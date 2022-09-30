ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Utah has performed against Oregon State all-time

By Joe Coles
 2 days ago
Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) tries to split Oregon State defenders Nahshon Wright (2) and Avery Roberts (34) during a Pac-12 game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The University of Utah plays Oregon State on Saturday, and the Utes will be looking for revenge after a loss last season.

Altogether, the two Pac-12 schools have met on the football field 23 times.

Here’s a look at the series history between the two schools:

  • Oregon State leads the all-time series 12-11.
  • Utah was on a five-game winning streak against the Beavers before losing 42-34 in 2021.
  • As a Pac-12 member, Utah is 6-3 against Oregon State.
  • The first meeting between the Utes and Beavers came in 1931. It was a 12-0 win for Oregon State.
  • Perhaps Utah’s most memorable win against Oregon State came in 2008. Utah was ranked No. 15 and Oregon State was coming off of an upset of No. 1 USC. After Oregon State took an eight-point lead with 2:18 left, Brian Johnson led a 4-play, 60-yard touchdown drive with a touchdown pass to Bradon Godfrey. Johnson ran in the two-point conversion, then Utah forced a punt and Louie Sadoka kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired.

