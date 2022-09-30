ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf County, FL

WMBB

Local oyster shuckers compete to be the best in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Panhandle locals competed for the title of fastest oyster shucker. Several local restaurants offered up their best shuckers for the 4th annual Angry Tuna Oyster Shucking Contest. “We are really excited to have the contest,” Angry Tuna Seafood owner Tim Jacobi said. “Turnout was great. The competitors were […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Beach kicks off “Paws In The Park”

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The city of Panama City Beach kicked off its first ever “Paws in the Park” event to honor our four-legged friends. The canine celebration took place at the Conservation Park in Panama City Beach today. Paw-parents and their pups got to enjoy a day filled with fun and activities including a photo booth, doggie talent show and more. Guests got to see a police department K-9 in action and even dunk a firefighter as party as a charity event.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
franklincounty.news

Lanark Village Association to meet Monday night

I have to turn my article in to the editor on Monday morning, and the hurricane really hasn't come yet when I write. I don't even know if you will get this on Thursday morning because of the hurricane. I pray that we are all safe and we don't receive the devastating damage of Michael.
LANARK VILLAGE, FL
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday morning was a near-carbon-copy of Saturday morning with temperatures in the 50s in most Big Bend and South Georgia locations. Temperatures will warm up again in the afternoon to the mid 80s to near 90, but the dry air will make it feel comfortable. The...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

News 13 helps local residents shred documents

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the first time since 2017, the Shred-A-Thon took place at the Panama City mall on Saturday. Many of News 13’s very own helped residents as they drove up to get rid of their unwanted documents. The Perry and Young Law Firm was excited to finally be a sponsor again. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

How Hurricane Ian is affecting Bay County’s waterways

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle was spared from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some local effects. Some of the local bays are experiencing what is known as “reverse surge”. “Because this storm was as far-reaching as it was, the eyewall was almost 35 miles wide at […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Family survives hurricanes Michael and Ian

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Ian battered Southwest Florida earlier this week, many here at home were reminded of the devastation of Hurricane Michael. For one man and his family, he has had the misfortunate of living through both historic storms. CJ Myers moved his family to Lynn Haven in 2016. Two years […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Sneads rolls over Liberty County to stay perfect

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Sneads football team picked up a 34-0 shutout win over Liberty County at home Friday night. Sneads improves to 6-0 and will have the week off before visiting Lighthouse Christain on Friday, October 13. Liberty County falls to 2-3 and will visit Wewahitchka on Friday, October 7.
SNEADS, FL
wengradio.com

I-75 CLOSED AS MYAKKA RIVER FLOODS IT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Please be advised that the Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. Due to the rising water, I-75 in both directions is now closed from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 193 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd). Motorists planning on traveling on I-75 to southwest Florida should seek an alternative route or follow the detours below.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Warehouse burns down in Gadsden County

Joe Bullard being inducted into Black Radio Hall of Fame. Search for Hurricane Ian survivors continues, hundreds already rescued. Red Cross volunteers in the Big Bend pouring into the storm zone. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT. The Red Cross is setting up evacuation shelters offering a place...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Family left grieving after son falls off a balcony in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A family from Jacksonville trying to escape Hurricane Ian is now left grieving after their child died Thursday in a tragic accident. “Our officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in regards to what was reported to us as a balcony fall. When they arrived we discovered a very traumatic scene and it was discovered that an 11-year-old child had fallen from the 19th floor of the condo,” Chief J.R. Talamantez said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Young boy from Jacksonville dead after balcony fall in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Panama City Beach police confirmed that a young boy from Jacksonville is dead after falling off a balcony during his family’s evacuation. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, officers responded at 1:19 p.m. Thursday with Panama City Fire Rescue personnel to a call about a fall at Sterling Reef. Upon arrival, they located a deceased 11-year-old boy, and officers confirmed that the child was there with his family, who evacuated Jacksonville for Hurricane Ian.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

PCFD: Frankford home catches on fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A home in Panama City caught fire at approximately 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, officials said. Multiple Panama City fire trucks responded to the scene on west 29th Court near Frankford Avenue. Upon arrival, they encountered a fire in the rear of the structure. Fire officials said 75-80% of the inside of […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WCTV

Overnight fire causes warehouse to collapse in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A two-alarm fire broke out overnight in Gadsden County, according to the fire chief in Gretna. Crews were called out to a warehouse fire in the 18000 block of Highway 90 at 12:45 Friday morning. When crews arrived at the scene, the entire building collapsed. No injuries have been reported.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL

