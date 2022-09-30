ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Cancer survivors celebrate life with parade at Woman’s Hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Cancer survivors were the stars of a ‘Celebrate Life Car Parade’ at Woman’s Hospital on Friday. The annual event focused on breast cancer survivors and gynecologic cancer survivors. The parade took place at the Woman’s Cancer Pavilion. Members of three...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Are these pumpkin spice creations too extreme?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Every season seems to usher in the return of an annual tradition or even a specific mindset. Many Louisianans greet spring with a renewed focus on growth and fun by embarking on spring cleaning activities and preparing for Mardi Gras. And then there’s the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Gonzales shelter heads to Florida, accepting donations to rescue pets

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Recovery efforts are just beginning in Florida after Hurricane Ian. It’s not just humans that are in need of relief, but dogs, cats, and just about everything in between. The Rescue Alliance Animal Disaster Response Team is on its way to Florida for instances...
GONZALES, LA
GOHSEP sends aid to Florida in wake of Hurricane Ian

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Hurricane Ian tore through Florida leaving a trail of devastation in its wake. Now, Florida is reaching out to neighboring states for help. After major natural disasters, it’s common for states to seek out help from other states. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) Director Casey Tingle said after all the help Florida has given Louisiana, there was no hesitation.
FLORIDA STATE
Baton Rouge food bank to host fall fest Saturday, ticket in is food item

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will host a fall festival on Oct. 1 and your ticket in is a non-perishable food item. The food bank’s First Annual Fill the Food Bank Fall Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will have music, food, a pumpkin patch, and more. The festival will take place at 14200 River Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Department of Health launches statewide effort to stop opioid crisis

(KLFY) – Following an increase in fentanyl-related deaths all over Louisiana, the Department of Health is launching a statewide effort to stop the crisis. Chief Medicolegal Investoagator Keith Talamo told News 10, “In 2021 there were 137 overdoses and 101 of them contained fentanyl. Just from January to May 2022 there were 82 overdose deaths containing fentanyl.”
LOUISIANA STATE
Multiple cheese brands recalled after multi-state Listeria outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Centers for Disease Control is warning people to throw out a variety of cheese brands after a multistate outbreak of Listeria. The recall includes more than twenty brands of brie and camembert cheese that were sold nationwide at supermarkets, other retail stores, and wholesale stores.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Louisiana SNAP benefits increasing in October

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — SNAP benefits in Louisiana will be increasing starting Oct. 1 as the cost of food increases. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is increasing monthly allotments after reviewing data on food expenditures. A single-member household’s maximum benefit is increasing from $250 to $281 per month, according to the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS).
BRPD investigates crash killing Southern University student

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to Baton Rouge Police, Southern University student, James Roberts Jr., was involved in a wreck on Friday, Sept. 23. James succumbed to his injuries in the hospital a few days later. “I miss my baby,” said Gail Roberts, mother. “He was so full...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ascension deputy arrested for DWI, suspended from duties

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Local authorities say a high-ranking deputy has been suspended and is slated to become the subject of an upcoming investigation after he was arrested on a DWI charge this weekend. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), Captain T.J. Gaughf was arrested in...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
More deaths in Florida after Hurricane Ian, report says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The number of deaths following Hurricane Ian’s rampage in Florida is continuing to rise, according to reports. Saturday morning, the Associated Press reported that there were 27 deaths after Hurricane Ian, some of them directly caused by the hurricane. The Florida Medical Examiners Commission...
FLORIDA STATE
Shots fired near Livingston Parish mall, deputies investigate

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting at Juban Crossing. The sheriff’s office says deputies were called around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and found shell casings close to the mall. Sheriff Jason Ard says that no injuries or damage to property was reported.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Louisiana woman arrested in connection with deadly shooting

RESERVE La. (BRPROUD) – On Saturday afternoon, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating a murder suspect. On that same day, deputies were called to a deadly shooting in Reserve. SJPSO said, “The victim was shot several times and was pronounced deceased...
RESERVE, LA
Shooting in Prairieville leaves one man dead, APSO says

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a man in Prairieville Friday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened on Oak Meadow Street and the male victim has been taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA

