ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

MPD finds man dead in a yard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a man-down call on the the 3400 block of Heckle around 9:47 am on Sunday. MPD found a man laying in a yard and was pronounced dead on the scene. There are very few details available at this time. Police said this is an active investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead in southeast Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead early Sunday morning. At approximately 9:50 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man-down call on Heckle Avenue, in southeast Memphis. When officers arrived, they found a man in the yard. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Millington, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Millington, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

‘They be speeding here’: Man charged after shooting at drivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after police said he was firing shots at passing drivers in Nutbush. Kwando Poe has been charged with aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a handgun after police responded to a shooting on the 3500 block of Rockwood. A man advised police he was […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Daycare Center#Education#Scdag#Nissan Rogue#The Key Childcare
E! News

Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case

Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
WREG

Driver charged with DUI after two paramedics injured in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two firefighters were injured in a crash on I-240 Sunday morning, police say. Memphis Police responded to a call around 3 a.m. and found a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle at I-240 and Norris. The person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Two others were also taken […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis condominiums caught on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four Whispering Oaks condominiums were on fire, with no civilians injured at this time. The Whispering Oaks condominiums on Wild Ridge Circle have two buildings that have been affected by the Memphis fire. The fire injured two Firefighters.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
localmemphis.com

Woman hit on Highland Strip speaks on 4 pedestrian deaths in 48 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pedestrian deaths are becoming all too common, according to the city of Memphis numbers. Memphis police confirm a driver hit two men who are brothers, early Friday. One died. “I don’t walk really walk on sidewalks or cross streets anymore,” shared Marlen Murillo. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Teenager accused in shooting

A Hernando teenager faces a court date in Memphis, charged with attempted murder and other charges in connection with a shooting that happened in Memphis after a confrontation in Horn Lake. Reports are that a man was confronted by two people in the 2000 block of Goodman Road West in...
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

Pedestrian hit, killed in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a passing motorist earlier this morning in Castalia Heights. The victim was struck by a vehicle on Airways Boulevard and Jonah Avenue around 5:45 a.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver stayed at the scene after the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured after shooting on Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after suffering a gunshot wound Friday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting call on the 4500 block of Winchester Road and found a man in critical condition. He was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment. There is no suspect information available at this time […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy