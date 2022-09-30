ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nwahomepage.com

Arkansas’ quarterback situation being discussed

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 25 Arkansas’ quarterback situation is a hot topic following the 49-26 loss to now No. 1 Alabama on Saturday in Razorback Stadium. The Tide moved up today from No. 2 following Georgia surprisingly struggling to beat Missouri. Redshirt junior KJ Jefferson is firmly entrenched as the starter and key player for Arkansas. Who is behind him created a buzz when Sam Pittman sent Cade Fortin into the game instead of Malik Hornsby after Jefferson took a shot to the head when he was slammed to the ground by an Alabama defender.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
AL.com

Saban’s simple explanation of why Alabama went sideways in mid-game slumber

This was starting to feel a little like Alabama’s trip to Florida last year. Race to a lead, hang on tight as the walls caved in one of those Murphy’s Law scenarios. And like the September 2021 trip to swampy Gainesville, Alabama had itself to blame for Arkansas’ 23-point run Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville. What was a 28-point lead was down to just five as all that clicked early flipped on Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas shocks Alabama with incredible onside kick

Arkansas scored 14 unanswered points, and after the Razorbacks grabbed momentum, they shocked Alabama with an onside kick that was recovered by kicker Jake Bates. The play was reviewed and the call stood after the replay considered whether the ball went 10 yards before Bates took possession of the ball.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
AL.com

What Nick Saban said about Bryce Young’s injury after Arkansas

Alabama improved to 5-0 on Saturday and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference, beating Arkansas in a game of runs. The Tide led by 28, saw the margin dwindle to three and then went on a 21-3 run in the fourth quarter. Overall, Alabama was uneven with a few standout performances on Saturday afternoon. Here’s what Nick Saban had to say after Alabama won its Tide’s “toughest test” of the season, 49-26.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Softball Picks Up New Commitment

Patrick Murphy and the Alabama softball program picked up a commitment from class of 2024 catcher Kennedy Marceaux. "I am so happy and blessed to announce that I have decided to continue my academic and softball career at The University of Alabama! I would like to thank my coaches, my family and friends for supporting me on this journey and helping me get to where I am today not only as an athlete but as a person too," wrote Marceaux. "Thank you Coach Murphy, Coach Alyson, Coach Lance and Coach Ryan for this opportunity, and to be a part of this amazing program! ROLL TIDE ROLL."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama 5-Star RB commit Justice Haynes to play on ESPN

Justice Haynes and Buford will square off against Collins Hill Friday live on ESPN2. Haynes and the Wolves are undefeated heading into the matchup. The Alabama commit is having a great season so far with 632 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 68 carries through five games. Kickoff is set for 7:30 EST for Friday’s game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman charged in hit-and-run death of man checking mail

An Alabama woman has been charged with killing a man who was checking his mail by striking him with her car, law enforcement officials said Thursday. Tammy Albanese, 53, of Bessemer, Alabama, has been charged with reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Thursday.
BESSEMER, AL
5NEWS

Family waiting for answers after accident in automatic car wash

ROGERS, Ark. — On Monday, Sept. 26, a Rogers teen was going through an automatic car wash when a brush fell in her car. 17-year-old Emma Kate James of Rogers said she and a friend had just left dance practice when she decided to stop by Zips Car Wash on Pleasant Grove Road.
95.3 The Bear

Guns and Baseball Bats Come Out At Gas Station Fight in Tuscaloosa Friday

Guns were drawn but not fired during a baseball bat fight at a Tuscaloosa gas station Friday afternoon, police told the Thread. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said dispatchers were called just after 12 p.m. on reports that a group of people was fighting with baseball bats at a gas station near the intersection of Highway 69 South and Bear Creek Road.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

