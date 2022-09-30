Read full article on original website
“It’s been wild,” Trevor Noah told his audience after revealing that his “time is up” on hosting The Daily Show. The news certainly was wildly unexpected. Deadline understands that Noah told his studio audience of his departure before telling many members of the Comedy Central series’ staff — news that blindsided many. The Daily Show sources said that it was “imperative” for Noah to share the news with his fans during Thursday’s taping as he wanted them to hear it from him first. But the fact that Noah told a few hundred strangers, admittedly some die-hard fans but likely including many tourists keen to...
“I just found myself filled with gratitude for the journey,” Noah said.
Roy Wood Jr. may be the new host of 'The Daily Show' after Trevor Noah announced his departure on Thursday. Trevor announced to his audience he was ending his seven-year stint at the network after deciding it was time, but some say his woke soapboxing rants triggered a ratings slump.
The musician and actor Colson Baker — who is better known by his stage-name Machine Gun Kelly, or MGK — will receive the SCAD Savannah Film Festival’s Discovery Award on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 27, The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively report. Earlier in the day, he will be interviewed in front of a festival audience by yours truly for THR’s Awards Chatter podcast. On the podcast, the 32-year-old will discuss his colorful life, varied career and the film he is bringing with him to the fest, Tim Sutton’s Taurus, on which he served as an executive producer and in which...
Trevor Noah decided to leave behind his massive Daily Show paycheck to work on other projects after the grind became too much, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, Noah, 38, announced to his studio audience that he was leaving the Comedy Central show after 7 years. He announced the news on his 7-year anniversary of taking over the show from Jon Stewart. Noah said, “I’ve loved hosting this show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s-----...
Ramy creator Ramy Youssef speaks to CinemaBlend about balancing his many roles on the series in Season 3.
The 48th season of Saturday Night Live returns with a considerably smaller cast. AMC doubles down on horror with the premiere of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and the beginning of the final leg of The Walking Dead. CBS adds the gritty drama East New York to its Sunday lineup. Family conflict intensifies on HBO’s House of the Dragon. A curated critical checklist of notable weekend TV:
