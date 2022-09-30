ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

CSPD honors Domestic Violence Awareness Month with patch

By Brett Yager
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is honoring Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) with a purple patch to be displayed on police vehicles throughout the month of October.

According to CSPD, “DVAM was started in October 1987 to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness.”

To continue spreading awareness CSPD created a purple CSPD patch to be displayed on many of their vehicles.

  Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department
    Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department
  Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department
    Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department
  Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department
    Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department
  Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department
    Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

The patches will be on display until the end of October. The awareness campaign will take place alongside the work done by patrol officers and detectives in the Domestic Violence Unit and the Victim Advocate Unit. CSPD also works closely with several organizations, including TESSA and the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office to provide support to anyone affected by domestic violence.

“Everyday domestic violence affects someone in Colorado Springs. It crosses all social and economic borders and is in every neighborhood in our city,” said Deputy Chief Mary Rosenoff “Women and men can be victims of this crime but whole families are always impacted. Our community has come so far in addressing this issue but we still have more work to do. Volunteer, donate, or simply show your support for these victims and survivors”

CSPD wants to remind victims of domestic violence that it is not their fault. If you’ve been a victim of domestic violence, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

