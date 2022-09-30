Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Six ways you may consider while preparing for recession
When tough times descend, our natural fight-or-flight tendency comes to the fore. A financial doom like a recession is also a situation that forces us to be worried and defensive. For instance, a recession in the economy brings tough times for people. When two consecutive quarters mark negative growth, a...
kalkinemedia.com
FTSE 100 falls post tax plan U-turn
UK Market: The UK stock market was trading in the negative territory on Monday, with the blue-chip FTSE100 index losing over 0.5 per cent. This happened after it was confirmed that the UK government would abandon its plans to eliminate the country’s top tax rate. This was a major U-turn taken by the government on a crucial fragment of its Budget proposals. With this the pound moved back toward $1.13. UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng referred to the 45p tax rate as a distraction.
kalkinemedia.com
How these technology stocks fared in September?
The fast-growing technology sector delivered AU$167 billion for the Australian economy in 2020–21. During the half year ended 30 June 2022, Pivotal Systems registered a surge of 453% in EBITDA. HitiQ has been selected to offer concussion management technology on an exclusive basis in the Rugby League World Cup...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 to rise ahead of RBA’s rate decision
The Australian shares are set to rise on Tuesday. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 128 points or 1.9% higher. The Dow Jones rose 2.6%, the S&P 500 surged 2.59%, and the NASDAQ stormed 2.27% higher. The Australian shares are set to rise on Tuesday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalkinemedia.com
Two mortgage-related stocks to look at in October
After the mini-budget, the Bank of England has indicated that it may raise the interest rates once again in order to bring down the inflation rates. This has resulted in many of the mortgage providers withdrawning offers on several products. The mini-budget announced by Britain’s Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng in September...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: How are ASX telecom shares faring amidst the Optus scandal?
The recent attack on the telecommunication giant Optus unfolded a frightening and threatening crisis. About 40% of the country's population has been affected by the situation- that is, important data has been stolen in an alleged cyberattack. How are the other telecom giants faring amidst the crisis? We figure that out in this segment.
kalkinemedia.com
Why are DEXs gaining more popularity?
According to research from a Citi report, DEXs have grown faster than CEXs over the past two years. Citi highlights that the gap will likely widen, considering users prefer to avoid their more onerous KYC procedures. The year 2022 has been a tutumulous year for cryptocurrencies. Not only has the...
kalkinemedia.com
Is Bitcoin a currency or commodity?
Bitcoin is used as the legal currency in a handful of nations, but the results have not been promising. In Australia and most other countries, Bitcoin and other blockchain-powered virtual currencies are considered commodities/assets. Bitcoin was considered by many to be a revolutionary product that could change the financial world,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists five TSX stocks to watch in Q4
The capital expenditures for Fortis Inc. saw an increase and were reported at C$ 930 million as against C$ 840 million same quarter previous year. As of September 27, 2022, Royal Bank of Canada completed the acquisition of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC. The revenue for Canadian Natural Resources Limited saw...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Is now the time to start exploring Xero shares (ASX:XRO)?
Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) is a New-Zealand based Information Technology company. The company is known for developing cloud-based accounting software for small and medium-sized businesses. In its 2022 financial year results, the company's operating revenue grew by 29% year on year to $1.1 billion. The company's core accounting revenue increased by 23%, while platform revenue increased by 113% during the 2022 financial year.
kalkinemedia.com
Trending Topics
Several companies have turned ex-dividend in the past couple of months, providing income to ASX investors. As per the recent update, Hospital's landlord Heathley Healthcare REIT has postponed its attempted listing on the Australian Securities Exchange. It came into the picture of the company that the unit holders were off the decision on Wednesday. The b...
Apartments.com Publishes Q3 2022 Rent Growth Report
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Today, Apartments.com – a CoStar Group company – released an in-depth report of multifamily rent growth trends for Q3 2022 backed by analyst observations. The report highlights the stark reversal of fortune across the multifamily market, including rent decreases in the largest markets, major slowdowns across the Sunbelt and increased unit deliveries despite wavering demand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005675/en/ Year Over Year Rent Growth, by Market -- 3Q 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine :China Banks asked to be Prepared to Stock Up on Yuan
Chinese state owned banks have been asked by Chinese central bank to sell dollars offshore in order to accumulate its local currency. The move comes as China’s central bank looks to slow down the devaluing of China’s Yuan, according to sources close to Reuters.
My 3 Stock Market Predictions for October
Prepare your investment portfolio for major stock market themes that will shape October.
kalkinemedia.com
Five ASX shares which turned ex-dividend this week
More than AU$42 billion worth of dividends were announced in the recent ASX reporting season. Several companies have turned ex-dividend in the past couple of months, providing income to ASX investors. According to CommSec, ASX 200-listed companies announced over AU$42 billion worth of dividends in the recent ASX reporting season.
Solomon Islands agreed to accord after China references axed
The Solomon Islands foreign minister says his nation agreed to sign an accord between the United States and more than a dozen Pacific nations only after indirect references to China were removed
10 Best Countries To Live on Just a Social Security Check
The average Social Security benefit in 2022 is $1,657 per month or right under $20,000 per year, according to AARP. If you're planning to live on just your Social Security check as a retiree in the...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media explores five earnings to watch this week
Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is likely to announce its Q4 FY22 earnings results on Tuesday, October 4. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) noted a 14 per cent jump in its Q4 FY22 net sales. ConAgra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) net sales rose over six per cent YoY in...
kalkinemedia.com
Ai-Media (ASX:AIM) renews agreement with Seven Network for five years
Ai-Media announced recently that it has successfully renewed an exclusive agreement with Seven Network for five years. Through this agreement, Seven will shift from customary content delivery to tech-enabled content delivery through Ai-Media’s products like iCap Encode, Lexi and Smart Lexi. The terms of the agreement are likely to...
kalkinemedia.com
Consumers borrowed an extra £1.1bn last month
In September, Britain's consumers borrowed an additional £1.1 billion. £700 million was on credit cards, and £400 million was via different credit forms, like car finance or personal loans, as per BoE. The yearly growth for all consumer credit and credit card borrowing remained unaffected at 7.0%...
Comments / 0