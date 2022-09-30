Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Related
MPD finds man dead in a yard
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a man-down call on the the 3400 block of Heckle around 9:47 am on Sunday. MPD found a man laying in a yard and was pronounced dead on the scene. There are very few details available at this time. Police said this is an active investigation.
Man found dead in southeast Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead early Sunday morning. At approximately 9:50 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man-down call on Heckle Avenue, in southeast Memphis. When officers arrived, they found a man in the yard. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,...
‘I’m going to kill you’: Man strangles ex-wife, hits her with hammer, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for showing up at a house unannounced, among other assault charges. On Sep. 28, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a house on Meadow Ridge Trail, off East Raines Road. The caller told police that her ex-husband, Billy James, showed up...
Man allegedly threatened to kill ex-girlfriend at U-Haul site after kidnapping her
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after kidnapping and attacking his ex-girlfriend, then threatening to kill her at a local U-Haul site, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). On Sept. 29, a woman reported her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her in her vehicle while it was parked outside...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘They be speeding here’: Man charged after shooting at drivers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after police said he was firing shots at passing drivers in Nutbush. Kwando Poe has been charged with aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a handgun after police responded to a shooting on the 3500 block of Rockwood. A man advised police he was […]
Woman dead after relative shows up to settle score at Whitehaven apartments, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed and several apartments were shot up when a fight turned into retaliatory gunfire at a Whitehaven apartment complex this week. Police say it began around 6 in the evening of Sept. 26 with a fight between two men at the Bent Tree Apartments on Brierpark Drive. One of […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis teen in need of kidney after suffering injuries from car wreck
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For one Memphis mother, the search for a kidney is her top priority as her daughter tries to recover from severe injuries after a car wreck back in July. For the past three months, 17-year-old M’Leia Allen has been recovering from severe facial and body burns,...
‘They be speeding here’: Man shoots at vehicles driving down street, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for shooting at several vehicles passing by, from his porch. On Oct. 1 at approximately 12:40 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault call at a home on Rockwood Avenue. When officers arrived, a man told them while...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two men steal $800 in clothing from Kohl’s, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking for the public’s help with information on two men who walked into Kohl’s and left without paying. On Sep. 28, two men walked into the Kohl’s on Germantown Parkway, in Cordova. The two stole $800 worth of clothing, then...
Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case
Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
Driver charged with DUI after two paramedics injured in crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two firefighters were injured in a crash on I-240 Sunday morning, police say. Memphis Police responded to a call around 3 a.m. and found a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle at I-240 and Norris. The person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Two others were also taken […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis condominiums caught on fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four Whispering Oaks condominiums were on fire, with no civilians injured at this time. The Whispering Oaks condominiums on Wild Ridge Circle have two buildings that have been affected by the Memphis fire. The fire injured two Firefighters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One roofer killed, another injured when driver plows into TN job site
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Friends are raising money for the family of a Honduran man killed on a construction site on White Station Road in East Memphis Thursday afternoon. Chris Whitten said Elvin Nunez was unloading materials in the driveway of a house at White Station and Sequoia when a driver jumped the curb, killing […]
localmemphis.com
Woman hit on Highland Strip speaks on 4 pedestrian deaths in 48 hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pedestrian deaths are becoming all too common, according to the city of Memphis numbers. Memphis police confirm a driver hit two men who are brothers, early Friday. One died. “I don’t walk really walk on sidewalks or cross streets anymore,” shared Marlen Murillo. The...
desotocountynews.com
Teenager accused in shooting
A Hernando teenager faces a court date in Memphis, charged with attempted murder and other charges in connection with a shooting that happened in Memphis after a confrontation in Horn Lake. Reports are that a man was confronted by two people in the 2000 block of Goodman Road West in...
Pedestrian hit, killed in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a passing motorist earlier this morning in Castalia Heights. The victim was struck by a vehicle on Airways Boulevard and Jonah Avenue around 5:45 a.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver stayed at the scene after the […]
Man found shot to death near Hollywood area in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near the Hollywood area Thursday morning. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Bryan Street near Chelsea Ave just after 8:15 a.m. Investigators said the victim was found dead at the scene.
Man injured after shooting on Winchester
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after suffering a gunshot wound Friday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting call on the 4500 block of Winchester Road and found a man in critical condition. He was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment. There is no suspect information available at this time […]
Man accused of killing Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher pleads not guilty to unrelated 2021 rape charges
The man accused of kidnapping and killing Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher was arraigned Thursday for aggravated rape charges in a separate 2021 incident after DNA evidence from the Fletcher investigation linked him to the crime.
Woman allegedly burned victim with hookah set during fight at local hookah lounge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after an altercation at a local hookah lounge. On Sept. 19, a woman reported she had been assaulted inside the Spades Hookah Lounge at 3705 Malco Way, Ste. 105, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The woman said she was in...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0