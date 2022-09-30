Read full article on original website
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 25 Arkansas’ quarterback situation is a hot topic following the 49-26 loss to now No. 1 Alabama on Saturday in Razorback Stadium. The Tide moved up today from No. 2 following Georgia surprisingly struggling to beat Missouri. Redshirt junior KJ Jefferson is firmly entrenched as the starter and key player for Arkansas. Who is behind him created a buzz when Sam Pittman sent Cade Fortin into the game instead of Malik Hornsby after Jefferson took a shot to the head when he was slammed to the ground by an Alabama defender.
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 2 Alabama jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first half on Saturday before No. 20 Arkansas rallied to pull within 28-23 before the Tide took a 49-26 win before 75,579 fans in Razorback Stadium. The crowd was the fifth-largest one ever at Razorback Stadium....
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas freshman running back James Jointer grew up playing football in Little Rock with his little brother Jalen. “I mean every time we got the chance we either outside playing football in our backyard or either round the corner at our friends house playing football in their front yard. It was always football we would be out there sun up to the pole light came on type of football we used to be there all day,” Jalen said.
In this week’s Razorback Football recruiting report, our very own Otis Kirk touches on Malachi Singleton, Kane Archer, Walker White, & more recruits who visited Fayetteville during the Alabama game week. He also focuses in on Ryan Wingo coming to town, and Grant Karnes who is putting on some big performances over at Greenwood High School this season.
