Backup QB Rush wins again as Cowboys beat Commanders 25-10
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cooper Rush scrambled to his right, scanning the end zone for a target on a potential go-ahead touchdown. Dak Prescott's backup found one he hadn't played with yet in a remarkable run as the super sub for the Dallas Cowboys.
Loss words: Colts RB Nyheim Hines blames revolving door at QB
Matt Ryan might not be the problem in Indianapolis, but the revolving door at quarterback is killing the Colts, in the estimation of running back Nyheim Hines. Ryan, sacked 15 times in four games, has the team at 1-2-1 in his first season with the Colts, following one-and-done starters Carson Wentz (2021), Philip Rivers (2020), Jacoby Brissett (2019) and the final season from Andrew Luck (2018). Indianapolis lost to the...
Dallas and the NFC East
The Dallas Cowboys are now 2-0 in the NFC East after beating the Washington Commanders. Their win over the Giants solidifies them as second in the division behind the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys played well on offense led by Cooper Rush, now 4-0 as a starter and 3-1 on the season. Rush is the first quarterback in franchise history to accomplish the 4-0 record. The Dallas Cowboys are in a good position in their division, and the season is still young but a good start early is always appreciated by fans.
NFLPA Fires Doctor Who Evaluated Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
The NFLPA has reportedly cut ties with an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Tua Tagovailoa during Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Sources close to the franchise and the league tell ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques that the consultant made “several mistakes” after Tagovailoa was taken out of the game and evaluated for a concussion. Tagovailoa was eventually cleared to return to the game on September 25, 2022 in Miami, Florida. He finished the contest with 186 yards and one touchdown as the Dolphins defeated the Bills by two points.
Tyler Herro and Miami Heat Agree on Four-Year Extension
The Miami Heat have signed shooting guard Tyler Herro to a four-year contract extension worth $130 million. Contract talks had taken place between the two sides and now that deal has been done. Herro is the current reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year. His agents confirmed the deal on Sunday. The NBA guard expressed interest in a starting role this upcoming season with the Miami Heat, but it is unclear if that will happen. This type of investment does show that the team values him and plans to continue to trust him with a key role.
