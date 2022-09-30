Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Roadcheck results: Brakes and tires once again top the charts
The Roadcheck results are in: Tires and brakes once again sidelined more drivers than any other vehicle violation. The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) International Roadcheck, which took place over a 72-hour period in May, saw inspectors conduct 58,287 North American Standard Inspections, of which approximately 62% were Level I inspections and 21% were Level II.
CARS・
rsvplive.ie
Plumber says affordable device can ‘potentially half’ your energy bills this winter
A plumber has said that an affordable device can “potentially half” your energy bills this winter. The TikTok user @djmatrixx101 shared his advice after working on central heating systems and boilers throughout his career. He explained that by adding a thermostatic radiator valve to your radiators, you can...
kalkinemedia.com
Vanadium Resources (ASX:VR8) riding high on stellar Steelpoortdrift DFS NPV number of A$1.9Bn and updated reserve estimate
Vanadium Resources has marked a major milestone with the completion of a successful DFS, underpinning the development of its world-class asset. The highly positive study outcomes confirm that the Steelpoortdrift Project is well-positioned to become the next major vanadium producer globally. The DFS delivered a net present value (100% ownership)...
Record Turkey Prices Expected as Thanksgiving Approaches
Families can expect to pay record high prices at the grocery store for turkey this upcoming holiday season thanks to the impacts of the bird flu and inflation. American Farm Bureau Federation economists analyzed turkey and egg costs in their latest Market Intel. The retail price for fresh boneless, skinless...
kalkinemedia.com
How are these ASX-listed gold stocks performing?
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 closed 3.75% up at 6,699.30 points on Tuesday (4 October 2022). All eleven significant sectors closed in green today. Information Technology sector led the gains. Materials sector closed 4.50% up at 15,895.70 points. Australian stock market index, S&P/ASX 200 opened higher on Tuesday (4 October 2022),...
kalkinemedia.com
Two mortgage-related stocks to look at in October
After the mini-budget, the Bank of England has indicated that it may raise the interest rates once again in order to bring down the inflation rates. This has resulted in many of the mortgage providers withdrawning offers on several products. The mini-budget announced by Britain’s Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng in September...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists five TSX stocks to watch in Q4
The capital expenditures for Fortis Inc. saw an increase and were reported at C$ 930 million as against C$ 840 million same quarter previous year. As of September 27, 2022, Royal Bank of Canada completed the acquisition of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC. The revenue for Canadian Natural Resources Limited saw...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : What is driving Allkem (ASX:AKE), Link (ASX:LNK), IGO (ASX:IGO) shares higher today?
In todays show we cover: Link Administration (ASX:LNK), George Mining (ASX:SGQ), Allkem (ASX:AKE). The S&P/ASX200 is up sharply today, gaining 114.10 points or 1.70% to 6,813.40. The top performing stocks in this index are BLOCK up by 8.54% and NOVONIX, up by 6.60%. Over the last five days, the index has gained 5.44%, but is down 8.48% for the last year to date. 10 of 11 sectors are higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Information Technology is the best performing sector, gaining 2.66% and 3.96% for the past five days. Watch this video for more and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Is now the time to start exploring Xero shares (ASX:XRO)?
Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) is a New-Zealand based Information Technology company. The company is known for developing cloud-based accounting software for small and medium-sized businesses. In its 2022 financial year results, the company's operating revenue grew by 29% year on year to $1.1 billion. The company's core accounting revenue increased by 23%, while platform revenue increased by 113% during the 2022 financial year.
kalkinemedia.com
Down 88% in a year, what’s dragging Zip (ASX:ZIP) shares down?
Zip share price was quoted 6% strong on ASX today (5 October 2022). However, in last one year, Zip share price has dropped 88.57%. And in last five years, Zip shares have managed to mark a meagre gain of 15%. Shares of Australian diversified financial company, Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP)...
kalkinemedia.com
What is metaverse? Five crypto tokens you must know about
Decentraland (MANA) has two tokens within its ecosystem. ApeCoin's (APE) max supply is one billion. Ceek VR (CEEK) hit its all-time high on November 29, 2021. The increasing interests of several investors and the growing number of crypto enthusiasts around the globe have been witnessed in recent times. In addition to that, it has also emerged a flurry of new trends, that includes Web 3.0, metaverse, etc., that have attracted crypto market enthusiasts. However, the crypto market has declined rapidly this year and is going through tough times.
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Soul Patts (ASX:SOL) making headlines?
Washington H Soul Pattinson has agreed to extend a term loan facility for Electro Optic Systems. Under the extension deal, WHSP will provide EOS with an AU$20 million one-year working capital facility. EOS specialises in advanced defence, space, and communications technologies. Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS) announced on 4...
kalkinemedia.com
Platina Resources (ASX:PGM) issues update on progress across WA gold projects
Platina Resources (ASX:PGM) is going full steam ahead at its WA gold project portfolio. The ASX-listed explorer has completed phase 1 of the maiden RC drilling at its Xanadu project. PGM has secured assays from the phase 1 air-core drilling at the Challa project. The company has expanded its portfolio...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Gold rallies as dollar yields retreat, ASX gold stocks to explore l Trending News
In today's trending segment, we are going to talk about gold rallying as dollar, yields retreat and silver soars over 8%. Watch out this video for more and let us know your thoughts in comment sections.
kalkinemedia.com
Core Lithium's (ASX:CXO) share price up over 8%; here’s why
Core Lithium’s shares rose sharply in early trade. At 11:11 AM (AEST), Core Lithium’s shares were trading at AU$1.13, up 6.32%, or 0.067 points. The company on Monday announced that it has raised AU$100 million via a share placement. The share price of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) rose...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine :Why these ASX-listed technology stocks are gaining traction today?
After a day of successfully climbing upwards, the ASX was on the rise again for the second consecutive day of the week. The market was sharply up today with a gain of approximately 1.51%. The small ordinaries index, too, was up by 1.83%. Along with all the other indices, the technology index was shining bright with a sharp rise of 3.81%. In today’s segment, we explore : Nanoveu (ASX:NVU), 4DS Memory (ASX:4DS), and Harvest Technology Group (ASX:HTG).
kalkinemedia.com
Why Cygnus Gold (ASX:CY5) is in news?
Cygnus has appointed David Southam as its non-executive director for initial period. From mid-February, Southam will take up the responsibilities of managing director. The company expects to begin with 10,000m drilling program at Pontax Central. Share price of Cygnus Gold Ltd (ASX:CY5) gained significantly on 4 October 2022 after the...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Which Australian companies are launching IPO on the ASX?
In this episode of IPO Corner, we will be looking at the proposed IPO listings scheduled for this week as information available on the ASX website on September 21. We cover: Bridge SaaS Limited (ASX:BGE) and Omega Oil & Gas Limited (ASX:OMA).
kalkinemedia.com
Why are DEXs gaining more popularity?
According to research from a Citi report, DEXs have grown faster than CEXs over the past two years. Citi highlights that the gap will likely widen, considering users prefer to avoid their more onerous KYC procedures. The year 2022 has been a tutumulous year for cryptocurrencies. Not only has the...
kalkinemedia.com
Stock Market
ASX 200 closed in green today, ten out of eleven significant sectors closed in green following the broader market movement.
