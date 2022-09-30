ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winner’s bag: Mackenzie Hughes, 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship

Mackenzie Hughes broke a six-year winless with a sudden-death playoff victory over Sepp Straka. Take a look at the Ping equipment setup he used to get the job done. Driver: Ping G425 LST (Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 7X shaft), 10.5 degrees. 5-wood: Ping G425 Max (Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green...
golfmagic.com

Greg Norman golf clothing being worn by volunteers at PGA Tour event!

We are not quite sure how they managed to get this one signed off by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, but the volunteers at this week's Sanderson Farms Championship are wearing Greg Norman's golf clothing brand. LIV Golf CEO Norman might be shocked to hear the news given his ties...
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Canadian Thanksgiving arrives early at Sanderson Farms | Fox, Hull

Out in Mesquite, Nevada, on October 1st, Martin Borgmeier won the Pro Long Drive 2022 Open Division championship with a blast of 426 yards. Quite the achievement for the German long-drive specialist, and certainly something that flies not quite on the pro golf radar. You have to wonder when the world tours will figure out a way to leverage the sideshow and main events and create even greater content for golf fans. For now, we have four events to run down from the past two weeks, and we’ll explain all about that as we move through four of the world’s great tours. Let’s have an October Rundown, whaddayasay?
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Bangkok field: Players, rankings

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LIV Golf field is set for this event, played at Stonehill in Bangkok, Thailand. The LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok field is headlined by the likes of Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks...
