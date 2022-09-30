ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Lincoln Police Investigating Homicide | N 65th St & Madison Ave

Lincoln, Nebraska
 3 days ago

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in a residence near North 65th Street and Madison Avenue. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 2:41 p.m., officers responded to a call of a check welfare where the caller reported a deceased individual inside a residence. Officers arrived and discovered a 48-year-old male deceased inside.

Also at the location were a witness and 35-year-old Joshua Larsen of Lincoln. The victim and Larsen were involved in an intimate relationship. After interviewing Larsen and the witness, and gathering additional evidence, Joshua Larsen was arrested for Second Degree Murder.

This investigation is in the early stages and investigators are continuing to gather and process evidence to determine a timeline of events leading up to the death. The Lincoln Police Department is not releasing the victim’s name at this time in order to allow sufficient time for family members to make notifications.

We are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402.441.6000 or if you wish to remain anonymous to call Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.

Comments / 0

