Read full article on original website
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Spotlight on Kewaskum and Allenton fire departments
WASHINGTON COUNTY — October is National Fire Prevention Month, National Fire Prevention Week also occurs during the month, and the Washington County Daily News is talking with the 13 fire departments throughout the county to shine a spotlight on them. The Daily News begins the series today with the...
dailydodge.com
Waupun Mayor Credits Community Fund
(Waupun) The Waupun Community Fund is making a difference for the city. Mayor Rohn Bishop says the fund, which started last winter, helps pay for improvements that otherwise would not be covered for in the city’s budget. He says a good example is the $52,000 donation Mike Werner made...
dailydodge.com
MPTC Officials Hold Referendum Forum At Beaver Dam Campus
(Beaver Dam) Officials with Moraine Park Technical College held a forum in Beaver Dam this week in advance of a fall referendum. The $55-million-dollar question seeks to upgrade facilities and address workforce training needs. Construction would be split up in to four major projects. A combined $27-million-dollars would go towards...
wearegreenbay.com
Lanes reopen on I-41 in Fond du Lac, crash cleared
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash in Fond du Lac County on I-41 for both north and southbound lanes. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open. There is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailydodge.com
Department Of Administration Officials Tour Downtown Beaver Dam Businesses
(Beaver Dam) State and local leaders Monday toured downtown Beaver Dam businesses supported by the Main Street Bounceback grant program. The program’s purpose is to help small businesses and communities grow by populating vacant storefronts with new enterprises and nonprofits. Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld along with...
DVA announces So. Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery expansion
UNION GROVE, Wis. — The Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery is expanding, the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs announced Wednesday. The cemetery will be able to add 3,500 new columbarium niches, landscaping and added infrastructure on about two acres of land. Officials said that the work will provide the proper resources for burial needs going forward.
wearegreenbay.com
Governor Tony Evers, WisDOT celebrate WIS 23 improvements in Fond du Lac, Sheboygan County
GLENBEULAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was joined by officials from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) to celebrate the improvements to Wisconsin Highway 23 (WIS 23) in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan County. Greeted by community members at the Greenbush Town Hall in the Village of...
dailydodge.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue To Rise
(Dodge County) Gas prices are heading back up in Wisconsin and across the country. That’s according to Triple-A, which reports the average price per gallon in Wisconsin is $4.03, nearly 16-cents more from the week before. As of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.80.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailydodge.com
Public Trapping Auction To Be Held At Horicon Marsh Education Center Wednesday
(Horicon) A public trapping auction will be held at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center Wednesday. The event is being hosted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the United States Fish and Wildlife Service. Personnel from both organizations will be on hand to review trapping seasons and...
Woman killed in crash on US Highway 12 near Sauk City
SAUK CITY, Wis. — A 33-year-old woman was killed in a crash east of Sauk City Tuesday evening, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the two-vehicle crash happened around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 188. A preliminary investigation showed one vehicle had stopped on...
14 injured in school bus crash in northeastern Wisconsin
NEW LONDON, Wis. (AP) — An adult and 13 students were injured and taken to hospitals after a cargo van crashed into the back of a school bus in northeastern Wisconsin Wednesday. Police said the bus from the Manawa School District was stopped at some railroad tracks in New...
WBAY Green Bay
Fire causes extensive damage to Fond du Lac home
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire caused extensive damage to a home in Fond du Lac Monday. At about 12:55 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to a fire in the 200 block of N. Brooke Street. Crews “encountered heavy fire conditions showing from the front of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Pole struck in Calumet County prompts power outage
NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Calumet County Emergency Management has notified the public of a power outage in the City of New Holstein. According to a Tweet, the power outage is in the area of Plymouth Street, Wisconsin Avenue, and Illinois Avenue. Officials say the outage occurred due to a pole being hit.
oshkoshexaminer.com
Oshkosh Defense sues local supplier alleging defective part for JLTV
In a new lawsuit, Oshkosh Defense says it had to conduct “two costly and widescale retrofits” on one of its most important products–the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle–because of a defective part from a local supplier. The defendant in the case, J. Stadler Machine, is a family-owned...
newsfromthestates.com
‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale
Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
CBS 58
Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities investigating crash in Wisconsin that had 8 people in 1 car
RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle crash in Wisconsin that had eight people, four of which were children, in one car is under investigation. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted about a single-vehicle crash that had eight people inside one car on its Facebook page. On September 30 around 8:30 p.m., authorities were notified of a rollover crash on Hwy 16.
Fox11online.com
Missing Sheboygan woman found
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old woman missing from Sheboygan County. Officials say Florence T. Kaiser left her home without her phone, ID or forms of payment. She was last seen on Highway O. Kaiser is described as 5-foot-6, 195 pounds, with blue...
x1071.com
Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
whby.com
Man commits suicide at Fond du Lac police station
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Fond du Lac police continue their investigation into a suicide that took place in the police station’s main lobby. The incident started when a man entered the police station just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. He called the Fond du Lac County Communications Center telling dispatchers he had suicidal thoughts.
Comments / 0