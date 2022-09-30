Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Related
sungazette.news
Fairfax officials tout pleasures of autumnal fishing
With fall fishing heating up even as the temperatures begin to cool, anglers in the local area will see a lot of species, such as bass, start to move back up in shallow waters and feed on everything in sight in order to put on some weight for the winter.
sungazette.news
Delayed by rain, Outdoor Lab open house has new date
The remnants of Hurricane Ian caused the Arlington Outdoor Education Association to reschedule its planned fall open house at the Outdoor Lab, the facility in Fauquier County that is used to teach local schoolchildren about nature and the environment through an arrangement with Arlington Public Schools. The rescheduled date is...
sungazette.news
Police: Cleaner bitten by dog in Vienna stairwell
A woman was cleaning the stairwell of a building in the 200 bloc of Park Terrace Court, S.E., on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. when she was bitten by a dog belonging to a resident, Vienna police said. The owner of the dog was advised of the 10-day quarantine requirement.
sungazette.news
Police: Two youths dispute ownership of bike; one caught in fib
On Sept. 26, a local resident advised Vienna police that her son’s bicycle had been stolen from in front of Panera at 136 Maple Ave., W., where it had been left unsecured. The resident observed another youth at the Vienna Community Center with a bicycle that appeared to be her son’s, but did not have the serial number readily available to verify ownership.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sungazette.news
Police: Man ignores no-smoking sign, refuses to leave restaurant
On Sept. 24 at 12:17 p.m., Vienna police were contacted by staff at Caboose Brewing Co. & Tavern at 520 Mill St., N.E., who reported that a customer was ignoring the restaurant’s no-smoking policy and was refusing to leave. An officer spoke to the customer and advised him that...
sungazette.news
Less overall employment found in latest Fairfax report
It may be a seasonable blip or the portent of something more significant, but 7,000 fewer Fairfax County residents were recorded as having jobs in August compared to a month before. As a result, the county’s jobless rate ticked up two-tenths of a percentage point, part of a general, if...
sungazette.news
Police: Irked resident pummels vehicle of Amazon delivery driver
On Sept. 25 at 10 a.m., an Amazon delivery driver was parked in a residential parking space in a townhouse complex in the 100 block of East Street, N.E., to make a delivery, Vienna police said. A resident of the complex became agitated with the driver and, as the driver...
sungazette.news
Police: Bank employee alerts woman to scam
On Sept. 24 at 1:29 p.m., a resident of the 100 block of East Street, N.E., reported that she received an alert on her computer indicating that her bank accounts had been compromised, Vienna police said. The resident called the phone number on the screen and was advised to immediately...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sungazette.news
Police called after mother sleeps through carpool duty
On Sept. 22 at 5:07 p.m., Vienna police were notified that a resident’s teenage daughter had advised him that her mother did not pick her up from the bus stop as scheduled. The resident picked up his daughter and transported her to the mother’s residence, finding the door unlocked but the interior chain latched.
sungazette.news
New exhibition spotlights works of educator-artists
If variety is the spice of life, the latest exhibit at McLean Project for the Arts (MPA) is the artistic equivalent of a pot of extra-hot chili. “Continuum: Artists Teaching Artists” features everything from paintings, paper sculptures, cast-glass creations and linoleum-cut prints to clay figures of animals, stop-motion video and an intricately patterned cut-paper wall hanging mirrored by a similar design in sand on the floor.
sungazette.news
Football roundup: Madison, Flint Hill win; Oakton falls
While the Madison Warhawks and Flint Hill Huskies earned their second wins of the season by blowouts in high-school football games Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, respectively, three other teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas lost by lopsided margins. Madison (2-3) defeated the visiting Marshall Statesmen, 42-6, the...
sungazette.news
Police: Scammers fail to score cash from intended victim
On Sept. 21 at noon, a Vienna resident living in the 400 block of Echols Street, S.E., reported receiving a phone call from someone purporting to be from a government agency, advising him that they had observed suspicious transactions in his checking account. The resident recognized the call as a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sungazette.news
Yorktown wins big in football; Wakefield, O’Connell lose
The three high-school football games involving Arlington County teams this past weekend resulted in blowout scores – one in favor of the Yorktown Patriots, with the Bishop O’Connell Knights and Wakefield Warriors on the losing end. The Washington-Liberty Generals (2-3, 2-0) had a bye week and did not...
sungazette.news
Langley golfers win sixth straight region title
With so many adjectives previously used to detail the Langley Saxons’ continuous winning and record-setting success in postseason tournament play, probably the best way to now describe the talented high-school golf team’s most recent achievement is just to list the facts. So here’s the latest. With a...
Comments / 0