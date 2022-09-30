Read full article on original website
Phillip Tamara
2d ago
I give the father credit knowing what just happened and how much pain he was in he still managed to drop his kids off and drive to hospital. Hope This father and his babies could try to heal together and keep crazy away from them kids
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania teen arrested, missing girl found, in “Operation Daddy’s Home”
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WTRF) — A missing girl was found and a Pennsylvania teen who allegedly was involved in drug sales and had illegal guns was charged after authorities executed a search warrant on a New Castle home, according to our affiliate WKBN. Authorities raided a home in the 2400 block of Graceland Road. The […]
Vandergrift man accused of strangling woman during dispute about cheating
A man who was kicked out of a woman’s house when she found out he was cheating was charged with a felony after she told Allegheny Township police that he strangled her when he learned she was in contact with another man on social media. Nico Joshua Hawley, 19,...
Ohio man facing charges after 125 mph chase ending in crash
A suspect is facing charges after a police chase and crash that ended in Trumbull County.
Former Pa. fire chief sentenced for shooting his girlfriend’s husband
MERCER — “The scar on my face, I’ll see forever when I look in the mirror,” gunshot victim Tyler C. Schadt said, recounting the early morning hours of June 13, 2021, to Mercer County Court of Common Pleas Judge D. Neil McEwen. “He’s a danger to...
Leechburg man sentenced in attempted carjacking case
A Leechburg man has been ordered to serve up to 23 months in jail in connection with an attempted carjacking last spring in Allegheny Township. Jeffrey Scott Nedley, 40, pleaded guilty Friday to charges in three cases including an April 22 incident near the Crossroads Motel on Route 356 in which police said he assaulted a man and demanded his vehicle’s keys.
Ohio woman accused of burning husband with hot liquid
Shanice Blair was arraigned in Canfield Friday morning on several charges, including felonious assault, domestic violence and endangering children.
Franklin Man Arrested After Allegedly Refusing to Leave UPMC Northwest
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct after he refused to leave UPMC Northwest. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 67-year-old Timothy P. Radabaugh in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on September 21.
Hermitage man accused in fishing scandal
A man from Hermitage and his fishing partner are accused of illegally putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday.
Poland landlord accused of fondling tenant
A man who leases commercial property in Poland was arrested over the weekend for allegedly fondling one of his tenants. Joseph L. Zdrilich, 78, of Youngstown Pittsburgh Road, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Saturday on a warrant charging him with sexual imposition. A woman told Poland Village Police...
Missing girl found during drug raid in New Castle
Most sting operations target adults that are being investigated for selling drugs, and rarely does one center around a juvenile but a Lawrence County drug bust has landed a teen in big trouble.
13-year-old arrested in connection to shooting of teen in Swissvale
A 13-year-old is in custody accused of shooting another 13-year old in Swissvale on Friday. It happened around 2:40 Friday on Short Street. Allegheny County Police found the male victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the abdominal area.
Police arrest juvenile in Friday shooting of 13-year-old boy in Swissvale
SWISSVALE, Pa. — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the Friday afternoon shooting of another 13-year-old boy, said Allegheny County police. Police were called to the 7500 block of Short Street at 2:39 p.m. where first responders found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdominal area.
Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
Former fire chief gets jail time in shooting
A former fire chief for a fire department in Mercer County was sentenced Friday for shooting a man.
Newton Township mom accused of beating, slamming 5-year-old son to the ground
Bond is set at $50,000 for a Trumbull County woman accused of administering excessive punishment to a child. According to a complaint filed by a Trumbull County Sheriff's Deputy, 27-year-old Amber McElravy threw her five-year-old son across a room, slammed him to the ground, and continuously struck him with a belt.
Hearing for Local Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute at Kwik Fill in Cranberry Township Continued
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local man who was arrested following a domestic dispute that occurred at a gas station in Cranberry Township, Venango County, has been continued. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 48-year-old Clay Allan Geib, of Oil City, that was...
Police: Man nabbed in stolen rental car in Hempfield was awaiting sentencing in bank robberies
A former McCandless man awaiting sentencing for a string of bank robberies in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties was arrested this week after authorities said he led police on a chase in a stolen rental car. Dylan M. Poole, 28, was scheduled to be sentenced in September in federal court in...
YPD officers responded in seconds to downtown homicide
Police played video surveillance Friday showing how fast officers responded to a homicide downtown earlier this month.
Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
Ellwood City Man Victim of Identity Theft
(Perry Twp, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to a location on Meadow Land Ave in Perry Township, Lawrence County on Wednesday, September at 1:55 PM for a report of identity theft. Upon investigating it was learned that a 61-year-old from Ellwood City...
