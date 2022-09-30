Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This FallHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
Immerse Yourself in the Works of Van GoghHeather RaulersonDetroit, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
These industries are creating the most jobs in DetroitInstawork Economic ResearchDetroit, MI
Related
MLive.com
Yet another officiating gaffe costs the Lions. A referee explains what happened.
DETROIT -- The Lions were on the verge of getting smoked. Then Jamaal Williams ran for two touchdowns in about 8 minutes, trimming the deficit to just eight points. Once the defense answered with a rare third-down stop on the ensuing drive, it seemed Detroit was about to get the ball back while down by just one score.
Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first
How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
Aaron Glenn is getting destroyed by Detroit Lions fans on Twitter
What are the fans tweeting about Aaron Glenn on Twitter?Dan Campbell says he was scared about losing Aaron Glenn. Things are not going well for the Detroit Lions defense and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn‘s honeymoon period may have come to an end. Entering the fourth quarter, the Lions had...
Dan Campbell says coaching change will be considered following loss to Seahawks
What did Dan Campbell say about a potential coaching change?Up next for the Detroit Lions. On Sunday, Dan Campbell hoped his Detroit Lions would get back on track when they took on the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. Instead, the Lions’ defense was absolutely abysmal as they gave up a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lions confident CB Amani Oruwariye recovers after uncharacteristically sloppy game
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye has had a rough go through the first three games of the season. The 26-year-old cornerback enters this weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks as Pro Football Focus’ worst-graded cornerback in the league through three weeks. Oruwariye was flagged a whopping six times against the Vikings, struggling to contain receivers Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn. The fourth-year cornerback was called for eighth penalties in 14 games last season. It’s worth noting Oruwariye has been limited to two games, missing the Week 2 tilt with a back injury. These showings come after Oruwariye had six picks in 14 games in 2021.
Detroit Lions replacement kicker Dominik Eberle misses 2 extra points in first half Sunday
Entering Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, the Detroit Lions needed a placekicker to fill in for Austin Seibert. After Sunday's game, they'll probably still need a kicker. The Lions trailed at halftime, 24-15, in part because of two important special teams plays. But the deficit was nine in part...
Dominik Eberle has ‘no excuses’ for horrific debut with Detroit Lions
What did Dominik Eberle say following his horrific performance?The Detroit Lions will be hoping to get Austin Seibert back. When Detroit Lions kicker Dominik Eberle went to bed on Saturday night, you can bet he did his best to visualize himself kicking the game-winning field goal on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
Yardbarker
Lions' Defense Has No Answers, Special Teams Saving Grace
The Detroit Lions' defense simply did not have enough answers in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks. After winning the coin toss, Detroit likely made the incorrect call to put its subpar defense out on the field to start the game. Seattle simply marched down the field on an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Aidan Hutchinson disagrees with need for Lions' pass rush to 'bounce back' in Week 4
Aidan Hutchinson did not have his best game against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. The former No. 2 overall draft pick did not record a single stat in the game, and the Detroit Lions’ pass rush only had 1 sack. The Detroit Lions ended up losing to the Vikings...
The Detroit Lions on pace to have one of the most prolific offenses (and worst defenses) in NFL history
Detroit Lions set a record, but was it a good one?Detroit Lions on record-setting pace. We knew the Detroit Lions‘ offense was good and we knew their defense was bad. But what if we told you the Lions set a record on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks?. Well, that...
Yardbarker
Seahawks Defense Has Zero Excuses After Latest Lions Injury News
After a 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made it clear that the defense needed to improve, and it needed to improve fast. "It's newness," Carroll said of the defensive shortcomings after the loss. "We have to clean things up and progress faster. There's no time. We have to get better now."
Aaron Glenn's head-coaching star fading fast as Detroit Lions' defense struggles
Free Press sports writer Dave Birkett breaks down the Detroit Lions' 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and looks at players and coaches who helped and hurt their stock Sunday at Ford Field. Three up. TE T.J. Hockenson: The forgotten man in the Lions’ offense the first three games, Hockenson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit Lions fall to Seattle Seahawks at home 48-45 – Game Recap
Game Recap: Detroit Lions Defensive Play Comes Up WAY ShortGame Recap: Detroit Lions execute on Offense despite injuriesFinal Thoughts: Looking ahead as the Detroit Lions take on the Patriots. The banged-up Detroit Lions welcomed the rebuilding Seattle Seahawks to Ford Field today. The Lions entered the game without stars Amon-Ra...
MLive.com
Lions rule out another receiver, DJ Chark, in flurry of late roster moves
DETROIT -- With Amon-Ra St. Brown and D’Andre Swift already ruled against Seattle, DJ Chark was needed more than ever. Now he’s out, too. The Lions have scratched their star free agent because of an ankle injury he suffered last week in Minnesota. He missed practice on Thursday, but that was precautionary more than anything because Chark had surgery on that ankle last year, limiting him to just four games.
Lions vs. Seahawks: Detroit's Week 4 inactive players
Considering the injurious state of the Detroit Lions entering the Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, it’s not surprising to see so many prominent names on the team’s inactive player list for the game. Four offensive starters were already ruled out for the game with their injuries,...
Detroit Lions Week 4 Injury Report: 4 starters listed as OUT
Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions Week 4 injury report was released for their upcoming matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. After losing a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, the Lions will look to get back into the win column this coming Sunday when they host the Seahawks at Ford Field.
Detroit News
'We weren't good': Lions defense wilts as Seahawks win shootout
Detroit — With the offense missing several top playmakers, the Detroit Lions needed its defense to step up Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Seahawks. Instead, the unit failed to even force a punt in a 48-45 defeat at Ford Field. In addition to the 48 points, Seattle also racked...
Lions final injury report for Week 4
LG Jonah Jackson (finger) RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) Jackson has missed the last two weeks as well. The injuries to Swift and St. Brown, the team’s leading rusher and receiver, came in the Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately, the list...
Yardbarker
Seahawks Offense Explodes in First Half vs. Lions
The Seattle Seahawks left much to be desired after their previous two outings against the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons, both of which resulted in losses. And on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, at least through the first two quarters, they have made the necessary adjustments to improve, leading the Lions 24-15 heading into the locker room at halftime.
Wins for the Chiefs, Jayhawks, and Wildcats
What a good football weekend for local fans. KU is 5-0… and nationally ranked for the first time in over a decade. The Chiefs put together a double digit win over Tom Brady and Tampa Bay. Ted recaps the weekend in sports.
Comments / 0