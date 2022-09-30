Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Local family partners with Southern University for second annual Bullying & Suicide Awareness runway show
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In the U.S., suicide rates are steadily increasing among people of all ages. In response to such alarming statistics, organizations across the country are promoting suicide awareness events. On a local level, one Baton Rouge-based institution is partnering with a family that was personally...
brproud.com
Cancer survivors celebrate life with parade at Woman’s Hospital
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Cancer survivors were the stars of a ‘Celebrate Life Car Parade’ at Woman’s Hospital on Friday. The annual event focused on breast cancer survivors and gynecologic cancer survivors. The parade took place at the Woman’s Cancer Pavilion. Members of three...
brproud.com
Are these pumpkin spice creations too extreme?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Every season seems to usher in the return of an annual tradition or even a specific mindset. Many Louisianans greet spring with a renewed focus on growth and fun by embarking on spring cleaning activities and preparing for Mardi Gras. And then there’s the...
brproud.com
Fentanyl laced with animal tranquilizer leading to limb amputations
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — On the North Shore, high schoolers are dressed to the nines and ready to dance the night away for homecoming. As students are celebrating, health officials are warning their parents of a substance that continues to plague the parish. “All of the contaminates...
brproud.com
Gonzales shelter heads to Florida, accepting donations to rescue pets
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Recovery efforts are just beginning in Florida after Hurricane Ian. It’s not just humans that are in need of relief, but dogs, cats, and just about everything in between. The Rescue Alliance Animal Disaster Response Team is on its way to Florida for instances...
brproud.com
GOHSEP sends aid to Florida in wake of Hurricane Ian
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Hurricane Ian tore through Florida leaving a trail of devastation in its wake. Now, Florida is reaching out to neighboring states for help. After major natural disasters, it’s common for states to seek out help from other states. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) Director Casey Tingle said after all the help Florida has given Louisiana, there was no hesitation.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge food bank to host fall fest Saturday, ticket in is food item
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will host a fall festival on Oct. 1 and your ticket in is a non-perishable food item. The food bank’s First Annual Fill the Food Bank Fall Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will have music, food, a pumpkin patch, and more. The festival will take place at 14200 River Road.
brproud.com
Louisiana Department of Health launches statewide effort to stop opioid crisis
(KLFY) – Following an increase in fentanyl-related deaths all over Louisiana, the Department of Health is launching a statewide effort to stop the crisis. Chief Medicolegal Investoagator Keith Talamo told News 10, “In 2021 there were 137 overdoses and 101 of them contained fentanyl. Just from January to May 2022 there were 82 overdose deaths containing fentanyl.”
brproud.com
Texas governor’s debate: Abbott, O’Rourke split on abortion, power grid, guns
EDINBURG, Texas (NEXSTAR) — The countdown to the November election for Texas governor is on — and Texans have a major decision to make: re-elect Republican Gov. Greg Abbott or elect Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. With just over a month before polls open, the pair faced off...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge home targeted by arsonist deemed ‘unlivable;’ four occupants displaced
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Four people in the capital area are currently without a home due to the work of an arsonist, authorities say. The incident occurred Saturday, October 1 shortly before 10 p.m. within the 2200 block of General Beauregard Avenue, which is in a residential area off Gardere Lane.
brproud.com
Multiple cheese brands recalled after multi-state Listeria outbreak
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Centers for Disease Control is warning people to throw out a variety of cheese brands after a multistate outbreak of Listeria. The recall includes more than twenty brands of brie and camembert cheese that were sold nationwide at supermarkets, other retail stores, and wholesale stores.
brproud.com
Louisiana SNAP benefits increasing in October
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — SNAP benefits in Louisiana will be increasing starting Oct. 1 as the cost of food increases. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is increasing monthly allotments after reviewing data on food expenditures. A single-member household’s maximum benefit is increasing from $250 to $281 per month, according to the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS).
brproud.com
BRPD investigates crash killing Southern University student
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to Baton Rouge Police, Southern University student, James Roberts Jr., was involved in a wreck on Friday, Sept. 23. James succumbed to his injuries in the hospital a few days later. “I miss my baby,” said Gail Roberts, mother. “He was so full...
brproud.com
Ascension deputy arrested for DWI, suspended from duties
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Local authorities say a high-ranking deputy has been suspended and is slated to become the subject of an upcoming investigation after he was arrested on a DWI charge this weekend. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), Captain T.J. Gaughf was arrested in...
brproud.com
More deaths in Florida after Hurricane Ian, report says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The number of deaths following Hurricane Ian’s rampage in Florida is continuing to rise, according to reports. Saturday morning, the Associated Press reported that there were 27 deaths after Hurricane Ian, some of them directly caused by the hurricane. The Florida Medical Examiners Commission...
brproud.com
Shots fired near Livingston Parish mall, deputies investigate
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting at Juban Crossing. The sheriff’s office says deputies were called around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and found shell casings close to the mall. Sheriff Jason Ard says that no injuries or damage to property was reported.
brproud.com
Louisiana woman arrested in connection with deadly shooting
RESERVE La. (BRPROUD) – On Saturday afternoon, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating a murder suspect. On that same day, deputies were called to a deadly shooting in Reserve. SJPSO said, “The victim was shot several times and was pronounced deceased...
brproud.com
Shooting in Prairieville leaves one man dead, APSO says
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a man in Prairieville Friday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened on Oak Meadow Street and the male victim has been taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries.
brproud.com
Louisiana man gets almost $850,000 bond after seizure of marijuana, gun, meth and more
RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – An alleged drug dealer was arrested last week after an investigation by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. LPSO said Bryantra Diggs, 24, of Raceland, was “arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges.”. Diggs was arrested at his home and a subsequent search by...
brproud.com
WATCH: LSU HC Brian Kelly news conf. prior to Tennessee trip to Death Valley
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers are coming off a big win at Auburn on Saturday night. LSU scored 21 unanswered after falling behind 17-0 and won the game after a big play by Greg Brooks Jr. The Tigers moved to 4-1 and are set to host...
