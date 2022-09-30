ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police looking for suspect in bank robbery

By Brett Yager
 2 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for a suspect after they robbed a bank on Thursday, Sept. 29.

According to CSPD at around 1 p.m. an unidentified person entered a bank on Interquest Parkway and I-25 and demanded money. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no injuries during the robbery and police are still investigating.

If you have information about this robbery CSPD is asking that you contact the Pikes Peak area Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.

