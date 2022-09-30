Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Weather officials warn of hazardous storm with hail, lighting, and 60mph winds in southern and eastern Utah
GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Utah weather officials are warning southern and eastern Utah residents of half-dollar size hail and gusty winds Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City initially issued the warning to last until approximately 5:30 p.m. but has extended it. “We have extended the...
oilcity.news
WYDOT warns of blowover risk with winds picking up Thursday afternoon; storms coming to SE Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Wind speeds are increasing in southeast Wyoming on Thursday afternoon and storms are expected to move into the area, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. “Wind and weather are moving through the area this afternoon,” WYDOT District 1 said at around 3 p.m. Thursday. “As...
explorebigsky.com
Section of Beartooth Highway temporarily closed for winter weather
A section of the Beartooth Highway, U.S. Highway 212, between Long Lake barricade and the Montana/Wyoming border temporarily closed at 8 a.m. on Sept. 30 due to anticipated winter weather conditions, according to a Thursday evening press release from Yellowstone National Park. The temporary closure follows forecasting of heavy snow...
Travelers warned as snow hits high country passes
The chain law was put into effect for Loveland Pass on Friday night as snow hit the high country.
oilcity.news
Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
rrobserver.com
Farmers’ Almanac: A cold winter lies ahead for NM
Winter got a snowy start in 2021-2022 in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a colder than normal winter for New Mexico. “Chilly,” the prediction goes. “Bone-chilling cold.”. “Got flannel? Hot chocolate? Snowshoes? It’s time to stock up! According to our extended forecasts, this winter...
Snow to hit Colorado this weekend – here's how much to expect
Though some initial forecasts showed bigger snow hitting Colorado this weekend, the National Weather Service has released their official prediction, showing smaller, but still noteworthy totals. In the most likely scenario, somewhere between one and six inches is expected to fall on Colorado's highest peaks around the state through Sunday...
Massive hail falls on southern & eastern Utah
Residents in some parts of southwestern and central-eastern Utah were pelted with massive hailstones Sunday afternoon.
county17.com
Boating restrictions in place at Keyhole, Glendo due to zebra mussel threat
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Watercraft inspections at boat launches in Keyhole and Glendo state parks are the latest in the effort to prevent the spread of zebra mussels in Wyoming waters, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said Friday. As of Sept. 30, all boats must be launched either at...
When will it snow? Here’s an October forecast
After an extremely hot summer, Utah is going to begin cooling off this October and snow will follow in the months to come. The Almanac as well as the Farmer’s Almanac show that temperatures will drop in October and that people can expect some precipitation to come this month.
KELOLAND TV
Will it snow in South Dakota this October?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
Govenor visits Island Park leading to a pause to an ITD future project
The Idaho Transportation Department has been studying the feasibility and environmental affects of widening the stretch of highway 20 from Chester to the Junction with Highway 87 on the other side of Island Park. The city of Island Park has continuously raised concerns about project and the impact that it could have on the city. The post Govenor visits Island Park leading to a pause to an ITD future project appeared first on Local News 8.
wyo4news.com
Asian clams confirmed in Glendo Reservoir
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has verified the presence of Asian clams, an aquatic invasive species, in Glendo Reservoir. Game and Fish confirmed the discovery in early September. Asian clams have been found in Wyoming before, identified in nearby Guernsey Reservoir in 2019 and the North Platte River in 2014.
Fatal crash forces closure on I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel
Eastbound Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel is closed due to a fatal crash, according to officials from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). The closure is located near Silverthorne at exit 205. Traffic is being diverted to Loveland Pass via US 6, CDOT officials said. Commuters should expect delays and an extended closure.
yourbigsky.com
Montana Wildfire Update for September 30
The National Interagency Fire Center reported 23 wildland fires in Montana on Thursday. Cool temperatures are expected to spread east and south from the pacific northwest coming through Central Montana and the Northern Greater Basin. Some of the fires are showing minimal growth or have been successfully contained. The current...
Wyoming Sees big Increase in Wind-Power Generating Capacity
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming doubled its wind-power generating capacity from 2019 to 2021 and is looking to add more wind farms in the next five years. The Casper Star Tribune reports in a story on Friday that researchers at the University of Wyoming say that boost in power generation is like adding another coal-fired power plant.
The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado
As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
Wyoming Fall Fishing’s Really Different Than In The Spring
Wyoming is known for great fishing all year long. Reservoirs, rivers, ponds and creeks are full of outdoor lovers fishing for their favorite fish to catch. Obviously throughout the year we have different ways we have to fish these areas. When springtime is here, the water is cold and there's usually plenty. As summertime rolls around, the water warms up and the levels start dropping. In the fall the water temperatures start to fall and the levels are really low. Then by the time winter gets here, the water is now covered by ice and ice huts are a plenty.
Wyoming Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash
A Wyoming driver was killed and his passenger injured Wednesday when the pickup they were traveling in went off the highway and rolled, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Wyoming 28, roughly 20 miles south of Lander. According to a...
svinews.com
Feds approve Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan
LYMAN (WNE) — The Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan has been approved and Fiscal Year 2022 funding has been released. The state will now begin the process as outlined in the plan for year one of the program, which will involve...
