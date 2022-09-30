ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Score#Credit Card Debt#Debt Consolidation#Financial Planner#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Americans#Nerdwallet#Firstgen Wealth
The Motley Fool

Why a Savings Account Is the Wrong Choice for Your Retirement Savings

IRAs and 401(k)s are better options to save for retirement. Many seniors run into financial trouble when they enter retirement without much money in savings and realize their Social Security benefits won't pay enough to cover their living costs in full. That's why it's so important to start building a retirement nest egg from a young age -- ideally, as early as when you earn your first paycheck.
BUSINESS
actionlifemedia.com

How to Pay off Credit Card Debt Faster

Are you tired of being in debt, and do you want to repay credit card debt faster?. Credit card debt is a never-ending loop of debt payments. Most people pay the minimum fees each month and hope to pay off their debt sometime in the future. However, you can pay off debt faster if you don’t mind taking a financial hit.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Fortune

Home-equity loans: Turn your house value into cash

As you repay your mortgage over time, the equity in your home will increase. Photo Illustration by Fortune: Original Photograph by Getty Images. Homeownership allows you to build equity—and that can be a great way to build wealth over time. Equity is the market value of your home, minus...
REAL ESTATE
CBS News

How to use life insurance to pay off debt

A life insurance policy protects your dependents in the event of your death. It does this by paying out a predetermined sum, which is intended to replace the income of the policyholder. If you have whole or universal life insurance coverage, your policy comes with a cash value that you...
CREDITS & LOANS
Motley Fool

Why It Pays to Use a Personal Loan to Pay Off Credit Card Debt

It's a matter of making your debt more affordable. Credit cards are notorious for charging a lot of interest. Personal loan interest rates can be far more affordable, especially if you have good credit. Many people wind up with credit card debt for one reason or another. For some, it's...
CREDITS & LOANS
WRAL

Welcome to the fourth quarter. Expect more gloom but less doom

CNN — It's been a hard year for markets, and investors are looking for a bit of reprieve as we enter the fourth quarter — historically a good one for stocks, especially during midterm election years. Unfortunately, this year may buck the trend. The outlook, as Goldman Sachs...
BUSINESS
WRAL

Stocks kick off October with a huge rally

CNN — Stocks kicked off October with more treats than tricks for investors. The market rallied to begin the fourth quarter, despite growing worries about the financial health of European banking giant Credit Suisse and weak economic data. The Dow rose more than 600 points, or 2.1% in mid-morning...
STOCKS
Woonsocket Call

How To Get A Good Personal Loan Rate With Interest Rates Rising

Interest rates are rising, which can mean bad news for anyone with a personal loan. However, there are several things you can do to still get the best interest rates possible. Your credit score is a key factor in determining your interest rate. If you have good credit, you’ll likely be offered lower interest rates than someone with a lower score which can save you thousands on your personal loan origination fee and APR. Each credit reporting bureau provides one free credit report annually, but you can pull your “soft” records from sites like Mint or CreditKarma daily without penalty.
CREDITS & LOANS
The Hill

A hidden gem in the student loan plan: improved income-driven repayment

Last month, President Joe Biden announced a suite of policies aimed at providing relief for many federal student loan borrowers. Somewhat lost in the public debate — which tended to focus on the administration’s announcement of up to $20,000 in federal student loan cancellation for borrowers with individual incomes under $125,000 — was the proposal for a new income-driven repayment plan, which could provide significant long-term assistance to many borrowers, especially those with low incomes and who may be at risk of delinquency and default.
EDUCATION
WRAL

After years of EU scrutiny, Greece promises balanced budget

ATHENS, GREECE — Greece has promised to return to a budget surplus in 2023, submitting its first spending blueprint in 12 years that is not under the direct scrutiny of European bailout lenders. Finance Ministry officials said Monday that Greece was planning to return to a primary surplus —...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy