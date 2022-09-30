ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

After string of burglaries near Tacoma Mall, police seek help identifying suspects

By Peter Talbot
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33jQmN_0iGnMA2E00

Tacoma police are seeking help from the public to identify two people suspected of burglarizing a beauty-supply store last week. Police said the crime appeared to be tied to a series of burglaries near the Tacoma Mall .

Police are investigating break-ins at nine businesses around the mall that occurred in the early hours of Sept. 19. On Thursday, Tacoma Police Department shared photos of two suspects. According to a Crime Stoppers bulletin, they are suspected of breaking in sometime from 3-6 a.m.

In all of the burglaries, seven of which were reported at businesses along Tacoma Mall Boulevard, police said it appeared burglars used a vehicle to break in.

Police said the suspects in the beauty-supply store break-in used a 2004 GMC Yukon to ram the windows and doors to get inside. Officers have recovered the vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information on the burglaries was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Comments / 12

serenity glen
2d ago

The police probably already have their pictures. They probably have 50 or 60 pictures from previous arrest. We all know how our justice system from prosecutors to Judges have failed our communities, not to mention how Inslee and Ferguson and their decisions for releasing criminals back into our cities. Voters have no one but themselves are responsible for voting these individuals into office.

Reply(5)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Police investigating homicide in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning near downtown. A woman called 911 at around 2:08 a.m. Saturday and said she was driving a man who had been shot but her car broke down at the 1400 block of St. Paul Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Driver fleeing U-District shooting hits, kills 21-year-old with vehicle

SEATTLE — A driver fleeing the scene of a reported University District shooting hit and killed a pedestrian with their vehicle on Saturday morning. Police initially received a report of shots fired west of the University of Washington’s Parrington Lawn just after midnight on Saturday. It is unclear at this time as to whether anyone was injured in the reported shooting itself. But shortly after responding, officers learned at the scene that the driver of the vehicle that had left the scene had hit a 21-year-old “a few blocks away.”
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
q13fox.com

5 people injured in separate Seattle shootings

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating three separate shootings that left multiple people injured early Sunday morning. At about 1 a.m., officers were called to NE 43rd St. and University Way NE. When officers arrived they found four people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All four were taken to Harborview Medical Center.
SEATTLE, WA
Key News Network

Vehicle Fleeing Shootout Fatally Strikes Pedestrian

Seattle, WA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle fleeing from a shooting in the city of Seattle early Saturday morning, Oct. 1, around 12:10 a.m. A shootout started near the University of Washington in Seattle’s U District neighborhood. From that scene, a vehicle fled and hit a male pedestrian, dragging him under the car to the final resting place at 16th Ave NE and NE 47th.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Kent Police combat retail theft with operation at Lowe's

KENT, Wash. - A rash of retail thefts has been sweeping western Washington and now, Kent Police are taking steps to put a stop to it, with officers working with retailers to target some of the worst offenders. Kent Police say they conducted an emphasis operation in which they put...
KENT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacoma Mall#Police#Burglary#Tacoma Police Department#Gmc Yukon
q13fox.com

Auburn Police seek help identifying car theft suspect

AUBURN, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a car in Auburn last weekend. According to surveillance camera footage provided by the Auburn Police Department (APD), the suspect stole a vehicle just before 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The suspect...
AUBURN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thejoltnews.com

‘Known offender’ accused of setting city-owned property on fire

A transient Olympia man, described by police as a “known offender,” is accused of setting fire to a property owned by the City of Olympia. Matthew Colin Hickerson, 27, was arrested on Sept. 26 after 523 Franz Anderson Road SE, a city-owned structure, was set on fire for the second time that day.
OLYMPIA, WA
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor blotter: Same car flees police three times

Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. A stolen white Kia Rio fled from law enforcement on at least three occasions on Sept. 24 and 25. In the first instance included in the reports, an...
GIG HARBOR, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Officers find cache of guns, drugs in Ballard man’s home

SEATTLE — A Ballard man is facing numerous charges after a cache of guns and drugs were found inside his home, charging documents say. Over three months, a Seattle police detective and Department of Homeland Security agents investigated 51-year-old Robert John Catone for possibly distributing drugs including fentanyl, cocaine, crack, and methamphetamine.
SEATTLE, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
6K+
Followers
300
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy