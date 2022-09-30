ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

High School Football PRO

Novi, October 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The De La Salle Collegiate football team will have a game with Detroit Catholic Central High School on October 02, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WARREN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Is ...

A driven teacher returns to "the old neighborhood" to work magic with kids that have been written off by society. The scene conjures visions of TV sitcoms and dramas created by the networks on more than a couple of occasions throughout the years. But when Earlene Hall tells the story,...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Exchange Building in Detroit Brings High Rise Condominium to Greektown

The Exchange Building in Detroit’s Greektown neighborhood is being built from the top down, and will house residential and commercial spaces. Things are looking up at the 16-story-tower Exchange building, quite literally. The luxury high-rise condominium, located at 338 Gratiot Ave. in Detroit, is being built from the top...
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

Your Go-To M-59 Retail Guide

When you are cruising M-59 at 50 miles per hour, it can be challenging to spot the businesses that reside along the corridor. From hundreds of retailers, restaurants, and more located along Hall Road (M-59), it’s simply a one-stop shop for all your shopping needs!. Two major malls and...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Detroit starts home repair program, opens applications for second phase

The City of Detroit kicked off Friday the first phase of Renew Detroit, a $45 million program that will pay for home repairs for 2,000 low-income senior citizens and disabled Detroit residents. The first 200 roof replacements are expected to be complete this fall, officials said. The kick-off comes as...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Family honors killed 19-year-old • Murder charges dropped for Fraser teens • brother shot in Sterling Heights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 19-year-old that was killed in her car in Highland Park was honored while the search for her killer's information continues, the murder charges for Frazer teens accused of stabbing another teen to death were dropped after authorities learned that the act was self-defense, and a fatal shooting involving two brothers in Sterling Heights is being investigated by police: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
FRASER, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn Heights police commissioner dead at 72

The City of Dearborn Heights and the Dearborn Heights Police Department announce with great sadness the death of Police Commissioner Dr. Joseph E. Thomas, Jr. “The retired Southfield Police Chief had a profound love for and dedication to law enforcement and was a highly-valued member of our team,” a release from the city said.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
laportecounty.life

$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
MICHIGAN STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Evrod Cassimy Leaving WDIV-TV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?

Detroit residents started their days with Evrod Cassimy’s newscasts in the morning for a decade. But that era is soon coming to an end. Evrod Cassimy announced he is leaving WDIV-TV in 2022. Although there is still time before his exit, questions have been mounting since his announcement. Viewers want to know why he is leaving and where he is going. They especially want to know if the news anchor’s new job will take him away from Detroit or if they will be able to see him on local broadcasts again. Here’s what Evrod Cassimy said leaving WDIV Local 4 News.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73

WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
ARCADIA TOWNSHIP, MI
saturdaytradition.com

JJ McCarthy reveals reasoning behind Michigan using pink towels during road win over Iowa

JJ McCarthy and Michigan were not worried about the intimidation factor at Iowa. Former Hawkeye head coach Hayden Fry, who had a psychology degree from Baylor, surmised that a pink visitor’s locker room would give Iowa a psychological advantage. After having read that pink has a calming effect on people, Fry had the staff paint the room pink. Staff painted pink walls and put in pink lockers, pink urinals, pink sinks, and pink carpets.
IOWA CITY, IA
ClickOnDetroit.com

VaShawn Mitchell talks about his upcoming performance in Detroit

When thinking about Detroit music, the first thing that comes to mind is Motown. People don’t realize the well-deserved recognition Detroit receives for rock, jazz, and gospel. Seven-time Stellar Award winner and two-time Grammy Award nominee VaShawn Mitchell joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss his...
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

The hits keep coming for Detroit's central business district

In the span of less than seven days, two major downtown Detroit employers demonstrated just how fragile the central business district's recovery is. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
DETROIT, MI

