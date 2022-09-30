After string of burglaries near Tacoma Mall, police seek help identifying suspects

Tacoma police are seeking help from the public to identify two people suspected of burglarizing a beauty-supply store last week. Police said the crime appeared to be tied to a series of burglaries near the Tacoma Mall .

Police are investigating break-ins at nine businesses around the mall that occurred in the early hours of Sept. 19. On Thursday, Tacoma Police Department shared photos of two suspects. According to a Crime Stoppers bulletin, they are suspected of breaking in sometime from 3-6 a.m.

In all of the burglaries, seven of which were reported at businesses along Tacoma Mall Boulevard, police said it appeared burglars used a vehicle to break in.

Police said the suspects in the beauty-supply store break-in used a 2004 GMC Yukon to ram the windows and doors to get inside. Officers have recovered the vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information on the burglaries was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.