DIF likely to invest across Australia & Europe; know about the projects
Dubai Investment Fund might invest in five renewable energy projects across Europe and Australia. In Australia, two solar energy projects are likely to be funded. In Europe, DIF would fund one wind energy and one solar energy project. One of the largest independent international asset and investment fund managers, Dubai...
Kalkine: How are ASX telecom shares faring amidst the Optus scandal?
The recent attack on the telecommunication giant Optus unfolded a frightening and threatening crisis. About 40% of the country's population has been affected by the situation- that is, important data has been stolen in an alleged cyberattack. How are the other telecom giants faring amidst the crisis? We figure that out in this segment.
Ai-Media (ASX:AIM) renews agreement with Seven Network for five years
Ai-Media announced recently that it has successfully renewed an exclusive agreement with Seven Network for five years. Through this agreement, Seven will shift from customary content delivery to tech-enabled content delivery through Ai-Media’s products like iCap Encode, Lexi and Smart Lexi. The terms of the agreement are likely to...
The A2 Milk Company (NZX: ATM) renews pact with China State Farm; shares up
The A2 Milk Company renewed its import and distribution pact with China State Farm Agribusiness Holding Shanghai Co. This agreement has been extended for five years, w.e.f. 1 October. CEO of ATM said that the agreement was critical to strengthening its business in China. New Zealand-based milk and infant formula...
ReNu Energy (ASX:RNE) signs investment agreement with Enosi
ReNu Energy inks a subscription agreement with Australia’s renewable energy tracer, Enosi. Under the agreement, ReNu is set to invest up to AU$1 million into Enosi and increase its stake up to 14%. Google is using Enosi’s flagship Powertracer technology to trace clean energy in Australia. ReNu Energy...
Kalkine :China Banks asked to be Prepared to Stock Up on Yuan
Chinese state owned banks have been asked by Chinese central bank to sell dollars offshore in order to accumulate its local currency. The move comes as China’s central bank looks to slow down the devaluing of China’s Yuan, according to sources close to Reuters.
Average rent in Australia rises 13.8% in a year, research finds
Average Australian has paid AU$3000 more rent than the previous year, indicated research commissioned by Greens from the parliamentary library. To offer cost of living relief, Greens, the political party, has asked to impose nationwide rent freeze for two years. Greens said if the rent freeze would have been announced...
Take a look at 5 NZX-listed retirement villages
New Zealand is home to some well-equipped retirement villages. Ryman operates 36 villages, which are home to more than 12,800 residents. Arvida operates 35 village communities with 6,750 residents. According to the latest population projections by Stats NZ (dated 16 August), the number of older people, 65 years and above,...
