SPEARFISH, SD — The Mitchell Kernels jumped out to a 14-0 lead on Friday but couldn’t hold it against Spearfish on the road and lost 26-21 to fall to 1-5 on the season. Brady Hartwig turned the ball over twice early for Spearfish — and Treyson Schulz connected on an 18 yard touchdown pass to Jagger Tyler and ran one more in.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO