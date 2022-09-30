Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents the 2022-2023 Jazz Series with Samara Joy on Saturday, October 1, 2022

Read full article on original website
October 2022 OCB DARTS Dining Arts and Entertainment guide available now
The latest issue of our popular monthly local guide is now available — our OCB’s October 2022 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS). Printed copies are available, but they disappear fast! We encourage you to download your own free printable copy of our August 2022 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS).
Stone Soul Motown Tribute Band at Marina Park Oct. 2
The Newport Beach City Arts Council presents a free concert by classic soul and Motown tribute band Stone Soul on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Marina Park on the Balboa Peninsula. Stone Soul is an eight-piece, horn-blowing, foot-stomping classic soul and Motown tribute band. With their snazzy suits and spot-on renditions of familiar hits, Stone Soul will have audiences dancing The Jerk, The Mashed Potatoes and The Twist to smash hits from Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Otis Redding, James Brown and more.
Learn to make a difference with the climate action at the Aquarium of the Pacific’s First Wednesday Series on October 5
It’s not too late to make a difference when it comes to climate action! Join the Aquarium of the Pacific’s First Wednesdays event on October 5, at 7:00 p.m., as Robert Gehorsam, a contributing author for The Carbon Almanac, Dr. Peter Kareiva, Aquarium president and CEO, and other local voices create a community conversation about the climate challenge and what we can do about it. The Carbon Almanac is a guidebook and a collaboration between writers, illustrators, researchers, designers, and worldwide leaders that highlights important facts about carbon impacts and how humans can make a difference. Attendees will receive a complimentary copy of this book.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, October 1, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, October 1, 2022:. Patchy drizzle and fog before 11am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 78. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a...
Annabelle Braun named Chief Nursing Officer of MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center
MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center has named Annabelle Braun, DNP, MSN, RN, NE-BC, its new Chief Nursing Officer. Braun is responsible for quality, safety, patient care, and patient experience in service to the community. She will focus on the strategy for clinical nursing and nursing operations, leading and implementing innovative quality, safety and performance improvement initiatives to achieve superior clinical outcomes for Orange Coast. She will also collaborate with MemorialCare’s nursing leadership with the goal of enhancing nursing practice and clinical care across MemorialCare.
A rabid bat was found in Irvine
(Santa Ana, CA) – A bat found outside the main lobby of the Kaiser Permanente Medical Building #1 on Alton Parkway in Irvine, on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at has tested positive for rabies. Given the location and circumstance, The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) is urging residents to be on alert and avoid contact with any bats. Rabid bats are identified routinely each year in Orange County and around the country. Contact with bats should be avoided and any potential bat bite should be discussed with a medical provider.
OC Health Care Agency announces partnership with Anaheim Ducks promoting mental health
The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) is partnering with the Anaheim Ducks National Hockey League (NHL) Club in its first ever multi-year partnership to promote mental health awareness. As part of the three-year partnership, the HCA will cross-promote its mental health wellness resources platform, the OC Navigator with the Anaheim...
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Back to Bass-ics
Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Sept. 30
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week six continues with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com or email timburt@ocsportszone.com with your updated scores throughout the night and check back later for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for high school sports in Orange County.
NOTES: Tough PCL race, Saints and Eagles collide, Fence Post update and unique homecoming
Northwood players (from left) Muhammad Wahby, Jonathan Kang, Eugene Miyata and Adam Harper represent the Timberwolves at a coin toss. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Most teams in the eight-team Pacific Coast Conference have byes this week and are gearing up for the start of league play in a couple weeks.
Still Protecting Our Newport Assembles for Annual Meeting
On Saturday, Sept. 24, longtime citizen “watch group” Still Protecting Our Newport (SPON) held its annual meeting with community stakeholders at the Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach who were gathered in support of SPON’s mission to preserve the charm and beauty of Newport Beach. SPON regularly...
Cypress City Council issues second censure of Councilmember Frances Marquez
At the regular meeting of the Cypress City Council on Monday, September 26, 2022, the Council approved a resolution censuring Councilmember Frances Marquez (pdf) for the second time. Councilmember Marquez, who was elected in 2020, was previously censured at the June 27, 2022 City Council meeting for violating the City’s...
Man who brutally killed his girlfriend in Santa Ana in 2017 finally goes on trial
Prentis John Hill, a 44-year-old man, is on trail for repeatedly stabbed his girlfriend,38-year-old Shannon Pearce Likens, with a screwdriver and strangled her with a New England Patriots jacket in their Santa Ana apartment, at 316 W. Fourth St., on Dec. 16, 2017, nearly five years ago, as a prosecutor related to the jury on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Candidate statement by Bonnie Peat, running for Cypress City Council
I am passionate about the City of Cypress and the values and characteristics that make it a wonderful place to live, work and play. With my years of involvement within the city, I know the importance of being engaged, listening to the community, and balancing the best interests of the majority of the residents, while respecting the rights of all.
Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association PAC endorses Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly
The Tri Ta for Assembly campaign announced receiving the endorsement of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association Political Action Committee (HJTA-PAC). Founded by Howard Jarvis, HJTA-PAC primarily focuses on electing good pro-Proposition 13 candidates to the Assembly, state Senate and, occasionally, local offices. “As a local Mayor and small business owner,...
An O.C. Intake Release Center inmate died at a hospital
SANTA ANA, Ca. (September 30, 2022) – On Thursday, September 29, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The inmate, Margarita Luna, 44, was booked into jail on September 11, 2022 by the Costa Mesa Police Department for grand theft.
OCTA encourages people to drive less during Rideshare Week October 3-7
The Orange County Transportation Authority is encouraging commuters to give up the solo drive and save time and money by sharing the ride, trying an alternate form of transportation, or working from home, during Rideshare Week 2022, Oct. 3 to 7. During Rideshare Week, OCTA would like to see commuters...
Edison Elementary substitute teacher arrested for molesting a 10-year-old
Santa Ana Police arrested Joseph Frances Deluca, a 47-year-old resident of Irvine, for sexual assault of a minor. Deluca was working as a substitute teacher at Edison Elementary School when a 10-year-old female student alleged that Deluca had touched her inappropriately in the classroom the day before. School officers reported...
Blue cloth bandit suspect finally arrested after 68 robberies in So. California
Los Angeles: Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) have made an arrest in a series of armed robberies. Since October of 2021, there have been a total of 68-armed business robberies attributed by investigators to the same suspect. The robberies have occurred throughout Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles. Investigators from RHD were assigned to investigate the 16 robberies that occurred inside City boundaries. It is not yet know if the suspect also was involved in any robberies in Orange County.
Traffic collision at West 7th Street and Chestnut Avenue results in the death of a man
On Sept. 27, 2022, at approximately 7:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of West 7th Street and Chestnut Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and an electric scooter, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon officers’ arrival, good Samaritans were already rendering...
