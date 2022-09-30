ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Interview with the Vampire’ Review: A Devilishly Sharp Spin on Anne Rice’s Classic

By Steve Greene
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fhA9M_0iGnKjf700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLvqQ_0iGnKjf700

There’s no real checklist for a vampire story, but there are few time-tested subgenres in a better position to look as far back and as far forward in either direction. Origin stories can be tedious, but what’s more primal than finding out how an energy-draining being came to be who and how they are? And, as is vampiric tradition, if they’re on a path of immortality, do they see eternity as a cage or a road of endless possibility?

Any updated adaptation of Anne Rice’s seminal debut novel “ Interview with the Vampire ” fundamentally has to contend with those beginnings and (potential lack of) endings. The new AMC drama series takes those ideas and treats them as invitations for exploration rather than mere prerequisites. A structural, visual, and theatrical feast, this new version of “Interview” is a timely, worthy entry to the canon, freed from the burdens of simply needing to be a refresh for a new generation.

It doesn’t necessarily begin and end with the three figures at the series’ core, but any discussion of “Interview with the Vampire” almost by necessity has to contend with three characters shared with the other biggest stab at this source material. Like the 1994 film, this series begins with a present-day conversation between Daniel Malloy (Eric Bogosian) and Louis de Pointe du Lac ( Jacob Anderson ). The added wrinkle here is that Daniel has aged from upstart gonzo reporter to household-name media figure, while Louis’ looks haven’t changed a bit since their last conversation nearly a half-century prior. Despite the intervening years and changes in fortune, their talks (taking place here in a luxury Dubai tower rather than San Francisco) still gravitate toward one titanic figure: Lestat de Lioncourt ( Sam Reid ), the impossibly magnetic vampire who ushered Louis into an immortal existence both charmed and cursed.

To make the case for this new “Interview with the Vampire,” created by showrunner Rolin Jones, is to acknowledge its long list of loves. It does not shy away from the idea of early 20th-century New Orleans as a battleground for Louis’ soul, even before he and Lestat meet on a fateful night filled with both tragedy and promise. It indulges in Louis and Lestat’s relationship through both explicit and coded expressions of love, with all the messiness of desire and commitment that comes with any life-changing romance.

Inescapably, “Interview with the Vampire” is also drenched in its soaring prose, from Daniel’s snuck-in metacommentary to Louis’ lyrical and delicate paragraphs-long context for each flashback. (Anderson’s narration is not only a skillful way to preserve the show’s literary DNA, it’s an ideal opportunity to take advantage of the melodic talents of someone who also has an established music career .) A quick look at the show’s episode titles — drawn from spoken lines in each script — is an indication of how unwieldy and performative this ornate approach  could become in lesser hands.

To the extent that a Rice-based vampire story is only as good as its Lestat, Reid is eerily transcendent here. It’s as if he was plucked from a private box at a Belle Époque opera house and handed a script. His Lestat is a bubbling cauldron of charisma and an unapologetic snob in matters of both art and killing. Long before Louis claims, “I wanted to murder the man. I wanted to be the man,” Reid makes you believe this is someone who’s inspired that same thought in countless others before him. And the character is not some infallible ideal of a cultured mentor. Lestat’s personal shortcomings help the show deal with the idea that decades of isolation and self-reflection can do just as much to sharpen destructive tendencies as it does to combat them.

Those two and Bogosian are not only the core of the story, they’re key in establishing a surprisingly rich sense of humor for the show. Daniel’s barbs tossed Louis’ way are designed to work for him when he’s hitting on something insightful and to backfire on him when he doesn’t have the full picture. Even the opening title sequence is a kind of dark wink, doing some of the same expectation flipping that the show does in the episodes that follow it.

This “Interview with the Vampire” is not ignorant of the time in which it’s arriving. It’s conversant with the fears and the realities of an ongoing pandemic. It’s aware of how fraught its observations on power could be, particularly if certain characters want to reduce racial or gender or sexual dynamics into neatly metaphorical boxes. And it’s not flippant about the nature of mortality. It never takes Lestat’s view on the beauty of death at face value, nor does it ignore that the lives of Louis and Lestat (and others to come) are nourished at the expense of others. However much fun the show has with Louis’ awkward transformation into the daily routines of a vampire, that’s paired with a constant acknowledgment of what his new existence costs him.

Having Daniel as his modern confidant means that this show doesn’t have to rely on one character’s perspective. “Interview with the Vampire” avoids treating their conversation as a tidy framing device by digging into Daniel’s own obligations as a storyteller, not just Louis’ telling. It doesn’t get sidetracked by making the show a full treatise on journalistic ethics, but it does connect the pair’s ideas about who has ownership over a story in this context. Some of the show’s strongest stretches happen when it confronts the slipperiness of memory head-on, boosted by Anderson’s ability to play 1920s Louis and 2020s Louis as two noticeably different halves of the same whole.

Despite the heady, philosophical nature of Louis’ conversations, be they with Lestat or Daniel or the handful of other people he allows into his inner circle, “Interview with the Vampire” doesn’t lock itself into a rigid format. Sometimes Daniel gets an episode’s last word. His and Louis’ conversations aren’t always in a living room lit by artificial sunlight (production designer Mara LePere-Schloop and her team’s work is just as striking in capturing a vision of the present as it is recreating the past) and Louis’ voice isn’t the only one that ends up guiding the viewer into history. Rooting this show in consistently arresting individuals gives it the freedom to follow wherever their passions and anxieties and whims manage to lead next.

Built on a foundation that embraces different eras, “Interview with the Vampire” doesn’t feel constrained to a particular time or place. There are hints in the early episodes of where Louis’ story could head in an already-confirmed future season. Regardless of where the series heads next, Louis’ enduring appeal (and lingering sense of tragedy) is that his story never has to end at all.

Grade: A-

“Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire” premieres October 2 at 10 p.m. on AMC, with the first two episodes available to stream that night on AMC+.

IndieWire

‘Medusa Deluxe’ Review: Another Murder Mystery, This One Set at a Lavish Competitive Hairstyling Event

Elaborate braids, teased curls, and brightly colored dye all mix together at the hands of talented hairstylists prepping their models for an annual hair competition. Similar to the beautiful intricacies of hair styling, writer/director Thomas Hardiman weaves through an intriguing murder mystery with the audience at his mercy. , “Medusa Deluxe” breaks the framework on storytelling and sheds the skin of a subculture in the process. Confident and accomplished Cleve (powerfully played by Clare Perkins) is attempting to style the baroque Georgian Fontange on her model as she speculates about the horrific events of the evening with her religious rival Divine...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IndieWire

‘Dangerous Liaisons’ Trailer: Starz Reimagines the Psychosexual Classic

Seduction has never schemed so hard. The critically acclaimed novel turned three-time Academy Award winning film “Dangerous Liaisons” is now adapted into a Starz series, premiering November 6. Per an official synopsis, “Dangerous Liaisons” is a bold prelude of Laclos’ classic 18th-century novel focusing on the origin story of how his iconic characters, the Marquise de Merteuil (Alice Englert) and the Vicomte de Valmont (Nicholas Denton), met as passionate young lovers in Paris on the eve of the revolution. This modern take on a classic story takes audiences through wonder and terror, beauty and degradation, seduction and deception in pre-revolutionary Paris. Driven...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Trailer: The Dark Side of Barney Explored in Peacock Series

Barney can be your friend, too, if you just make-believe him. But what if you just irrationally hate him? Hit children’s series “Barney and Friends” promoted loving each other despite differences, but new Peacock docuseries “I Love You, You Hate Me” chronicles the rising backlash to Barney’s message. The two-part limited series premieres October 12 and features a deep dive into the rise and fall of Barney the Dinosaur’s furious backlash — and what it says about the human need to hate, per an official synopsis. From Barney-bashing to frat parties to homicidal video games, something in American society broke into a...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Vesper’ Review: A Feat of Low-Budget Sci-Fi World-Building

Set in “the new dark ages” — a ruined tomorrow in which the engineered viruses and organisms that humanity created in order to stem the planet’s ecological crisis have escaped into the wild and remade life on Earth into a dreary (but awesome) Cronenbergian wasteland full of fleshy droids, bioluminescent critters, and trees whose spores try to suck out your internal tissue while you sleep — Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper’s “Vesper” has already drawn several comparisons to the likes of “Stalker” and the Andrei Tarkovsky-inspired “Annihilation.” It’s easy to see why. Told at the somnambulant of a European art film...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Black PA Slams ‘Dahmer’ Production Experience: ‘One of the Worst Shows I’ve Ever Worked On’

In a turn of events that should surprise absolutely no one, Netflix’s “Dahmer” has been both a ratings juggernaut and a source of constant controversy since debuting on the streaming service last week. In addition to ethical debates about making yet another show about an infamous serial killer and questions about its factual accuracy, Ryan Murphy’s show is now the subject of complaints about how it treated its crew. Kim Alsup, a production assistant on the show, recently slammed the series in a tweet alleging that she was treated poorly on set and experienced subtle forms of racial discrimination. “I worked on...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘A Couple’ Trailer: Documentary Legend Frederick Wiseman Goes Scripted in Sophia Tolstoy One-Hander

Frederick Wiseman is in his sixth decade as a giant of the documentary film world. But for his first film after emerging from the pandemic, the 92-year-old filmmaker was ready to try something new. While he is best known for his lengthy documentaries such as “Public Housing” and “Belfast, Maine” that meticulously capture portraits of institutions and communities, the director’s latest endeavor is a fictional film with a running time that barely exceeds 60 minutes. “A Couple,” which premiered in competition at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, is a dramatization of the marriage between “War and Peace” author Leo Tolstoy...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Blonde’ Director Andrew Dominik Dismisses ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ as Film About ‘Well-Dressed Whores’

According to “Blonde” director Andrew Dominik, Marilyn Monroe’s famed movie “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” is all about “whores.” Dominik, who wrote and directed Netflix’s controversial NC-17-rated portrait of Monroe, previously admitted to not being familiar with Monroe’s filmography prior to adapting Joyce Carol Oates’ novel on the late icon. Now, in a new interview with BFI’s Sight and Sound Magazine, Dominik said that Monroe starred in “a whole lot of movies that nobody really watches, right?” Journalist Christina Newland, who was conducting the interview with Dominik, tweeted an “outtake” from her transcript with the “Assassination of Jesse James” director. “Does anyone watch Marilyn Monroe...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

A Scrapped Matthew McConaughey Movie, and When a Studio Investigates Its Own Project

It began with an anonymous note and ended with the scuttling of a $35 million feature. Skydance was about two months away from starting production on Dallas Sting, an inspirational true-life tale that was to star Matthew McConaughey, when the film was scrapped Sept. 14. It was to focus on a high school-age girls soccer team that in 1984 defeated some of the best women’s teams in the world, and their coach, Bill Kinder. McConaughey’s representative at WME received an anonymous complaint about Kinder, forwarding it to producers at Skydance and Berlanti Productions. In an interview with the Daily Mail on...
MOVIES
