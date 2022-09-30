Read full article on original website
Traffic Shift Happening on or After Today for I-65/State Road 267 Interchange Project
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a shift in traffic at the State Road 267/I-65 interchange on or after Monday night, October 3 and into Tuesday morning, October 4. This will allow crews to begin the final phase of the ongoing interchange modification project, near Whitestown, weather permitting. This will move traffic into the permanent traffic pattern.
