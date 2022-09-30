Read full article on original website
How Much Cash To Have Stashed in a Savings Account at All Times
If you have the lucky problem of trying to figure out where to keep money above and beyond what you need to pay your monthly expenses, you may be uncertain as to how much is the right amount to keep...
Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt
Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Millions of student loan borrowers will automatically get a refund for payments made during the pandemic
Millions of Americans with federal student loans will automatically receive a refund from the U.S. Department of Education for payments they made during the COVID-19 payment pause when they apply for student loan forgiveness, according to the department’s website. Borrowers will get a refund automatically if they qualify for...
What to do with your remaining student loan debt
Many borrowers may be overextended in January if they don’t plan now.
Why a Savings Account Is the Wrong Choice for Your Retirement Savings
IRAs and 401(k)s are better options to save for retirement. Many seniors run into financial trouble when they enter retirement without much money in savings and realize their Social Security benefits won't pay enough to cover their living costs in full. That's why it's so important to start building a retirement nest egg from a young age -- ideally, as early as when you earn your first paycheck.
A 24-year-old who paid off her student loans in 2 years says other borrowers deserve more forgiveness
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Clarisse Sison, 24, paid off $47,199...
Half of US borrowers in a new poll said their student loan debt is harming their mental health
Half of borrowers in a 2,000 person poll said that their student debt is harming their mental health. The survey, by education platform ELVTR, said that anxiety and depression were the most common issues. One in five surveyed said they had endured sleepless nights and panic attacks linked to their...
How to Pay off Credit Card Debt Faster
Are you tired of being in debt, and do you want to repay credit card debt faster?. Credit card debt is a never-ending loop of debt payments. Most people pay the minimum fees each month and hope to pay off their debt sometime in the future. However, you can pay off debt faster if you don’t mind taking a financial hit.
Home-equity loans: Turn your house value into cash
As you repay your mortgage over time, the equity in your home will increase. Photo Illustration by Fortune: Original Photograph by Getty Images. Homeownership allows you to build equity—and that can be a great way to build wealth over time. Equity is the market value of your home, minus...
How to use life insurance to pay off debt
A life insurance policy protects your dependents in the event of your death. It does this by paying out a predetermined sum, which is intended to replace the income of the policyholder. If you have whole or universal life insurance coverage, your policy comes with a cash value that you...
I Requested a Student Loan Refund. Now My Forgiveness Is More Complicated
I made student loan payments during the federal payment pause and requested a refund -- and after five days of calling, waiting for a ring back and sitting on hold, my refund was finally approved. But that also means my forgiveness situation is a little more complicated. I thought that...
Why It Pays to Use a Personal Loan to Pay Off Credit Card Debt
It's a matter of making your debt more affordable. Credit cards are notorious for charging a lot of interest. Personal loan interest rates can be far more affordable, especially if you have good credit. Many people wind up with credit card debt for one reason or another. For some, it's...
96% of Americans Have Less Than $1 Million Saved for Retirement: How To Avoid Falling Short of the Standard Nest Egg
GOBankingRates recently conducted a survey of 1,001 adult investors, and the results are somewhat startling, particularly regarding how much they have saved for retirement. According to the survey, 96% of respondents have less than $1 million saved for retirement, and more than half have less than $20,000 saved. Social Security:...
Welcome to the fourth quarter. Expect more gloom but less doom
CNN — It's been a hard year for markets, and investors are looking for a bit of reprieve as we enter the fourth quarter — historically a good one for stocks, especially during midterm election years. Unfortunately, this year may buck the trend. The outlook, as Goldman Sachs...
Stocks kick off October with a huge rally
CNN — Stocks kicked off October with more treats than tricks for investors. The market rallied to begin the fourth quarter, despite growing worries about the financial health of European banking giant Credit Suisse and weak economic data. The Dow rose more than 600 points, or 2.1% in mid-morning...
How To Get A Good Personal Loan Rate With Interest Rates Rising
Interest rates are rising, which can mean bad news for anyone with a personal loan. However, there are several things you can do to still get the best interest rates possible. Your credit score is a key factor in determining your interest rate. If you have good credit, you’ll likely be offered lower interest rates than someone with a lower score which can save you thousands on your personal loan origination fee and APR. Each credit reporting bureau provides one free credit report annually, but you can pull your “soft” records from sites like Mint or CreditKarma daily without penalty.
Inflation Is Forcing 26% of Americans to Stop Paying Off Debts. Here's How to Stay on Track
That's not a great path to land on. Many people are making financial changes in the wake of inflation. It's important to stick to your debt payoff plan, especially with a potential recession looming. Consider cutting back on your leisure spending or picking up a side gig to keep up...
Credit Suisse stock falls to fresh record low as investor concerns mount
CNN — Shares of Credit Suisse plunged to a fresh record low on Monday as jittery investors trained their attention on the Swiss bank. The company's stock was last down more than 8% in Zurich to about $3.68 per share. It's dropped almost 60% so far this year. The...
A hidden gem in the student loan plan: improved income-driven repayment
Last month, President Joe Biden announced a suite of policies aimed at providing relief for many federal student loan borrowers. Somewhat lost in the public debate — which tended to focus on the administration’s announcement of up to $20,000 in federal student loan cancellation for borrowers with individual incomes under $125,000 — was the proposal for a new income-driven repayment plan, which could provide significant long-term assistance to many borrowers, especially those with low incomes and who may be at risk of delinquency and default.
After years of EU scrutiny, Greece promises balanced budget
ATHENS, GREECE — Greece has promised to return to a budget surplus in 2023, submitting its first spending blueprint in 12 years that is not under the direct scrutiny of European bailout lenders. Finance Ministry officials said Monday that Greece was planning to return to a primary surplus —...
