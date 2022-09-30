ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, NH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q97.9

Are Deer Actually the Most Dangerous Animals in New Hampshire?

At approximately 5:15 a.m. on the way to work one morning, I came around a corner – at a reasonable, legal speed like I promised, Officer Aiden of the Dover PD! – and had to slam on my brakes when I encountered a family (gang?) of seven deer standing in the middle of the road, enjoying an early breakfast.
DOVER, NH
iheart.com

House On Sale In Weare, N.H. Features Serial Killer Figure In Zillow Post

WEARE, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — One Zillow listing out of Weare, New Hampshire is seemingly playing "Where's Waldo?" with a horrifying twist. Instead of Waldo, a man dressed like the fictional character of Michael Myers from the Halloween movie series is hiding (sometimes in plain sight) in virtually every photo of the home on sale.
WEARE, NH
Q 96.1

Maine Almost Decided to Make it Illegal to Put Tomatoes in Clam Chowder, Joining Massachusetts

First of all, EWWW if you do put tomatoes in New England clam chowder. I apologize for my brief outburst there, as this is my opinion. Save that for your Manhattan style. I will say, the fact that it's illegal to put tomatoes in New England clam chowder seems a bit dramatic, but I'm all for keeping this funny Commonwealth of Massachusetts law on the books. It's not hurting anyone. I mean, Maine even tried the same thing in 1939.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TODAY.com

‘Halloween’ villain Michael Myers haunts New Hampshire home in viral real estate listing

A local real estate professional in New Hampshire caught the attention of thousands by including a special guest in his recent listing. While the home that Tommy Bolduc listed in Weare, N.H. appears charming at first glance, upon further inspection there is one scary addition sprinkled throughout the photos: a person dressed as the iconic horror character, Michael Myers.
WEARE, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
City
Danville, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Deadly Truck From the Original ‘Pet Sematary’ Movie is Sitting Abandoned in a Maine Yard

If you've seen the original adaption film of Stephen King's "Pet Sematary", you don't need us to tell you that one of the more horrifying scenes from the movie involves a small child and a massive tractor trailer. For many, that scene left a lasting mark on their brain, with a speeding, bright red truck serving as a constant reminder of Gage Creed's demise. But would you believe that the very truck used in the scene still spends its days in Maine? Because it does.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeys#Devil#Curious George#Chowdaheadz Com#The Danville Fire#Baylor University#Smuggl
WMUR.com

What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Oct. 1-2, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. The annual BioBlitz dawn-to-dusk biological survey is back at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye. Families and nature enthusiasts team up with Seacoast Science Center naturalists to explore...
RYE, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Hurricane Ian’s Impact at the Pump on the Seacoast

The remnants of Hurricane Ian will not affect the Seacoast with any severe weather or price increases at the gas pump. The storm pummeled Florida with 150 mph winds and soaking rain as it made landfall near Fort Myers. It re-intensified into a Category 1 hurricane, making landfall Friday morning in South Carolina. The storm will move through western North Carolina and Virginia before tracking to the east over Pennsylvania and New Jersey, then into the Atlantic Ocean.
FLORIDA STATE
94.3 WCYY

This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History

Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
PORTLAND, ME
AOL Corp

Massachusetts homeowner kills black bear, says it was eating goats and chickens

They couldn’t bear it anymore. A Massachusetts resident shot and killed a bear that was eating pet goats and chickens, according to state police. Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating the Friday morning incident in Middleton, local NBC affiliate WBTS reported. The cops said the bear was caught eating goats on Thursday night and chickens on Friday morning.
MIDDLETON, MA
B98.5

Beware! Maine Woman Loses $16,000 To Scammer

Sadly, it seems like scammers are becoming more prevalent, and brazen, here in Maine. According to WGME, a woman from Oxford recently lost nearly $20,000 to a scammer who went as far as showing up at her home. The scammer told the woman, who is in her eighties, that her...
OXFORD, ME
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: The Manchester Mural Festival

Tuesday, October 4th — Tonight, some downtown Manchester buildings are a lot more vibrant than they used to be. The colorful canvases were part of the first-ever mural festival in The Queen City. The public art event brought together community members and artists to tell their stories, through work we all get to enjoy now.
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

MAP: Where the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Has Been Seen in Mass.

Scientists in Massachusetts are closely tracking a growing presence of an invasive insect that's not only harmful to agriculture, but a pest to communities they infest. Spotted lanternflies, while not new to the Bay State, are being found in more communities across the commonwealth. Worcester this month became the fourth to identify an infestation of them.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy