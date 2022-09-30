Read full article on original website
Winner’s bag: Mackenzie Hughes, 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship
Mackenzie Hughes broke a six-year winless with a sudden-death playoff victory over Sepp Straka. Take a look at the Ping equipment setup he used to get the job done. Driver: Ping G425 LST (Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 7X shaft), 10.5 degrees. 5-wood: Ping G425 Max (Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green...
Greg Norman golf clothing being worn by volunteers at PGA Tour event!
We are not quite sure how they managed to get this one signed off by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, but the volunteers at this week's Sanderson Farms Championship are wearing Greg Norman's golf clothing brand. LIV Golf CEO Norman might be shocked to hear the news given his ties...
I bought the second-cheapest tickets available for Singapore's F1 race this weekend, and it was a huge mistake
I bought tickets for seats at the Padang Grandstand, which cost 138 Singapore dollars, or $96, and Bay Grandstand for SG$198.
Tour Rundown: Canadian Thanksgiving arrives early at Sanderson Farms | Fox, Hull
Out in Mesquite, Nevada, on October 1st, Martin Borgmeier won the Pro Long Drive 2022 Open Division championship with a blast of 426 yards. Quite the achievement for the German long-drive specialist, and certainly something that flies not quite on the pro golf radar. You have to wonder when the world tours will figure out a way to leverage the sideshow and main events and create even greater content for golf fans. For now, we have four events to run down from the past two weeks, and we’ll explain all about that as we move through four of the world’s great tours. Let’s have an October Rundown, whaddayasay?
2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Bangkok field: Players, rankings
The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LIV Golf field is set for this event, played at Stonehill in Bangkok, Thailand. The LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok field is headlined by the likes of Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks...
DP World Tour: Richard Mansell holds commanding lead with 18 to play at Alfred Dunhill Links
After three days of rotating between three world-class venues – the Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, the 63 players who made the 54-hole cut at the Alfred Dunhill Links on the DP World Tour will play their final round at St. Andrews. Richard Mansell leads by four at 15...
