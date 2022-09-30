Read full article on original website
Kalkine : ASX poised for recovery | Bitcoin up as much as 4%
Australian share market is poised to continue its recovery today. FFI in collaboration with Tree Energy Solutions to develop green energy facility in Germany. SRG Global JV sees new contract with Iron Bridge Operations. Voltaic Strategic Resources is to start trading on ASX today. Bitcoin rose as much as 4%.
Metal & Mining Stocks
Fortescue has collaborated with Tree Energy Solutions to expand its green energy hub in Europe The investment of €130 million (AU$ 199.2 million) will be funded by FFI (an FMG subsidiary). July 19, 2018 07:45 AM AEST |. July 19, 2018 07:32 AM AEST |
Kalkine : Which Australian companies are launching IPO on the ASX?
In this episode of IPO Corner, we will be looking at the proposed IPO listings scheduled for this week as information available on the ASX website on September 21. We cover: Bridge SaaS Limited (ASX:BGE) and Omega Oil & Gas Limited (ASX:OMA).
Kalkine :What’s up with Australia’s gambling addiction?
Gambling is one of the most major problems Australia is dealing with at the moment. It also is a major public policy issue in the country. The figures now highlight a new trend unfolding, which is online gambling. In this segment, we touch upon the perils of gambling in the country.
Kalkine : Which ASX mining and technology stocks trading in the green today?
In today's show we cover: DroneShield (ASX:DRO), Link Administration (ASX:LNK) and Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN). The S&P/ASX200 is up sharply today, gaining 135.00 points or 2.09% to 6,591.90 after setting a new 50-day low. The #top performing #stocks in this #index are Capricorn Metals, up 4.84% and Allkem, and 4.82%. Over the last five days, the index has #gained 1.47%, but is down 11.45% for the previous year. Sectors are mixed. 6 of 11 #sectors are lower over the last week, along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Although little has changed, Consumer Staples is today's best-performing sector. Watch out this video for more and lets us know your thoughts in comment section.
Kalkine: Is now the time to start exploring Xero shares (ASX:XRO)?
Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) is a New-Zealand based Information Technology company. The company is known for developing cloud-based accounting software for small and medium-sized businesses. In its 2022 financial year results, the company's operating revenue grew by 29% year on year to $1.1 billion. The company's core accounting revenue increased by 23%, while platform revenue increased by 113% during the 2022 financial year.
Kalkine : What is Inflation Targeting and Why have countries adopted it?
A central banking strategy known as inflation targeting involves modifying the monetary policy to attain a specific yearly inflation rate. The idea behind inflation targeting is that maintaining price stability, accomplished by reducing inflation, is the greatest way to promote long-term economic growth.
Kalkine Media lists five TSX stocks to watch in Q4
The capital expenditures for Fortis Inc. saw an increase and were reported at C$ 930 million as against C$ 840 million same quarter previous year. As of September 27, 2022, Royal Bank of Canada completed the acquisition of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC. The revenue for Canadian Natural Resources Limited saw...
Kalkine : What is driving Allkem (ASX:AKE), Link (ASX:LNK), IGO (ASX:IGO) shares higher today?
In todays show we cover: Link Administration (ASX:LNK), George Mining (ASX:SGQ), Allkem (ASX:AKE). The S&P/ASX200 is up sharply today, gaining 114.10 points or 1.70% to 6,813.40. The top performing stocks in this index are BLOCK up by 8.54% and NOVONIX, up by 6.60%. Over the last five days, the index has gained 5.44%, but is down 8.48% for the last year to date. 10 of 11 sectors are higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Information Technology is the best performing sector, gaining 2.66% and 3.96% for the past five days. Watch this video for more and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.
Government's U-turn on scrapping 45% tax rate: Here's what it means
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has announced the reversal of the decision to scrap the 45% income tax rate for the highest earners. The move comes amid criticism from organisations, economists, and MPs. After a week of criticism for slashing the top income tax rate of 45%, Liz Truss' government has taken...
Kalkine : Which materials sector penny stocks are advancing on ASX today?
The Australian share market witnessed a sharp rise today amidst the possibility of an interest rate hike. The surge had been the market's biggest intraday jump since late January, with a notable gain of 2.41%. Amidst the day of substantial gains, the basic materials sector led the game with an increase of 2.7%. In this segment, we discover various stocks like- Cygnus Gold (ASX:CY5), Southern Cross Gold (ASX:SXG), Larvotto Resources (ASX:LRV).
Down 88% in a year, what’s dragging Zip (ASX:ZIP) shares down?
Zip share price was quoted 6% strong on ASX today (5 October 2022). However, in last one year, Zip share price has dropped 88.57%. And in last five years, Zip shares have managed to mark a meagre gain of 15%. Shares of Australian diversified financial company, Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP)...
How are BHP shares faring on ASX?
BHP shares have been witnessing a bullish momentum today (4 October 2022), following the broader market. In a month, BHP shares have outperformed the broader market ASX 200, by reporting a rise of approximately 4%. In past five years, the share price has zoomed up by 48%. Shares of the...
Stock Market
ASX 200 closed in green today, ten out of eleven significant sectors closed in green following the broader market movement.
What is boosting Sayona’s (ASX:SYA) share price over 7% higher today?
Sayona’s shares were trading in the green on Wednesday. The ASX-listed lithium developer’s shares were trading at AU$0.27, up 5.88%, or 0.015 points, at 10:45 AM (AEST). This outperforms ASX 200 Materials index, which was trading 0.80% higher at 16,023.40 points. Sayona Mining Ltd’s (ASX:SYA) share price witnessed...
Wooboard (ASX:WOO) cements ties with Slik Pro Corp
Wooboard Technologies has met all the conditions precedent required to execute the reseller and licence agreement with Slik Pro Corp. WOO will be paying the first of the three tranches owing to Slik of US$266,666.67 per tranche from its cash reserves. The development is a great step forward to unlock...
How are these ASX-listed gold stocks performing?
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 closed 3.75% up at 6,699.30 points on Tuesday (4 October 2022). All eleven significant sectors closed in green today. Information Technology sector led the gains. Materials sector closed 4.50% up at 15,895.70 points. Australian stock market index, S&P/ASX 200 opened higher on Tuesday (4 October 2022),...
Fortescue (ASX:FMG) partners with TES to expand its green hydrogen hub
Fortescue has collaborated with Tree Energy Solutions to expand its green energy hub in Europe. The investment of €130 million (AU$ 199.2 million) will be funded by FFI (an FMG subsidiary). As per the deal, FFI will acquire 30% of TES, and the project will take place in Wilhelmshaven,...
Here’s progress update for Cyprium Metals’ (ASX:CYM) Nifty Copper Project restart
Cyprium Metals is taking all the necessary actions for restarting operations at its Nifty Copper Project. Most of the activities related to operational readiness and environmental cleanup have been completed, while some processes for Environment and Regulatory Approvals are nearing finish line. The Phase 1 of the Nifty Restart Project...
Key elements boosting Fiducian Group’s (ASX:FID) optimism
Fiducian Group (ASX:FID) has navigated through the highly uncertain economic environment while driving profits. FID’s financial planners are focused on generating results that are in line with their client’s best interests. FID remains optimistic about the future of its business and looks to continuously strengthen through organic growth...
