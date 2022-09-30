Read full article on original website
Bobby Carlson
2d ago
so the old owners grabbed their covid relief funds and left town , how about going after them before you have taxpayers pay for it
Pen City Current
Supervisors to consider property purchase in Keokuk
LEE COUNTY - A move to purchase a new building for the Lee County Ambulance service in Keokuk will be in front of Lee County Supervisors Monday morning. At Monday's regular meeting of supervisors in Fort Madison, supervisors could be voting on spending up to $300,000 to buy and renovate a building on Main Street on the north side of Keokuk across from Arby's.
ourquadcities.com
Genesis West emergency department closing
Genesis Health System announced Friday that the emergency department at Genesis West in Davenport will close in December. Genesis is consolidating all Davenport emergency services at one campus, expanding Genesis East’s emergency department. It is also establishing a new emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex. “The consolidation will remedy...
Knox County Board approves second round of ARPA grant funds, totaling $570K
The Knox County Board signed off on the disbursement of six grants Wednesday night to various organizations in Galesburg for the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds. $570,000 in federal money was awarded to organizations such as the Galesburg Civic Art Center for the purpose of starting up a local arts-related periodical or for the Volunteer Network on Aging for the organization’s home-delivered meals program.
KWQC
People’s Forum held for Scott County Board of Supervisors candidates
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport NAACP and LULAC, along with St. Ambrose Latinos Unidos held a people’s forum Saturday at the Rogalski Center on the St.Ambrose Campus. The event gave several candidates for the Scott county board of supervisors a platform to answer questions from the community, covering a range of issues, such as county IDs, board transparency, and the new potential juvenile detention center.
No school bus strike: Local 371 and Durham School Services reach agreement Friday evening
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Union bus drivers in the Davenport Community School District have cast votes surrounding a new contract. School district bus provider Durham School Services announced that the company has reached an agreement with Teamsters Local 371. "We're pleased to announce that the contract has been ratified," Durham...
KWQC
Genesis to consolidate emergency services in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System said it is moving forward with its plan to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. In April, Genesis announced a comprehensive plan to optimize emergency services in Scott County to expand capacity and better provide patients with the “right care, in the right place, at the right time,” the health system said in a media release.
$570K in ARPA grants could be doled out to several groups, pending Knox Co. Board approval
The Knox County Board Wednesday night will consider approving several more grant requests for federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act. Board documents show that the recipients being considered include the Galesburg Christian School for health-related improvements to the facility and to the National Railroad Hall of Fame for the construction of a new tourist facility.
Special Operations Unit: Suspect sold, used meth at Iowa residence
A 35-year-old Davenport man who appeared before a judge Sunday morning is behind bars after he told law enforcement agents he used and sold meth at his home. Michael Pauli faces charges of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records say. Shortly before 3:30 […]
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg burglaries: $25K in wiring stolen from former Bergner's HVAC units
GALESBURG — At 2:29 p.m. Sunday, the HVAC units at the former Bergner’s were heavily damaged. The owner of the former store told police he had gone to check on the property, 1090 W. Carl Sandburg Drive, and could see that a HVAC unit was open. He went to the roof and discovered that both the heating and cooling units had been broken open and stripped of all their wiring. The estimated value of the taken wiring is $25,000, with the units themselves being valued at $50,000 and $10,000.
Gerald Smith hired as Galesburg City Manager in divided vote
Galesburg aldermen on Monday approved the hire of a new City manager as a part of a work session but the council was divided. Gerald Smith was not present at the meeting but is expected to start work in the next 30 to 45 days. Larry Cox, Bradley Hix, Wayne...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Rally at Keokuk hospital; Urgent Care opening in Fort Madison
A Community Prayer Night will be held outside the Keokuk hospital on Sunday, Oct. 2, beginning at 5:00 p.m. The New Testament Christian Church said the goal is to circle the entire hospital building while praying for the community. Blessing Health will close the hospital on Saturday, Oct. 1, which...
German Fest Comes to Downtown Davenport October 14
A new event in a newly created space is coming to Downtown Davenport. German Fest will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 E. 3rd St. The event is co-produced by the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP).
Pen City Current
Health systems need to step up for Keokuk
Blessing's closure of the hospital in Keokuk is really a matter of life and death. We can see the dramatics on full display as Lee County grapples with funding an additional full-time ambulance set up in the city of 10,300. Supervisor Garry Seyb said the county will suffer a million...
ourquadcities.com
QC refugee agency is first in nation to get donated house
A beautiful, meticulously maintained home in East Moline has been donated to World Relief Quad Cities (WRQC) — the first time ever that the global nonprofit has been given a house to help welcome immigrants and refugees. Laura Fontaine, WRQC executive director, is overjoyed with the generosity of the...
Sioux City Journal
Breasia Terrell's disappearance and the prosecution of Henry Dinkins: A timeline
Breasia Terrell disappeared July 10, 2020, and her remains were found March 22, 2021, in rural DeWitt. Here's a timeline of the the search for her and the prosecution of Henry Earl Dinkins. July 10, 2020: Breasia was last seen late Thursday, July 9, or in the early hours of...
GRAPHIC: Details revealed in West Peoria double homicide
WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised due to the graphic nature of the story. WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday […]
Ready for the Knox County Scenic Drive? Here’s 6 things to know
The season has changed, the calendar will soon flip and the leaves are starting to turn colors. That means it’s time for the Knox County Scenic Drive. The Knox County Scenic Drive gets underway Saturday and Sunday at various locations around the county. It continues the following weekend, Oct. 8 and 9. The event is a self-guided car tour, allowing you to navigate your way through the small towns of Knox County, displaying the best they have to offer.
25newsnow.com
Caterpillar hosts family day for employees
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Caterpillar invited all their employees out to the Riverfront for some family fun Saturday afternoon. The company wanted to give their workers a chance to enjoy a day with their families, while showing them some of what CAT has to offer. Alongside games, food, and book signings, there were real CAT machines available for an up-close look. Kids could ride even ride around in a mini CAT machine.
1470 WMBD
Scenic Drives return this and next weekend
CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
ourquadcities.com
Electoral Count Reform Act gains momentum
Thanks for clicking on this website extra. We couldn’t bring you all of our panel discussion on 4 the Record because of time constraints. We finish up with a conversation with former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Drue Mielke and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Karl Rhomberg about legislation to protect presidential elections.
WGIL - Galesburg's news
Galesburg, IL
