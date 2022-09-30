Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for Cabarrus, Davie, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Rowan by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch for flash flooding means there is a potential for rapid onset flooding based on current forecasts. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation and may impact areas that do not typically flood. Please monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action quickly should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Low-lying areas adjacent to streams, including campgrounds, are especially vulnerable to flooding. If you live or are vacationing next to a stream, please have a plan in place to seek higher ground once heavy rainfall develops. Flash floods can occur quickly and overwhelm adjacent low-lying areas with little warning. Once the stream starts to rise, you may only have minutes to evacuate. Flash floods can cause catastrophic damage and be powerful enough to sweep away campers, vehicles, and mobile homes. Consider temporarily relocating away from streams until the heavy rainfall threat passes. Target Area: Cabarrus; Davie; Gaston; Mecklenburg; Rowan FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina and upstate South Carolina, including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alexander, Avery, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus, Caldwell Mountains, Catawba, Davie, Gaston, Greater Burke, Greater Caldwell, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan and Union NC. In upstate South Carolina, Chester and York. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Across piedmont portions of the watch area, 2 to 3 inches of rain had already fallen. Heavy showers will continue to overspread the balance of the watch area tonight, especially across the North Carolina Foothills. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 23:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens This product covers the western Carolinas and NE Georgia **THIS UPDATE CANCELS TROPICAL STORM WARNING FOR IAN FOR THE GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG AREA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Warning has been cancelled for Cabarrus, Catawba, Chester, Davie, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Union NC, and York * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 80 miles east of Charlotte NC - 35.3N 79.5W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement North or 350 degrees at 15 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Ian has continued to weaken and will continue to do so overnight. Winds and gusts are currently below tropical storm levels in the GSP area, and will continue to decline. A wind advisory remains in effect until 8am, primarily for higher elevations along the TN state line. Additional rainfall amounts of half an inch to an inch are anticipated overnight, primarily between I77 and GSP; before rain largely ends in the early morning hours. A few flood advisories may be needed overnight in the NC Foothills. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: A limited thread for localized flooding will continue through the early morning hours, primarily in the foothills of Western North Carolina. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg SC regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.
