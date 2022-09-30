Read full article on original website
koxe.com
County Commissioners to Meet Monday Morning
Brown County Commissioners will meet Monday morning, October 3, at 9:00 am in the county courthouse. The agenda is below. 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations – 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct and decorum adopted by the Court...
koxe.com
Editha Thomason, 87, of Brownwood
Editha Thomason, age 87 of Brownwood, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 30, 2022. Although she will be missed, we rejoice that she is now free from the burdens and pain of this life. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 6, 2022, in the...
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 9/30/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from September 23 through September 29:. Foster, Courtney Brook, Resist Arrest Search or Transport. Foster, Courtney Brook, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz. Hodges, Joseph Deshawn, Possession of Marijuana <2-oz. in Drug Free Zone IAT 4. Keeney, Robert Eric,...
Two Brown County women accused of trying to mislead CPS investigation
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Brown County women are accused of trying to mislead a CPS investigation. Dawn Faith Hill-Flesner, 46, and Jamie Faye Anderson, 41, were both taken into custody Tuesday in connection to the allegations that followed an incident that took place during a CPS investigation in June 2021. A press release […]
colemantoday.com
Kamyn Hale Crowned 2022 Miss Coleman County
The Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant was held this evening at the Coleman County Courthouse. Crowned Miss Coleman County 2022 was Sophomore Kamyn Hale, by 2021 winner Andrea Hernandez. 2nd Runner Up was Jaymie Russell and Runner Up was Shelby Elkin. Congratulations to all, as they were a beautiful group of young ladies who made their family and friends proud! The other two in the top 5 were Hannah Jefferson and Baryn Vann. Rounding out the eight girls were Aubrey Luna, Allie Ryan, and Paige Butts. (More pictures will be published at a later time in a separate photo album.)
colemantoday.com
Hwy 36 Temporarily Closed between Cross Plains and Rising Star
Eastland County - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a truck tractor semi-tank trailer rollover crash that occurred around 2 a.m. on State Highway 36 approximately 3 miles west of Rising Star, Texas. The commercial vehicle (CMV) was transporting a cargo tank containing hydrogen peroxide from the Houston area to Slaton, Texas. The CMV was traveling west when it lost control and overturned on the roadway skidding on its side causing the tanker to rupture, spilling a portion of the chemical contained. The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured in the crash.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood PD arrests two for providing falsified video to CPS
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Monday, June 21, 2021, an investigation was being conducted by Child Protective Services at an address in the 700b block of Ave C. During that investigation, the residents, 46-year-old Dawn Faith Hill and 41-year-old Jamie Faye Anderson, provided a video recording to CPS which was false and misleading with the intent to affect the outcome of the CPS investigation. The evidence of this falsified video recording was recently discovered and presented to the court in a complaint.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Brownwood, Sweetwater and Snyder fall in non-district finale
Up next: District begins. Brownwood hosts Big Spring, Snyder travels to Greenwood and Sweetwater is off.
koxe.com
BISD School Board to Meet Monday Night
The Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees will meet Monday night, October 3, at 6:30 pm at the BISD Central Support Center. B. Announce Board Member Continuing Education Hours. IX. Executive Session (closed) A. Section 551.074 – Personnel Matters. 1. The Board will discuss the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment duties,...
2 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Runnels County
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were killed and three injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Runnels County Tuesday afternoon. A press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety reveals Ronald Presley, 74, of Winters, and Jeffrey Stewart, 43, of Ballinger, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened […]
Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery
Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
koxe.com
Freddy Marcus Tatom of Cross Plains
Our Dad & Papa, Freddy Marcus Tatom, peacefully passed from this world to Heaven on Sept 28, 2022 at Hendricks Hospice, Abilene, TX with his family by his side. A time of celebration of his life will be at the First Baptist Church of Cross Plains on Sunday, Oct 2, 2022, at 3:30 pm, with visitation Saturday night, Oct 1, 2022, at Higginbotham Funeral Home from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. Interment will be at Atwell Cemetery following the service.
koxe.com
Stanley “Rick” Frakes, 77, of Brownwood
Stanley “Rick” Frakes, age 77, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. A Celebration of Life for Rick will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Grosvenor Baptist Church with David Barnum and Don Fawcett officiating. A private family...
koxe.com
Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood
Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. A celebration of life service & visitation will be held at Heartland Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Debra was born December 6, 1982 in Brownwood, Texas to Daniel and Doylene Davis....
Head-on Crash on US-67 Northeast of Ballinger Claims the Life of 1 Driver
BALLINGER – One driver was killed in a two vehicle, head on crash five miles northeast of Ballinger on US-67 Wednesday at 7:20 p.m.. According to information released by Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, a 2019 Dodge pickup driven by 73-year-old Richard Wayne Bruce of Weatherford was traveling west about five miles northeast of Ballinger on US-67 with his wife, 62-year-old Mary Trojacek Bruce as a passenger. At the same time, 59-year-old Ben Baxter Ingham of Sonora was traveling east at the same spot driving a 2022 Dodge 3500 pickup towing a homemade semi-trailer. …
koxe.com
Brown County Sports Schedule October 3 – 9
Brownwood at Mineral Wells, 6 p.m. Comanche at Early, 6:30 p.m. Zephyr at Rochelle, 5 p.m. Brownwood at Stephenville, 4 p.m. Howard Payne at Texas Lutheran, 4 p.m. Brownwood at Stepheville, 9 a.m. Early at Stephenville, 9 a.m. Bangs at Stephenville, 9 a.m. ***. Thursday, Oct. 6. WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER...
San Angelo LIVE!
2 People Killed, 3 Injured in 3 Vehicle Crash Near Winters Thursday
WINTERS – Two people died and three others were seriously injured in a three vehicle crash south of Winters on US-83 Thursday. According to information from Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, the crash involved a Volvo 18-wheeler, a 2009 Ford pickup and a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu passenger car.
UPDATE: Driver Crosses Median & Crashes Head on into 2 Harleys Near Coleman
COLEMAN – Investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Tuesday night that two men were killed in a head-on crash near Coleman on motorcycles. As previously reported, on Sep. 24, troopers with the Texas DPS worked a crash that killed two motorcyclists. For the original story see: Multiple Fatalities Reported in Crash Outside of Coleman New information released by the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the identities of the two killed as 40-year-old John Roger Ortiz of Lake Charles, LA, and 42-year-old Rogelio Espinoza, of San Antonio. The DPS stated in the…
Multiple People Killed In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Coleman County (Coleman County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Coleman County. The officials reported that the crash happened on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
koxe.com
Weekly COVID Update – One Death Reported, Cases Continue Decline
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 22 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 22 positives this week, 2 were PCR, and 20 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 15 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
