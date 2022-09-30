ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alex Rodriguez Fields Question About Whether He’s ‘Husband Material’: I’ll Be ‘Wonderful’

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
Alex Rodriguez Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Reflecting on his future. Alex Rodriguez opened up about how he carried himself in relationships in the past — and admitted he wasn't "the best" partner he could be.

Alex Rodriguez’s Dating History

Read article

The former New York Yankees player, 47, was asked if he thinks he's "good husband material" during an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace , which is set to air on Sunday, October 2. The sports commentator explained that he is now, but it took him a while to get there.

"When I was 15 years old, I think Sports Illustrated called me a top player in the country, and at that time, I was Alex Rodriguez," the former third baseman explained. "And then somewhere along the way at 24, I get a $252 million contract, and probably in Texas I lost my way a little bit and I became A-Rod."

He explained that he difference between his "A-Rod" persona and "Alex Rodriguez" is the "same" as the difference between his attitude pre- and post-suspension from baseball. "I think pre-suspension, if you asked me what's winning look like, I would have said big contracts, home runs, World Series, nice cars, women," Rodriguez said. "Post-suspension, I look at more the team-building, being a great father, being a son, being a friend, high character, loyalty, all those things."

Hollywood’s Broken Engagements: Stars That Didn't Make It Down the Aisle

Read article

He noted that in his 20s and early 30s, he was "probably not the best" partner, but after "a lot of therapy," he's put the A-Rod days behind him. "I think I'm gonna make a wonderful partner or husband and father post-suspension, because of the lessons learned [from] my biggest mistakes," he explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17KGgO_0iGnKrTh00
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Broadimage/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, the New York City native and girlfriend Kathryne Padgett called it quits after less than one year of dating . “There was no drama and it was amicable,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “They remain friends. They had fun the few months they dated, but it never got really serious. He’s doing just fine — getting into shape and focusing on family and his career.”

The former athlete shares daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis , whom he divorced in 2008. The duo have remained cordial since their split , often hanging out together with their kids.

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

Read article

“Most people only have a 50-50 split of time with their kids. With us, it feels more like 100-100,” Rodriguez wrote via Instagram in December 2021 in a birthday tribute to Scurtis, 49. “Living in close proximity and working together despite busy schedules has allowed both of us to remain integral and active in the development of two young women whose future is limitless. And I have you to thank in large part for that.”

Following their divorce, the former Texas Rangers player was linked to Madonna , Cameron Diaz and Kate Hudson . In 2019, he got proposed to Jennifer Lopez after two years of dating. The duo called it quits in April 2021 before ever walking down the aisle.

"Look, we had a great time,” Rodriguez told Martha Stewart in July of his romance with the Hustlers actress, 53, who has since married Ben Affleck . “Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer , and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around. Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that’s alive.”

Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? is available to stream via HBO Max on Fridays and airs on CNN Sundays at 7 p.m. ET.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Diaz
Person
Chris Wallace
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Derek Jeter
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Kelly Ripa Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her 'Complicated' Relationship With Regis Philbin: 'There Were Good and Bad Days'

Fans can expect Kelly Ripa to really open up about her “complicated” relationship with the late Regis Philbin in her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. And the 51-year-old presenter and actress explained to People in its latest issue that the chapter about her former Live! co-host, who sadly passed away in 2020 at the age of 88, was “the hardest chapter to write.” Wow!
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Down Why She and Husband Travis Barker ‘Stopped’ Their IVF Journey: ‘It Was A Lot’

Taking a pause. Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her plans to have a baby with husband Travis Barker — and how IVF is currently factoring into the decision. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kardashian, 43, explained to WSJ. Magazine on Monday, September 12.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Texas Rangers#Cnn#Sports Illustrated
E! News

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend

Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Alex Rodriguez Finally Breaks Silence After Ex Jennifer Lopez Marries Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez, 47, wishes his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 53, his “very best” after she married rekindled flame Ben Affleck, 50. “With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience,” he said on the Sept. 30 episode of CNN’s Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace? when the host asked about their April 2021 split. “I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best,” Alex added in the rare comments.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Amazing Weight Loss At Patrick’s 29th Birthday: Before & After Pics

Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24, showed off the jaw-dropping results of his two-year weight loss journey at his brother Patrick Schwarzenegger‘s 29th birthday party on September 18. Christopher arrived at Nobu Malibu looking remarkably skinny and healthy, dressed in a grey collard shirt and a pair of blue pants. The youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and Maria Shriver, 66, rocked some beard scruff along with his curly hair, as seen in the photo below.
MALIBU, CA
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
People

Gisele Bündchen Shares Daughter's Confused Reaction When Attending Fashion Shoot with Her Mom

The model recently brought her 9-year-old daughter along to a fashion shoot for the first time in years Gisele Bündchen is teaching her daughter about the world of fashion. In a cover interview for ELLE's October issue, the model, 42, shared that her 9-year-old daughter Vivian didn't quite understand all the behind-the-scene happenings when recently attending a fashion shoot with her mom. Bündchen, who shares Vivian plus son Benjamin, 12, with husband Tom Brady, told the outlet she took Vivian to a fashion shoot in Paris for the first...
NFL
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

220K+
Followers
22K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy