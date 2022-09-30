ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver, PA

Comments / 4

Phillip Tamara
2d ago

I give the father credit knowing what just happened and how much pain he was in he still managed to drop his kids off and drive to hospital. Hope This father and his babies could try to heal together and keep crazy away from them kids

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Beaver, PA
Beaver, PA
Crime & Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Leechburg man sentenced in attempted carjacking case

A Leechburg man has been ordered to serve up to 23 months in jail in connection with an attempted carjacking last spring in Allegheny Township. Jeffrey Scott Nedley, 40, pleaded guilty Friday to charges in three cases including an April 22 incident near the Crossroads Motel on Route 356 in which police said he assaulted a man and demanded his vehicle’s keys.
LEECHBURG, PA
explore venango

Franklin Man Arrested After Allegedly Refusing to Leave UPMC Northwest

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct after he refused to leave UPMC Northwest. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 67-year-old Timothy P. Radabaugh in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on September 21.
FRANKLIN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Felonious Assault#Police#Thermos#Daycare#Violent Crime#Mercy Health Police#Boardman Campus#Wi
WFMJ.com

Poland landlord accused of fondling tenant

A man who leases commercial property in Poland was arrested over the weekend for allegedly fondling one of his tenants. Joseph L. Zdrilich, 78, of Youngstown Pittsburgh Road, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Saturday on a warrant charging him with sexual imposition. A woman told Poland Village Police...
POLAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS News

Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Ellwood City Man Victim of Identity Theft

(Perry Twp, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to a location on Meadow Land Ave in Perry Township, Lawrence County on Wednesday, September at 1:55 PM for a report of identity theft. Upon investigating it was learned that a 61-year-old from Ellwood City...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy