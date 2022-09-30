Read full article on original website
Related
more955.com
Nona Lucille Markus, 90, Harrison
HARRISON — Nona Lucille Markus, 90, died at Avera Brady Heatlth and Rehab in Mitchell on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Funeral service will be Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. at Harrison Community Church (North Church). Arrangements by Hoehn Bros. Funeral Home.
more955.com
Mitchell falls to Spearfish 26-21 on the road
SPEARFISH, SD — The Mitchell Kernels jumped out to a 14-0 lead on Friday but couldn’t hold it against Spearfish on the road and lost 26-21 to fall to 1-5 on the season. Brady Hartwig turned the ball over twice early for Spearfish — and Treyson Schulz connected on an 18 yard touchdown pass to Jagger Tyler and ran one more in.
Comments / 0