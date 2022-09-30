ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first

How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
The Ann Arbor News

Lions confident CB Amani Oruwariye recovers after uncharacteristically sloppy game

ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye has had a rough go through the first three games of the season. The 26-year-old cornerback enters this weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks as Pro Football Focus’ worst-graded cornerback in the league through three weeks. Oruwariye was flagged a whopping six times against the Vikings, struggling to contain receivers Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn. The fourth-year cornerback was called for eighth penalties in 14 games last season. It’s worth noting Oruwariye has been limited to two games, missing the Week 2 tilt with a back injury. These showings come after Oruwariye had six picks in 14 games in 2021.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Lions' Defense Has No Answers, Special Teams Saving Grace

The Detroit Lions' defense simply did not have enough answers in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks. After winning the coin toss, Detroit likely made the incorrect call to put its subpar defense out on the field to start the game. Seattle simply marched down the field on an...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Atlanta Falcons
Yardbarker

Seahawks Defense Has Zero Excuses After Latest Lions Injury News

After a 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made it clear that the defense needed to improve, and it needed to improve fast. "It's newness," Carroll said of the defensive shortcomings after the loss. "We have to clean things up and progress faster. There's no time. We have to get better now."
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
MLive.com

Lions rule out another receiver, DJ Chark, in flurry of late roster moves

DETROIT -- With Amon-Ra St. Brown and D’Andre Swift already ruled against Seattle, DJ Chark was needed more than ever. Now he’s out, too. The Lions have scratched their star free agent because of an ankle injury he suffered last week in Minnesota. He missed practice on Thursday, but that was precautionary more than anything because Chark had surgery on that ankle last year, limiting him to just four games.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

'We weren't good': Lions defense wilts as Seahawks win shootout

Detroit — With the offense missing several top playmakers, the Detroit Lions needed its defense to step up Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Seahawks. Instead, the unit failed to even force a punt in a 48-45 defeat at Ford Field. In addition to the 48 points, Seattle also racked...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions final injury report for Week 4

LG Jonah Jackson (finger) RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) Jackson has missed the last two weeks as well. The injuries to Swift and St. Brown, the team’s leading rusher and receiver, came in the Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately, the list...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Seahawks Offense Explodes in First Half vs. Lions

The Seattle Seahawks left much to be desired after their previous two outings against the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons, both of which resulted in losses. And on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, at least through the first two quarters, they have made the necessary adjustments to improve, leading the Lions 24-15 heading into the locker room at halftime.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy