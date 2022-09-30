ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

Six ways you may consider while preparing for recession

When tough times descend, our natural fight-or-flight tendency comes to the fore. A financial doom like a recession is also a situation that forces us to be worried and defensive. For instance, a recession in the economy brings tough times for people. When two consecutive quarters mark negative growth, a...
ECONOMY
kalkinemedia.com

FTSE 100 falls post tax plan U-turn

UK Market: The UK stock market was trading in the negative territory on Monday, with the blue-chip FTSE100 index losing over 0.5 per cent. This happened after it was confirmed that the UK government would abandon its plans to eliminate the country’s top tax rate. This was a major U-turn taken by the government on a crucial fragment of its Budget proposals. With this the pound moved back toward $1.13. UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng referred to the 45p tax rate as a distraction.
STOCKS
kalkinemedia.com

How these technology stocks fared in September?

The fast-growing technology sector delivered AU$167 billion for the Australian economy in 2020–21. During the half year ended 30 June 2022, Pivotal Systems registered a surge of 453% in EBITDA. HitiQ has been selected to offer concussion management technology on an exclusive basis in the Rugby League World Cup...
STOCKS
kalkinemedia.com

ASX 200 to rise ahead of RBA’s rate decision

The Australian shares are set to rise on Tuesday. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 128 points or 1.9% higher. The Dow Jones rose 2.6%, the S&P 500 surged 2.59%, and the NASDAQ stormed 2.27% higher. The Australian shares are set to rise on Tuesday...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Linus Business#Business Economics#Australian Dollar#Government Bonds#Boe
kalkinemedia.com

Two mortgage-related stocks to look at in October

After the mini-budget, the Bank of England has indicated that it may raise the interest rates once again in order to bring down the inflation rates. This has resulted in many of the mortgage providers withdrawning offers on several products. The mini-budget announced by Britain’s Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng in September...
MARKETS
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine: How are ASX telecom shares faring amidst the Optus scandal?

The recent attack on the telecommunication giant Optus unfolded a frightening and threatening crisis. About 40% of the country's population has been affected by the situation- that is, important data has been stolen in an alleged cyberattack. How are the other telecom giants faring amidst the crisis? We figure that out in this segment.
MARKETS
kalkinemedia.com

Why are DEXs gaining more popularity?

According to research from a Citi report, DEXs have grown faster than CEXs over the past two years. Citi highlights that the gap will likely widen, considering users prefer to avoid their more onerous KYC procedures. The year 2022 has been a tutumulous year for cryptocurrencies. Not only has the...
MARKETS
kalkinemedia.com

Is Bitcoin a currency or commodity?

Bitcoin is used as the legal currency in a handful of nations, but the results have not been promising. In Australia and most other countries, Bitcoin and other blockchain-powered virtual currencies are considered commodities/assets. Bitcoin was considered by many to be a revolutionary product that could change the financial world,...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Markets
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine Media lists five TSX stocks to watch in Q4

The capital expenditures for Fortis Inc. saw an increase and were reported at C$ 930 million as against C$ 840 million same quarter previous year. As of September 27, 2022, Royal Bank of Canada completed the acquisition of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC. The revenue for Canadian Natural Resources Limited saw...
STOCKS
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine: Is now the time to start exploring Xero shares (ASX:XRO)?

Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) is a New-Zealand based Information Technology company. The company is known for developing cloud-based accounting software for small and medium-sized businesses. In its 2022 financial year results, the company's operating revenue grew by 29% year on year to $1.1 billion. The company's core accounting revenue increased by 23%, while platform revenue increased by 113% during the 2022 financial year.
STOCKS
kalkinemedia.com

Trending Topics

Several companies have turned ex-dividend in the past couple of months, providing income to ASX investors. As per the recent update, Hospital's landlord Heathley Healthcare REIT has postponed its attempted listing on the Australian Securities Exchange. It came into the picture of the company that the unit holders were off the decision on Wednesday. The b...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Apartments.com Publishes Q3 2022 Rent Growth Report

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Today, Apartments.com – a CoStar Group company – released an in-depth report of multifamily rent growth trends for Q3 2022 backed by analyst observations. The report highlights the stark reversal of fortune across the multifamily market, including rent decreases in the largest markets, major slowdowns across the Sunbelt and increased unit deliveries despite wavering demand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005675/en/ Year Over Year Rent Growth, by Market -- 3Q 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
ADVOCACY
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine :China Banks asked to be Prepared to Stock Up on Yuan

Chinese state owned banks have been asked by Chinese central bank to sell dollars offshore in order to accumulate its local currency. The move comes as China’s central bank looks to slow down the devaluing of China’s Yuan, according to sources close to Reuters.
ECONOMY
kalkinemedia.com

Five ASX shares which turned ex-dividend this week

More than AU$42 billion worth of dividends were announced in the recent ASX reporting season. Several companies have turned ex-dividend in the past couple of months, providing income to ASX investors. According to CommSec, ASX 200-listed companies announced over AU$42 billion worth of dividends in the recent ASX reporting season.
STOCKS
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine Media explores five earnings to watch this week

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is likely to announce its Q4 FY22 earnings results on Tuesday, October 4. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) noted a 14 per cent jump in its Q4 FY22 net sales. ConAgra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) net sales rose over six per cent YoY in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
kalkinemedia.com

Ai-Media (ASX:AIM) renews agreement with Seven Network for five years

Ai-Media announced recently that it has successfully renewed an exclusive agreement with Seven Network for five years. Through this agreement, Seven will shift from customary content delivery to tech-enabled content delivery through Ai-Media’s products like iCap Encode, Lexi and Smart Lexi. The terms of the agreement are likely to...
BUSINESS
kalkinemedia.com

Consumers borrowed an extra £1.1bn last month

In September, Britain's consumers borrowed an additional £1.1 billion. £700 million was on credit cards, and £400 million was via different credit forms, like car finance or personal loans, as per BoE. The yearly growth for all consumer credit and credit card borrowing remained unaffected at 7.0%...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy