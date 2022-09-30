Read full article on original website
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Walklin, Eagle girls shine at Redwood
The Windom girls took second and the boys were third at Thursday’s Redwood Valley Invitational cross country meet, held at the Redwood Falls Golf Course. The Eagle girls finished with 56 points and won a sixth-score tiebreaker over Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop. Redwood Valley won the meet with 33 points. Windom’s boys...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Falcons drop homecoming match
Springfield pulled away late in each set Friday afternoon, coming away with a 3-0 sweep during Red Rock Central’s homecoming afternoon match in Lamberton. The Tigers limited the Falcons to 15 kills as a team and forced 23 hitting errors in the match. Abby Evans led the Falcons with...
knuj.net
Tractor/Motorcyle Accident Friday night in Watonwan County
A Madelia man was treated for non life threatening injuries at the Madelia Hospital. 47 year old Kevin Lee Diepenbrock was driving a Honda motorcycle westbound on Highway 60 and 58 year old Brian Alton Anderson was operating an International tractor on 473rd Avenue when the vehicles collided in Madelia Township. Diepenbrock was taken to the Madelia hospital. Anderson was not hurt. Lake Crystal and Madelia Police and Madelia Fire responded to the accident shortly after 9pm Friday.
Southern Minnesota News
Motorcyclist injured in collision with tractor in Watonwan County
A motorcyclist was injured Friday night in a collision with a tractor in Watonwan County. The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. in Madelia Township when 1997 International tractor and a 2018 Honda motorcycle collided at Highway 60 and 473rd Ave. The Minnesota State Patrol says the motorcycle, driven by...
Southern Minnesota News
Teen injured in tractor crash in Murray County
A teen was injured Friday afternoon in a tractor crash in Murray County. According to a state patrol crash report, the tractor was southbound on Highway 267 in Slayton Township when it left the roadway and tipped over on its side, just before 5 p.m. The 1960 John Deere 4430...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Eagles rally past Chargers Thursday
The Windom Eagle volleyball team shook off a rough start Thursday night, rallying for a 3-1 victory over Westbrook-Walnut Grove at Westbrook. Windom started the match with a 7-0 run, only to see the Chargers rally and eventually take the opening set 25-19. WWG then raced to an early lead in the second set, but the Eagles regrouped behind improved serving and passing. Windom fought off a set point trailing 24-23 and scored the final three points to win the set 26-24.
Mercado Central demands Scott Jensen remove images from campaign ads
At Sahan Journal, Abe Asher writes, “Longtime Minneapolis marketplace Mercado Central is demanding that Republican Scott Jensen’s campaign for governor remove footage of the marketplace from a new advertisement it recently released. … The board asserted that Mercado Central’s interior design and interior and exterior murals are all protected by copyright law and cannot be used for any commercial or political use, and asked that all footage of the building be removed from campaign videos and from all social and broadcast media.”
Southern Minnesota News
BREAKING: Fire destroys part of downtown Fairfax
Fire in Fairfax, Oct 2, 2022. Photo courtesy of Kersten Schafer. Southern Minnesota News has learned that a fire has destroyed part of downtown Fairfax. Witnesses say the Fairfax Fire & Rescue was on the scene shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday and multiple agencies responded to the blaze. The Smokey...
KEYC
Tour of Manufacturing highlights industry in southern Minnesota
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The South Central Minnesota Tour of Manufacturing is coming back for its 12th year. It’s two full days to highlight the manufacturing industries in southern Minnesota, which is the largest industry sector in the region. Next week, more than 20 manufacturers across the region...
knuj.net
Mankato Women Hurt in One Vehicle Crash
A Friday afternoon crash sent a Mankato woman to the hospital. 34 year old Lauren Powers Myslicki was north bound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township, Nicollet County, around 2pm when her Pontiac Vibe went off the roadway and rolled into the median. Myslicki was taken to the Mankato hospital for non life threatening injuries. Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Lesuer Police and Fire and River’s Edge Ambulance responded to the scene.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Giants rally past Eagles; Wolverines roll past Coyotes
The Windom Eagle football team jumped out to a fast start Friday night, but the offense and defense both wore down in the second half, allowing LeSueur-Henderson to rally for a 30-16 victory at Island Park. The Eagle offense was held to two first downs in the second half. Meanwhile,...
kiwaradio.com
Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident Involving School Bus
Steen, Minnesota — A Magnolia, Minnesota teen was taken to the hospital after an accident involving a school bus near Rock Rapids on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The Rock County Minnesota Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 3:35 p.m., 76-year-old Marlin Boom of Ellsworth, MN was driving an Ellsworth MN School Bus westbound on 21st Street, six miles northwest of Rock Rapids. They tell us that 17-year-old Nevaeh Auch of Magnolia, MN was eastbound on 21st in a 2003 GMC pickup.
KEYC
30,000 turkeys killed in Minnesota barn fire
BEAVER FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A fire killed an estimated 30,000 turkeys Thursday in Renville County. According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened just before 2 p.m. at a turkey barn about four miles north of Morton in Beaver Falls Township. No one was hurt, but...
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota man sentenced for selling meth in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 46-year-old Marshall, Minnesota man is headed to federal prison for bringing meth into South Dakota and selling it. Jeremy Anspach pleaded guilty in June and this week a federal judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars. When he does get out of...
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
myklgr.com
Wabasso man convicted in Redwood County court of credit card fraud
A Wabasso man, Darren Duane Roush, age 49, was found guilty of gross misdemeanor Financial Card Transaction Fraud this week. Roush will be sentenced Oct. 31 at the Redwood County Courthouse. According to the criminal complaint, testimony and evidence presented at trial, on March 10, 2020, the victim contacted the...
