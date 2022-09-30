Read full article on original website
Rent prices soared in Indianapolis during pandemic
(NEXSTAR) – After nearly two years of rising rent prices, there is finally a bit of good news for apartment shoppers. A number of major U.S. cities saw the rental asking price fall in August, according to a report from Apartments.com, which is owned by real estate research group CoStar.
Indianapolis Public Works touts incentives to attract, keep employees
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every day, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works is short from 20-25 trash truck drivers. So, trash from hundreds of people is not getting picked up. Public Works has taken drivers from other departments to fill in, which creates a shortage of employees to fix potholes...
Thursday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Monica Malpass. Study: Many Americans anxious about investing money. A new study finds many Americans feel anxious about investing their money. The survey by OnePoll and Atom Finance found that 71% of Americans surveyed say they...
IU Health, churches team up for health resource fair
Relaxed requirements allowed half a million Hoosiers to sign up for Medicaid in 2020, but now they may need to provide additional documentation to keep those benefits.
Country's 1st sustainable shrimp farm to bring 65 new jobs to Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Up to 65 new jobs are coming to central Indiana by the end of 2025 with the first sustainable shrimp production operation in the nation, the company said in a news release. Atarraya, Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, plans to invest up to $4.8 million for the facility,...
Carmel aviation entrepreneur to enter Hall of Fame
Michael Pittard only recently learned of the existence of the Indiana Aviation Hall of Fame. “I wasn’t even aware they had a Hall of Fame. When my son, Jeff, said he sent in a letter to nominate me, I was surprised,” said Pittard, who goes by the nickname Mick.
Benician Harold Bray is last living USS Indianapolis survivor
With the passing of Cleatus Lebow on Thursday morning at the age of 98, Benician Harold Bray is now the lone living survivor from the legendary USS Indianapolis. Lebow, raised in Abernathy, Texas, joined the Navy in 1943. A year later, he was assigned to USS Indianapolis (CA-35). The Facebook...
AG's office encouraging Hoosiers to assign a legacy contact for social media
Have you ever thought about what happens to your social media once you pass away? Well, the Indiana Attorney General’s office wants you to start thinking about it.
New Series To Capture Comedian Mike Epps’ Neighborhood Revitalization Efforts
A new series will follow Indianapolis-bred comedian Mike Epps and his wife Kyra as they lead home rehabilitation projects to create affordable housing in his hometown. The post New Series To Capture Comedian Mike Epps’ Neighborhood Revitalization Efforts appeared first on NewsOne.
IN Focus: Panelists discuss Biden gaffe, new allegations in SOS race
INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the latest allegations involving Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales? And what are their thoughts on the President’s gaffe involving late U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski?. In the video above, Dr. Laura Wilson, Adam Wren, Robin Winston and Mike...
People living in storage units? Marion County Health Department is investigating
Earlier this month, Brandy Chestnut and Steven Taylor discovered their storage unit at SecurCare Self Storage had been broken into.
Letter: Letter attacking school board candidates hypocritical, lacking facts
Former Carmel Clay Schools Supt. Jeff Swensson’s letter criticizing school board candidates Jenny Brake, Greg Brown, and myself, Adam Sharp (BBS) is astonishing in its hypocrisy. Without offering a shred of evidence, Swensson accused BBS of being funded by “national money.” Funny how he overlooked the fact that Support CCS PAC, which actively supports school board candidates Kristin Kouka, Jennifer Nelson-Williams and Jake Nichols and is funding their campaign material (look at their signs) is documented in April 2022 Hamilton County campaign finances filings as receiving a majority of their funds from organizations outside of Indiana.
Norfolk Southern to close portion of U.S. 31 in Tipton County October 4-6, 2022
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. – Norfolk Southern Railroad announces closure to a portion of U.S. 31 in both directions between S.R. 28 and W. 100 S. starting on or after Tuesday, October 4, through Thursday, October 6. This closure will allow Norfolk Southern Railroad to replace the rail in the crossing.
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
Obituary: Dora Darlene Baugh
Dora Darlene (Marsh) Baugh, 81, of Bloomington, passed away, Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Golden Living Center in Bloomington. She was born August 21, 1941, in Bedford, to Delbert and Nellie (Keith) Marsh. Dora was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene and retired from Thompson/RCA in Bloomington.
The infamous John Dillinger
When many crime buffs think of 1920’s and 30’s gangsters, they think of New York but the Midwest has had its share of notorious gangsters. One of the most infamous was John Herbert Dillinger, a gang leader during The Great Depression. He was born on June 22, 1903, in Indianapolis IN, and grew up with one sister named Audrey Dillinger who died in 1987, 53 years after his own death. Over his short life, Dillinger had two wives, the first being Beryl Hovious to whom he was married from 1924-1929, but ended in divorce. Four years later from 1933-1934, Dillinger was married to Evelyn (Billie) Frechette and after Dillinger’s death, Evelyn was eventually imprisoned for two years for harboring criminals.
James Whitcomb Riley, The Hoosier Poet
Hoosier poet James Whitcomb Riley is an Indiana treasure, visit his home in Greenfield. “When I see a bird that walks like a duck and swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, I call that bird a duck.” We know you’ve heard that saying before. Did you know that is a quote from James Whitcomb Riley, know as The Hoosier Poet? Riley was born in 1849 in Greenfield, Indiana. His home is preserved and is open for tours.
Judge: Archdiocese had right to dismiss Roncalli counselor in same-sex marriage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge agreed Friday that the Archdiocese of Indianapolis had the right to dismiss a Roncalli High School counselor because she was in a same-sex marriage. Judge Richard Young ruled in favor of the church in the lawsuit filed by Shelly Fitzgerald. She worked as...
Indianapolis expands free produce program as part of White House hunger push
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City officials on Wednesday said encouraging healthy eating habits among low-income families will help address a host of public health issues. The city launched phase 2 of its “Good Food for All” program in conjunction with President Joe Biden’s Wednesday conference on combating hunger in the United States. Officials said local relief groups will connect the city with up to 1,000 families in need. The families will receive a box containing up to 20 lbs of produce each week for 10 weeks, after which they will receive a card they can use to purchase produce at a discount at local grocery stores or through Instacart.
