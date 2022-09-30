UK Market: The UK stock market was trading in the negative territory on Monday, with the blue-chip FTSE100 index losing over 0.5 per cent. This happened after it was confirmed that the UK government would abandon its plans to eliminate the country’s top tax rate. This was a major U-turn taken by the government on a crucial fragment of its Budget proposals. With this the pound moved back toward $1.13. UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng referred to the 45p tax rate as a distraction.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO