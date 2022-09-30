ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 3rd

CCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days. Coastal Financial Corporation Price and Consensus. Coastal Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Coastal Financial Corporation...
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 3rd

CCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days. Coastal Financial Corporation Price and Consensus. Coastal Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Coastal Financial Corporation Quote. Now Inc. (. DNOW...
Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know

FTCH - Free Report) closed at $7.45, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost...
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Moves -1%: What You Should Know

UPST - Free Report) closed at $20.79, marking a -1% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Newmont Corporation (NEM) Stock Moves -1.02%: What You Should Know

NEM - Free Report) closed at $41.76, marking a -1.02% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of the gold and copper miner had gained...
Assertio (ASRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ASRT - Free Report) closed at $2.15, marking a +0.94% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 19.32% in...
Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Moves -1.23%: What You Should Know

LRCX - Free Report) closed at $366 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.23% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading,...
Microsoft stock price forecast: Raymond James sees a 25% upside

Raymond James resumes Microsoft at "outperform" with a PT of $300. Analyst Andrew Marok says it's better positioned for a recession. Microsoft stock is currently down about 30% versus the start of 2022. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is down big this year as fears of inflation and aggressive rate hikes...
American Express (AXP) Stock Moves -1.97%: What You Should Know

AXP - Free Report) closed at $137.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.97% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Stock Moves -1.5%: What You Should Know

CLF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.77, moving -1.5% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of...
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know

BLDR - Free Report) closed at $58.20, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%. Coming into today, shares of the construction supply company had...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Pre-Markets Look to Bounce Back in October

Market participants -- we have finally worked our way through the month of September. It was promised to be a difficult one, both with the history of the month in the stock market being the worst of the year, as well as with a Fed meeting that some of us felt would bring a dovish pivot… boy, was that wrong!
Carlisle (CSL) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

CSL - Free Report) closed at $280.41, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the diversified manufacturer had lost...
SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SBOW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.88, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy...
Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AMPS - Free Report) closed at $11.01, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.12% in the...
Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

CNQ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $46.57, moving -0.34% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the...
