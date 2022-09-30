BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Hurricane Ian tore through Florida leaving a trail of devastation in its wake. Now, Florida is reaching out to neighboring states for help. After major natural disasters, it’s common for states to seek out help from other states. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) Director Casey Tingle said after all the help Florida has given Louisiana, there was no hesitation.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO