Jersey-based nonprofit, Family Promise, continues to work to prevent and end family homelessness, both in the Garden State and across the nation. It will host its 3rd annual “Night Without a Bed” social media challenge and event aimed at raising awareness of family homelessness, on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Find Your Way Through New Jersey’s Best Corn Mazes this Holiday Season
It's corn! (Well, it's a corn maze). Fall is officially here in New Jersey. While we'll definitely miss beach weekends, and the sun setting later, there's a lot to love about living in the Garden State during the fall. We've got the best pumpkin patches and apple orchards. There are...
Another NJ bid for Fort Monmouth details non-Netflix studio plans
Several months after submitting plans for Forth Monmouth, the last of four bidders hoping to redevelop nearly 300 acres has gone on the record about their vision for the property. Extell Acquisitions — an arm of New York-based real estate company, Extell Development — shared some of its mixed-use proposal...
New Jersey’s Absolutely Most Romantic Spot Has Now Been Revealed
The most romantic place in New Jersey has been revealed by a major website, and it's probably a place you'd never think of. There are so many absolutely romantic places all around the Garden State. That makes it pretty difficult to name just one as the most romantic spot in the whole state, but the website Cheapism has done just that.
Not Sure You Can Call NJ’s Favorite Spot To Fill The Tank A “Gas Station”
It probably comes as no shock to people that live within the vicinity of any Wawa location that it was named New Jersey's favorite gas station. That calls into question, though, what category of store residents of the Garden State would actually categorize the Wawa franchise as in the first place. Is Wawa really just a gas station? Those of us who grew up with it would have to disagree. After all, it's not like that's how the franchise originated.
