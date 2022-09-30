How Utah has performed against Oregon State all-time

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) tries to split Oregon State defenders Nahshon Wright (2) and Avery Roberts (34) during a Pac-12 game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The University of Utah plays Oregon State on Saturday, and the Utes will be looking for revenge after a loss last season.

Altogether, the two Pac-12 schools have met on the football field 23 times.

Here’s a look at the series history between the two schools: