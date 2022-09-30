Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Six ways you may consider while preparing for recession
When tough times descend, our natural fight-or-flight tendency comes to the fore. A financial doom like a recession is also a situation that forces us to be worried and defensive. For instance, a recession in the economy brings tough times for people. When two consecutive quarters mark negative growth, a...
kalkinemedia.com
Two mortgage-related stocks to look at in October
After the mini-budget, the Bank of England has indicated that it may raise the interest rates once again in order to bring down the inflation rates. This has resulted in many of the mortgage providers withdrawning offers on several products. The mini-budget announced by Britain’s Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng in September...
kalkinemedia.com
Five ASX shares which turned ex-dividend this week
More than AU$42 billion worth of dividends were announced in the recent ASX reporting season. Several companies have turned ex-dividend in the past couple of months, providing income to ASX investors. According to CommSec, ASX 200-listed companies announced over AU$42 billion worth of dividends in the recent ASX reporting season.
kalkinemedia.com
UK's manufacturing output falls for 3rd straight month: Stocks to eye
UK's manufacturing output contracted for the third month in a row in September. The PMI for the month was recorded at 48.4, slightly above August's 47.3 but still below the threshold of 50. Amid the uncertain economic conditions and rising prices, the UK's manufacturing sector has seen another month of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalkinemedia.com
IPO corner: Four ASX listings scheduled in October
The year 2022 has seen several challenges, such as the red-hot inflation. The IPO market has performed relatively weaker than in 2021. COVID-19 lockdowns earlier in the year, geopolitical tensions, and rising inflation have taken a toll on the ASX IPO market. As of 30 June 2022, fewer companies registered a listing date with the ASX compared to the corresponding period in 2021.
kalkinemedia.com
Is Bitcoin a currency or commodity?
Bitcoin is used as the legal currency in a handful of nations, but the results have not been promising. In Australia and most other countries, Bitcoin and other blockchain-powered virtual currencies are considered commodities/assets. Bitcoin was considered by many to be a revolutionary product that could change the financial world,...
kalkinemedia.com
FTSE 100 falls post tax plan U-turn
UK Market: The UK stock market was trading in the negative territory on Monday, with the blue-chip FTSE100 index losing over 0.5 per cent. This happened after it was confirmed that the UK government would abandon its plans to eliminate the country’s top tax rate. This was a major U-turn taken by the government on a crucial fragment of its Budget proposals. With this the pound moved back toward $1.13. UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng referred to the 45p tax rate as a distraction.
kalkinemedia.com
3 Banking stocks to explore as IMF reprimands UK chancellor
The IMF has reprimanded UK chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for crashing the British economy. BBC's economics editor, Faisal Islam, said this was a harsh rebuke without a clear-cut precedent. On Wednesday, Labour leader Keir Starmer said that PM Truss and chancellor Kwarteng had lost control of the country's economy. The International...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: How are ASX telecom shares faring amidst the Optus scandal?
The recent attack on the telecommunication giant Optus unfolded a frightening and threatening crisis. About 40% of the country's population has been affected by the situation- that is, important data has been stolen in an alleged cyberattack. How are the other telecom giants faring amidst the crisis? We figure that out in this segment.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Is now the time to start exploring Xero shares (ASX:XRO)?
Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) is a New-Zealand based Information Technology company. The company is known for developing cloud-based accounting software for small and medium-sized businesses. In its 2022 financial year results, the company's operating revenue grew by 29% year on year to $1.1 billion. The company's core accounting revenue increased by 23%, while platform revenue increased by 113% during the 2022 financial year.
kalkinemedia.com
Trending Topics
Several companies have turned ex-dividend in the past couple of months, providing income to ASX investors. As per the recent update, Hospital's landlord Heathley Healthcare REIT has postponed its attempted listing on the Australian Securities Exchange. It came into the picture of the company that the unit holders were off the decision on Wednesday. The b...
kalkinemedia.com
What might become of Bitcoin by year 2030?
Bitcoin is the king of the cryptocurrency world as it has the largest share in the total market cap of the sector. Many countries are contemplating new and clearly defined regulations for Bitcoin and altcoins, which might add at least some stability to the sector. It is also possible that...
kalkinemedia.com
DIF likely to invest across Australia & Europe; know about the projects
Dubai Investment Fund might invest in five renewable energy projects across Europe and Australia. In Australia, two solar energy projects are likely to be funded. In Europe, DIF would fund one wind energy and one solar energy project. One of the largest independent international asset and investment fund managers, Dubai...
kalkinemedia.com
Ai-Media (ASX:AIM) renews agreement with Seven Network for five years
Ai-Media announced recently that it has successfully renewed an exclusive agreement with Seven Network for five years. Through this agreement, Seven will shift from customary content delivery to tech-enabled content delivery through Ai-Media’s products like iCap Encode, Lexi and Smart Lexi. The terms of the agreement are likely to...
kalkinemedia.com
The A2 Milk Company (NZX: ATM) renews pact with China State Farm; shares up
The A2 Milk Company renewed its import and distribution pact with China State Farm Agribusiness Holding Shanghai Co. This agreement has been extended for five years, w.e.f. 1 October. CEO of ATM said that the agreement was critical to strengthening its business in China. New Zealand-based milk and infant formula...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine :China Banks asked to be Prepared to Stock Up on Yuan
Chinese state owned banks have been asked by Chinese central bank to sell dollars offshore in order to accumulate its local currency. The move comes as China’s central bank looks to slow down the devaluing of China’s Yuan, according to sources close to Reuters.
kalkinemedia.com
Consumers borrowed an extra £1.1bn last month
In September, Britain's consumers borrowed an additional £1.1 billion. £700 million was on credit cards, and £400 million was via different credit forms, like car finance or personal loans, as per BoE. The yearly growth for all consumer credit and credit card borrowing remained unaffected at 7.0%...
kalkinemedia.com
A flick through Australia’s oral health plan and dental stocks from ASX
The goal of Australia’s National Oral Health Plan 2015–2024 is to improve health and wellbeing across the Australian population by improving oral health status. Oral disorders rank third among acute, avoidable hospital admissions in Australia. SDI Limited and Pacific Smiles Group Limited are two dental care stocks from...
kalkinemedia.com
ReNu Energy (ASX:RNE) signs investment agreement with Enosi
ReNu Energy inks a subscription agreement with Australia’s renewable energy tracer, Enosi. Under the agreement, ReNu is set to invest up to AU$1 million into Enosi and increase its stake up to 14%. Google is using Enosi’s flagship Powertracer technology to trace clean energy in Australia. ReNu Energy...
kalkinemedia.com
Take a look at 5 NZX-listed retirement villages
New Zealand is home to some well-equipped retirement villages. Ryman operates 36 villages, which are home to more than 12,800 residents. Arvida operates 35 village communities with 6,750 residents. According to the latest population projections by Stats NZ (dated 16 August), the number of older people, 65 years and above,...
Comments / 0