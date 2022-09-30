Read full article on original website
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
5 Top Rated Food Tours in Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Are Deer Actually the Most Dangerous Animals in New Hampshire?
At approximately 5:15 a.m. on the way to work one morning, I came around a corner – at a reasonable, legal speed like I promised, Officer Aiden of the Dover PD! – and had to slam on my brakes when I encountered a family (gang?) of seven deer standing in the middle of the road, enjoying an early breakfast.
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
WMUR.com
Manchester airport arrivals from Florida recount enduring Hurricane Ian
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Flights arrived at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport with people escaping Hurricane Ian in Florida. Carol Crawford lives 30 minutes west of Tampa and said she narrowly escaped the storm's destruction. "We were very fortunate," Crawford said. "Feel really badly for the people further south that got what...
WMUR.com
NH Business: Checking in on New Hampshire's restaurants
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Restaurants across the country and struggling to combat inflation and a shortage of workers, and New Hampshire is no different. New Hampshire’s restaurants are operating with higher costs, fewer employees, and unpredictable supplies, so how are they getting by?. On the latest installment of NH...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire natives in Florida share experiences as Hurricane Ian hit
MANCHESTER, N.H. — People from New Hampshire living or vacationing in Florida had to take shelter when Hurricane Ian hit the state. The powerful storm was more damaging in some areas than others, and Granite Staters who spoke with News 9 had a wide range of experiences during the storms and aftermath.
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire fall foliage bucketlist
On Thursday morning, I woke up to the news of the devastating and catastrophic destruction in southwest Florida by hurricane Ian. Such a beautiful part of our country to think that such a powerful storm can unleash so much damage in such a short time frame from its record-setting storm surge resulting in a 500-year flood event. Our prayers go out to all the families, businesses, and communities who have endured this tragedy and now face the unthinkable task of rebuilding their lives, homes, businesses and infrastructure.
Massive hail falls on southern & eastern Utah
Residents in some parts of southwestern and central-eastern Utah were pelted with massive hailstones Sunday afternoon.
nhtalkradio.com
New Hampshire Bulletin: Ticks, Burns, and Electricity
Reporter Amanda Gokee of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead on WKXL in the Morning to talk about prescribed burns, tick tracking, and electricity rates. More from them at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/executive-council-approves-60000-to-track-ticks/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/09/27/burning-for-good-how-new-hampshire-ecosystems-benefit-from-prescribed-burns/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/unitil-requests-electric-price-increase/
WSLS
Snow, sleet reportedly mixed with rain during Ian in higher elevations of Virginia, North Carolina
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a combination that doesn’t sound right. A hurricane one minute, and snowflakes falling the next. The weather world in our corner of the world started buzzing Friday evening with reports of snow and sleet mixing in with the rain associated with Ian. How...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man jumped on garbage truck to escape crash scene in Virginia, police say
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A New Hampshire man was arrested after he allegedly tried to leave the scene of a crash in Virginia by jumping onto a garbage truck. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office in Virginia said William Pandolfi, 57, jumped on the truck after he crashed his car in an embankment.
WMUR.com
What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Oct. 1-2, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. The annual BioBlitz dawn-to-dusk biological survey is back at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye. Families and nature enthusiasts team up with Seacoast Science Center naturalists to explore...
NHPR
In a sliver of Lake Sunapee, boaters and homeowners clash over public water access
Ryan Nugent is a prudent boat owner. Step on board his 22-foot bow rider, and the first thing he does is point out the fire extinguisher and life jackets. “My wife makes fun of me,” he admitted. “I’m very cautious about everything I do with the boat.”
WMUR.com
Who makes the best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week's topic is one of our favorites -- apple cider doughnuts! They represent a real taste of fall, and there are few things better than biting into a fresh apple cider doughnut after visiting a corn maze or farmer's market. Whether you like them plain, with sugar or with cinnamon, they're a New England treat we certainly look forward to every year.
‘Every bit helps’: Lawmakers, advocates strategize on affordable housing in southeastern Vermont
Tiny homes, rehabilitated rentals, investment properties and counterproductive tax structures were all on the agenda at a town hall this week. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Every bit helps’: Lawmakers, advocates strategize on affordable housing in southeastern Vermont.
WCVB
Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
WCAX
New bill to decrease heating costs in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Ahead of the winter months, New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is trying to keep down heating costs. In a statement, Kuster, D-New Hampshire, said the Home Heating Oil Price Reduction Act would quadruple the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve from 1 million to 4 million barrels.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best craft breweries in New Hampshire
We asked our viewers where to find the best craft breweries in New Hampshire. Schilling Beer Co. says it's committed to brewing European-style beers. Spyglass has a wide range of brews available, from festbiers to double IPAs to sours. 3. Kettlehead Brewing Co. in Tilton. Fans of Kettlehead Brewing Co....
rrobserver.com
Farmers’ Almanac: A cold winter lies ahead for NM
Winter got a snowy start in 2021-2022 in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a colder than normal winter for New Mexico. “Chilly,” the prediction goes. “Bone-chilling cold.”. “Got flannel? Hot chocolate? Snowshoes? It’s time to stock up! According to our extended forecasts, this winter...
Gov. Polis declares state of emergency after avian flu affects millions of birds in Colorado
Governor Polis declared a state of disaster emergency on Thursday, due to a sharp increase in the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Colorado. HPAI, also referred to as bird flu, is a highly infectious disease that can affect wild and domestic birds. It can be spread through direct, bird-to-bird contact, and through contact with contaminated surfaces.
WCAX
Vermont cannabis shops gearing up for opening day
A decision by regulators in California has cleared the way for New York to move forward on its goal of requiring all new cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035. A spokesperson says 730 volunteers are supporting the relief effort and hundreds more are on...
